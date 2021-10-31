Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘A series of evolving concerns…”

There’s an article in WaPo called “Inside the last-ditch effort by Democratic women to pressure Manchin and salvage paid family and medical leave” that’s mostly infuriating, but this part made me laugh:

Manchin, meanwhile, privately expressed to Democratic lawmakers, White House officials and paid-leave advocates a series of evolving concerns specifically with the proposed benefit program, according to five people familiar with his thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations.

At times, the senator from West Virginia said a paid-leave program could invite fraud, likening it to those who tried to collect unemployment even when they were not eligible. In some conversations with lawmakers and advocates, he asked about work requirements, even though employment is a condition for one to take leave in the first place, some of the sources said.

Alrighty then. Open thread!

    2. 2.

      Nelle

      “He can’t move an inch from the glare of his own personality–his fame.” Virginia Woolf.
      I thought of this in relation to Trump, but think it also applies to Mansion and Cinema.

    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      he asked about work requirements, even though employment is a condition for one to take leave in the first place, some of the sources said.

      I try to avoid thinking that everyone I don’t like in politics is stupid. Manchin, like Sinema, has had some pretty unlikely success in poltics, but….
      Also, Manchin’s terror of the Undeserving Poor getting some “hand out” is unfortunately pretty widespread

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Best of luck to the Democratic women.

    6. 6.

      oldster

      As appalling as Manchin is, the really appalling thing is that he is better than the left-most Republican Senator, and far better than any Republican from West by god Virginia who would replace him.

      So, we work for more Dems in more states so that he is no longer the pivotal vote.

      It’s nauseating, but that’s reality.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      I can’t believe people don’t want to work while on leave.  Next thing you know, soldiers aren’t going to want to fight while on leave.

    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      I just get so unbelievably filled with rage when I read shit like this. Obvs dood is stupid. But, like, fuck, what’s the worst that happens, people get a short amount of paid time to take care of their families?! That’s fucking work. Only the kind of cosseted, entitled, fluffed-for-decades mediocrity like Joe Manchin would not be aware of that. Carrying, birthing, and adopting children is difficult and strenuous. Caring for an ill family member or close friend is difficult and strenuous. Both activities require a huge amount of emotional and physical labor. Only an asshole who has never done either thing would be concerned that this would enable laziness.

    12. 12.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m currently enjoying indefinite leave from all sorts of high-paying jobs.

    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Rep. Eric Swalwell @RepSwalwell 4h
      If after celebrating a new child, men suffered from weeks of hemorrhoids, hand/foot/face swelling, and genital bleeding, Paid Family Leave wouldn’t be up for debate. It would be in the Bill of Rights. #PaidLeaveForAll

    16. 16.

      Matt

      In some conversations with lawmakers and advocates, he asked about work requirements, even though employment is a condition for one to take leave in the first place, some of the sources said.

      He doesn’t even pay attention to the specifics of policies anymore, he’s just repeating off-the-shelf “make the policy worse” slogans.

    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      There’s an older generation of men whose wives never worked, and they don’t get it. 

      This is exactly right. And those dudes never really appreciated what their wives did for them all day, how much of basic societal functioning only took place because of this enormous amount of unpaid labor.

    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I will note that Spawn the Youngest is 2 years and 4 months old, I have lost all the baby and pandemic weight (and more), and I still have wrist and shoulder pain from the postpartum swelling that requires me to wear a wrist brace to sleep.

