Italian translator: Trump vs. Biden pic.twitter.com/bpQnSB4uNP — The Recount (@therecount) October 29, 2021

I knew what the ‘Satchel Paige story’ was gonna be, even before finding the clip:

#BREAKING: President Biden tells Pope Francis a story about famous pitcher Satchel Paige. pic.twitter.com/UwJfCrjhUw — Joanna Preston (@JoPrestonTV) October 29, 2021



These are two old guys who have risen to positions nobody ever expected from them — and who are now doing good things that have surprised their supporters almost as much as their enemies. I for one am glad they’re enjoying themselves!

Elsewhere: The horror, the horror!…

Wages and salaries jumped in the three-month period ending in September by the most on records that date back twenty years, increasing 1.5%. Many companies have been forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs. https://t.co/yFhgTz9pjA — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2021

It's how he repealed the ACA. https://t.co/9GrFwewr7b — Please mess with Texas (@agraybee) October 28, 2021

So every effort that looks like a failure — like yesterday (!) — is just another demonstration to outline the bounds for a future agreement. Those “failures” are how the lines get drawn and they’re necessary. No one can cave without a painful fight first. — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) October 29, 2021

The BBB/BIF negotiations aren't unusually messy, it's just the first major spending bill of the age of hyper-engagement, the age when people get outraged about who Democrats put in charge of bringing the bagels to the weekly meetings. — Please mess with Texas (@agraybee) October 30, 2021

ETA: Sorry these latest posts are running late — I’ve been fighting a mild bout of the spindizzies (labyrinthitis) all week, and reading even slower than usual.