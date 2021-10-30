Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

UF silences professors

I’m so ashamed of my alma mater right now that I was almost tempted to say “Go Dawgs,” which is heresy on today of all days. (Stifle yourself, Raven! :) From The Post:

The University of Florida barred three faculty members from testifying for plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging a voting-restrictions law enthusiastically embraced by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), which activists say makes it harder for racial minorities to vote. The university’s action raises sharp concerns about academic freedom and free speech in the state.

The public university said the three faculty members — political scientists Daniel A. Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Wright Austin — could pose “a conflict of interest to the executive branch” and harm the school’s interests if they testified against the law signed by DeSantis in May.

“As UF is a state actor, litigation against the state is adverse to UF’s interests,” school officials said, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

You know what’s “adverse to UF’s interests”? Denying professors their First Amendment rights. I’m no academic, but I suspect schools that silence professors and suck up to authoritarians tend to incur reputational damage. Maybe even to the extent that it interferes with much ballyhooed rankings.

This isn’t the first time the spineless administration and corrupt board have knuckled under to DeSantis’s authoritarian tactics and engineered rewards for his cronies.

Fortunately, the professors who are being denied their fundamental rights aren’t just rolling over and screaming “please don’t defund me, bro” like UF President Kent Fuchs does:

Here’s hoping they prevail.

This latest outrage further demonstrates how dangerous DeSantis is and why those of us in Florida need to go all in on defeating him next year, not only to save our state but also to protect America. This week, wingnut media outlets rolled out a coordinated campaign to assert once again that DeSantis “won” the pandemic, never mind the 60K dead.

Wingnut media figures see this sociopath as a housetrained Trump, and they’ll work tirelessly to impose him on the nation if we’re not vigilant. We better be because DeSantis would be worse than Trump.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Geminid

      Yeah, DeSantis would be worse than trump. He’s not lazy and self-absorbed, two traits that limited the scope of trump’s damage and kept him from winning a second term.

    3. 3.

      Eljai

      You would think some of the more mainstream DeSantis media fluffers (looking at you Politico) might take a look at this and see the writing on the wall for journalism under authoritarianism and, I don’t know, do something.

    4. 4.

      sab

      I thought the right was whining about cancel culture. I am holding my breath until JK Rowling chimes in, since free speech in employment was so much apart of her reasoning.

    5. 5.

      scav

      I think the individual University administrators that instigated and signed off on that abject groveling diktat need to be publicly and professionally named so that their bodies of “research” and publications can be re-evaluated in light of their revealed standards of academic conduct.

    9. 9.

      MattF

      DeSantis sees a road to power before him, and he’s on it. He’s going for ‘worse than Trump’, we’ll see if it’s a go.  I’m assuming Fox is right behind him every step of the way. A mass UF resignation might be noticed.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      @MattF: Fox News is 100% behind him, and the wingnut media whitewashing campaign on his handling of the pandemic is really something to behold. They’re crowing about the low case rates in Florida now, which is like looking at blackened, smoldering stumps where a forest used to stand and bragging about how the fire is out NOW, woohoo! Just unbelievable.

      One question is whether a Trump imitator can inspire the levels of loyalty and devotion Trump himself somehow inspires. The jury is out, IMO, but DeSantis sure is taking “own the libs” to Trumpian levels, all the while degrading democracy behind and in front of the scenes.

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      TheFire.org:

      FIRE statement on University of Florida decision to prevent professors from testifying in voting rights lawsuit

      by FIRE

      October 30, 2021

      FIRE is deeply concerned by a report in The New York Times that the University of Florida has barred three professors from participating as witnesses in a voting rights lawsuit against the state of Florida.

      FIRE has said it before, and we’ll say it again: The profound civic importance of fair trials requires the ability of fact and expert witnesses to come forward to testify truthfully without fear that their government employer might retaliate against them. Public university faculty are no exception. We call on UF to reverse course immediately.

      UF should be aware that Plymouth State University’s ill-considered decision to punish faculty who had testified in a trial ultimately cost the state of New Hampshire’s taxpayers $350,000. FIRE warned Plymouth State then, and we’re warning UF now: If you pick a fight with the First Amendment, you will lose.

      Schools:  University of Florida

      Good, good.

      It’s infuriating that RWNJs continuously use their powers badly to make good people go to court to fight their unconstitutional actions. All of us need to elect sensible people!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    15. 15.

      sab

      @Eljai: They don’t care. They already write what they are told for above average pay. That’ts what they do. Journalism as we idealize it hardly enters in. It’s just cynical write for pay and contacts.

    18. 18.

      Tony Gerace

      If there’s any logic in the world (big “if”) both the University of Florida, and the state of Florida as a whole will suffer negative consequences as a result of this type of thing.  It remains to be seen how much logic there is in the world.

    19. 19.

      Barbara

      @Immanentize: Well, then they wouldn’t necessarly be able to get the same advantage if they were able to qualify them as experts and get an expert report and opinion.

      I hope someone objects on the basis that UF is a taxpayer supported institution that is not part of the executive branch and therefore not summarily subject to executive orders. A lot of public universities in Florida are actually established as legislatively chartered corporations that are only indirectly overseen by the state.

    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Immanentize: DeSantis is ape-like for sure, but we have to remember that less than a year ago, the sitting POTUS was a spray-painted sack of lipids topped with a piss-colored wad of hairbrush scrapings. So ugly ain’t disqualifying…

    22. 22.

      scav

      There’s an industrial-sized hearse’s opportunity to raise questions about University-affiliated research into — and reporting of — Covid in light of the UF Administrations stated policy of aligning itself with the political apparatus of the state.

    23. 23.

      MattF

      @Betty Cracker: I suspect that wingnut media has a very very very secret desire to dump Trump. So, here’s DeSantis— youthful,  coherent, and ready to go in case Trump drops dead. And… maybe… even if he doesn’t.

    24. 24.

      sab

      @Immanentize: He already got elected govenor once.The last governor looked like a space alien.

      Ohio has its faults electorally, but at least we usually go for grumpy old white men that look and act like they could hold a real job in the real world.

    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, every accusation is a confession, part MMXXI… BlueVirginia:

      The billionaire owner of a Massachusetts-based private equity firm has been wrapped up in a massive prostitution scandal that has already ensnared the likes of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former Citigroup executive John Havens.

      John Childs, the 77-year-old founder of J.W. Childs Associates, has been charged with solicitation of prostitution, according to the Vero Beach Police Department in Florida.

      Childs is one of 173 people charged as part of a sweeping, six-month criminal investigation into multiple massage parlors across several Florida jurisdictions.

      […]

      Will Glenn Youngkin return the $100,000 he just received from Childs, well AFTER the news came out (back in 2019) about Childs’ arrest? Don’t hold your breath, right?

      P.S. On his website, Youngkin pledges to “bring the full weight of the law down on traffickers and buyers.”

      They’re pathological.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    27. 27.

      Just Chuck

      Fascism doesn’t start with throwing people into ovens, but with destroying careers for perceived disloyalty to the state.

    32. 32.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: trump has his own personal appeal, and the loyalty it inspired. But trump stumbled into something bigger: the emotional appeal of the fascist strong man. DeSantis and others like Pompeo are testing their abilities to harness this force to their own fortunes.

      Trumpism without trump is somewhat harder to pull off when trump is still around. But his would-be successors are smarter than he is and thus, in a practical sense, more ruthless. They’ll find a way to get past trump and the second-rate people who surround him.

      So like you say, it is very important to knock out DeSantis next November. In 2018, he only won by less than 40,000 out of over 8 million votes cast. Now there are three potentially strong candidates on the Democratic side. I am particularly impressed by Nicky Fried’s political skills and persona. On the Senate side Val Demings will be a well funded, appealing candidate.

      Florida is a very complex state demographically, and I think the only certainty about next year’s elections is that they will be close.

    33. 33.

      Cameron

      When I moved to Florida in 2016 I knew there were problems here, but nothing I couldn’t manage.  If DeSantis is reelected next year, I’m leaving.  Life is too short for this kind of shit.

    36. 36.

      Gvg

      @Barbara: I don’t think so. All public universities are part of the state university system. I don’t know of any “corporations”. We get state benefits, paychecks and pensions and yes we are controlled by the executive, much more than most states, as a legal fact. Other governors haven’t bothered to make this clear.

      I don’t think the state can stop testimony, but I don’t know where you heard about corporations. That is not correct.

    38. 38.

      Redshift

      This is an actual First Amendment situation (government constraining free speech), unlike so many our self-appointed “free speech advocates” bray about.

