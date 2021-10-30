Trump staffer & wife of guy who led the (Roger Stone-planned) Brook Brothers Riot to disrupt vote-counting in Palm Beach in 2000 I don’t think any of this is coincidental https://t.co/hS1Jt8nD8l — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 25, 2021

It would be more of a firestorm if a private citizen could claim executive privilege when the executive declines to. https://t.co/HLlvCYmQKP — Fred Will Not Subscribe To Your Newsletter (@LesserFrederick) October 27, 2021

I like Bess Levin’s explanation at Vanity Fair — “Joe Biden Reminds Trump He’s a Has-Been Who Lost the Election”:

Cue Trump screaming in a pitch only dogs can hear. During the four anni horribiles that Donald Trump was in office, he and his lawyers regularly tried to hide behind the office of the presidency when it came to legal issues…[H]is personal attorneys made the bold claim that it was unconstitutional for presidents to be investigated for any crimes whatsoever while in office, including shooting a person on Fifth Avenue. Now, of course, Trump is not president. Yet he still seems to believe the powers and the privileges of being president should apply to him, an assumption that the actual president has now, on two separate occasions, been forced to explain is about as laughable as the idea of Ivanka Trump being qualified to run the World Bank… After the White House refused to keep secret the initial batch of documents requested by the House committee, press secretary Jen Psaki explained that Biden had “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House that have been provided to us by the National Archives,” adding that the West Wing would “evaluate questions of privilege on a case-by-case basis, but the president has also been clear that he believes it to be of the utmost importance for both Congress and the American people to have a complete understanding of the events of that day to prevent them from happening again.”…

I don't know what experiment a data-minded political analyst could design that would be more direct and rigorous than MAKING JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT and seeing if Democrats still get attacked for being insensitive to conservative white sensibilities — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) October 8, 2021

Somehow the party that seats Lauren Boebert in Congress is not the party that is constantly on trial for offending the values of normal decent Americans. — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) October 8, 2021

Democratic message: We would like to spend goverment money to help you Republican message: We are right now coughing live virus in your face, also we will kill anyone who tries to count your votes next election THE PROBLEM IS THE DEMOCRATS ARE TOO RIGID IN THEIR MESSAGING — Tom Scocca (@tomscocca) October 9, 2021