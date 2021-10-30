Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread: The (R) Is All the Clue You Need

Saturday Night Open Thread: The (R) Is All the Clue You Need

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

I like Bess Levin’s explanation at Vanity Fair “Joe Biden Reminds Trump He’s a Has-Been Who Lost the Election”:

Cue Trump screaming in a pitch only dogs can hear.

During the four anni horribiles that Donald Trump was in office, he and his lawyers regularly tried to hide behind the office of the presidency when it came to legal issues…[H]is personal attorneys made the bold claim that it was unconstitutional for presidents to be investigated for any crimes whatsoever while in office, including shooting a person on Fifth Avenue.

Now, of course, Trump is not president. Yet he still seems to believe the powers and the privileges of being president should apply to him, an assumption that the actual president has now, on two separate occasions, been forced to explain is about as laughable as the idea of Ivanka Trump being qualified to run the World Bank

After the White House refused to keep secret the initial batch of documents requested by the House committee, press secretary Jen Psaki explained that Biden had “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that have been provided to us by the National Archives,” adding that the West Wing would “evaluate questions of privilege on a case-by-case basis, but the president has also been clear that he believes it to be of the utmost importance for both Congress and the American people to have a complete understanding of the events of that day to prevent them from happening again.”…

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      burnspbesq

      Glenn Youngkin could have run as a pragmatic, not-too-far-right-of-center guy. Instead, he chose to fellate Donald Trump. Virginia voters, one hopes, have noticed.

    2. 2.

      ProfDamatu

      The idea that Youngkin is a nice moderate Republican is….an idea, I guess. A very, very stupid, mendacious idea.

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      The cats are going bonkers now.  This involves them chasing each other around the house.  Going bonkers is not trivial on the hardwood floors, so props to them I suppose.

    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Jilani is basically full of shit.

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      So, since it’s an open thread, I guess I can tell y’all about Mr. Suzanne’s podcast that he started doing during this weird pandemic. It’s called Barks Remarks, and it focuses on the Donald Duck comics drawn by Carl Barks. Anyway, I just recorded an episode with him. It was really fun. If anyone remembers those comics with fondness and feels like hearing more, look it up on any of the typical podcast sources. He also has a Facebook page for it.

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @burnspbesq: the problem is, Youngkin did both, and the media didn’t challenge him on it in any way, shape or form.  And McAuliffe has run against Youngkin as trumpov Acolyte 2.0 without pointing out the two-faced nature of Y’s campaign.

      Youngkin does present as being mild-mannered and gosh golly gee just trying to stand up for parents, dontcha know.  (ugh)

      McAuliffe should have been saying, “it’s nice that you’re trying to come across as a nice guys with super-malleable positions, Glenn, but 1) endorsement by trumpov = automatic DQ for VA, and 2) endorsement OF trumpism = double-plus secret DQ…so what do you say, Glenn?”  Keep asking the questions b/c the horserace media sure hasn’t/didn’t/won’t.

    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Benw: Dude I know. I had literally never read a comic book before I met my husband. And he has this very specific slice of the comic book universe that he just adores. But I’ve been surprised to come across other people who also were really into these comics. My uncle apparently read them when he was a kid. Oddly, apparently the Donald Duck comics were (are?) very popular in Scandinavia.

    11. 11.

      Benw

      @Suzanne: I was a comics colorer in high school and college. The coloring for the Disney/Archie books was basically paint by numbers compared to the creative freedom of the superhero comics. But we cranked out those Bugs Bunny/Daffy Duck comics. It’s really fun to hear about someone super deep into those Disney books!

    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      @Jeffro: Yup.

      DCist (from May, after he won the nomination):

      More than 30,000 Republican delegates to Saturday’s convention — which took place at 39 sites across Virginia — cast ballots using ranked-choice voting, under which they ranked the seven candidates in order of preference. A simple majority was required to win, and if no candidate reached that threshold after the first count, the lowest performer would be eliminated and their votes redistributed to the remaining contenders.

      […]

      Youngkin’s victory could provide some solace to establishment Republicans who feared that [Amanda] Chase — a self-declared “[TFG] in heels” — would become the Republican Party’s standard-bearer, especially in a state that voted decisively against [TFG] in the presidential election and has become more fertile ground for Democrats over the last decade. It also follows the victory Sunday of Del. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) in the attorney general’s nominating race; he defeated Chuck Smith, who Chase had endorsed.

      Youngkin also brings to the race what many political analysts say will be critical to defeating the Democratic candidate, especially if it is former governor Terry McAuliffe: money. Of the $8 million Youngkin raised for his campaign ahead of the nominating convention, $5.5 million came in the form of a personal loan.

      Still, Youngkin will face a challenging balancing act in firing up a Republican base that remains close to [TFG] and large numbers of suburban voters who have moved away from him over the years. (In the first round of voting, Youngkin won much of the Republican vote in Northern Virginia.) This balance was already on display in the lead-up to the convention: Youngkin touted his business credentials and said he would move to reopen all schools and businesses, while at the same creating an election integrity task force, linking himself to [TFG] in a campaign ad, and criticizing Democrats over the teaching of critical race theory and their support for ending qualified immunity for police during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

      The Virginia GQP has been trying to thread the needle and Youngkin is doing the same. They need their crazies to win the nomination, but need normal people to win in the fall. He won that contest because he played both sides (as he had to) and was able to buy the nomination over the others trying similar things. Not appealing to the crazies was not an option.

      As Terry Mac said, he’s beaten that type of candidate in the past.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      Shalimar

      So the guy who wants to abolish public education is pragmatic and moderate?  What the fuck do the extremists want to do?

