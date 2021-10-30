how about y'all try this one on for size. https://t.co/eS4PRpKKFF pic.twitter.com/yGAfuamfGf
— ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 29, 2021
Amanda Hess, ‘Critic’s Notebook’, because hating on other women is always a meal ticket:
… Before the sign was everywhere, it was outside the home of Kristin Garvey, a librarian in Wisconsin. In what she has called a postelection “fog,” Garvey took a Sharpie to poster board, scrawled a range of social-justice slogans into that now-ubiquitous list and planted it in her yard. Soon a photograph of the sign hit Facebook and went viral. With the help of a redesign from a professional artist (who rendered its words in rainbow letters on a black background) and a boost from Pantsuit Nation (the online hive of Hillary Clinton supporters), its message became a mantra among liberals who felt lost in Trump’s America…
Buying the official “In This House” sign, at least, directly benefits a specific cause. The license for the design has been gifted to a small Wisconsin reproductive health nonprofit, which collects proceeds from sales through online retailers like Zazzle and CafePress. Beyond this transactional relationship, the sign’s message drives to a perplexingly apolitical conclusion. With its exhaustive list of allied issues, it resembles a multipurpose kitchen gadget — it can chop, it can dice, but often it sits in the drawer unused. Listing all the social-justice slogans together nods to a careful effort at inclusivity, but it also diffuses the sign owner’s perceived responsibility to engage in any particular movement. The kicker, “Kindness Is Everything,” assures the owner that the real key to change lies within. The important thing is that a person be the kind of person who would display the sign.
This is the epitome of virtue signaling: an actual sign enumerating the owner’s virtues. There is something refreshing, actually, about the straightforwardness of that. Whenever I spy one in a window or on a lawn, I feel mildly annoyed and begrudgingly impressed…
Inclusivity! Reproductive rights! Virtue signalling, ugh! You can practically hear Hess’s eyes rolling.
if more normal people with normal views had columns in the new york times instead of a collection of narcissists, sociopaths and vapid assholes, maybe they wouldn't have to put up their yard signs to see their views in print.
— ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 29, 2021
it's the stupid, meaningless sign generator gimmick at the top of this article that ended up being the red cape waving at me
— 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 29, 2021
