Saturday Morning Open Thread: Pure Joy (and Otherwise)

by | 15 Comments

I knew what the ‘Satchel Paige story’ was gonna be, even before finding the clip:


These are two old guys who have risen to positions nobody ever expected from them — and who are now doing good things that have surprised their supporters almost as much as their enemies. I for one am glad they’re enjoying themselves!

Elsewhere: The horror, the horror!…

ETA: Sorry these latest posts are running late — I’ve been fighting a mild bout of the spindizzies (labyrinthitis) all week, and reading even slower than usual.

    3. 3.

      Ken

      I must be old. I remember when “BREAKING NEWS” was reserved for, oh, major earthquakes, war breaking out, death of a head of state. “One old guy tells another old guy a baseball story” doesn’t really qualify as “#BREAKING”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      That ship sailed years ago.  Breaking news now means anything that’s not investigative reporting.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ramalama

      I loved the Satchel Paige chat between Biden and Populous. I didn’t understand the tweet about the ACA.

      Can anyone explain? I made cookies last night. I am afraid if I drink morning Earl Grey (Russian Earl Grey these days because my Trader Joe’s stash is drunk and done), I’ll eat some cookies for breakfast. But clearly I am in need of caffeine. Go ahead, coffee drinkers. Laugh.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      When Twitter sums up an entire controversy in one devastating tweet:

      If this CRT stuff feels amazingly fake to you, it’s probably because most kids were learning at home remotely right in front of their parents for a whole year before and nobody mentioned this stuff once during that whole time.
      https://t.co/fjp3EykKcE

      — Behemoth & Leviathan, LP 🎃 (@harkov311) October 30, 2021

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Phylllis

      The translator lady’s face in the trump clip is clearly communicating ‘someone on my staff is in for a helluva written warning when this is done’.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @Ramalama: The claim was McConnell gets the votes he needs. The ACA was an example to the contrary; he brought the repeal to a vote and didn’t get it passed.

      Subtext is that the Democrats are usually a bit better at making sure they have the votes before bringing it to the floor.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      Hope you are on the mend soonest, Anne Laurie.  Get your sleep!

      Labyrinthitis, huh?  You remain consistently interesting, and educational.

      Fact sheet from the UK’s National Health Service.  Inner ear infection that affects one’s balance. Should resolve on its own, but takes time. “Labyrinthitis [inflammation of the labyrinth – a maze of fluid-filled channels in the inner ear] is usually caused by a viral infection, such as a cold or flu, so antibiotics will not help. But a GP may prescribe antibiotics if they think your infection is bacterial.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      just passed a strip club with “VAXXED N’ WAXED, NO PASS NO ASS” signs flashing out front, so needless to say that they are leading the way in keeping our city safe and I salute them

      — Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) October 29, 2021

      Reply

