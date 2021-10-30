Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

date 2021-10-30

Saturday Evening Open Thread: FTFNYT

Amanda Hess, ‘Critic’s Notebook’, because hating on other women is always a meal ticket:

Before the sign was everywhere, it was outside the home of Kristin Garvey, a librarian in Wisconsin. In what she has called a postelection “fog,” Garvey took a Sharpie to poster board, scrawled a range of social-justice slogans into that now-ubiquitous list and planted it in her yard. Soon a photograph of the sign hit Facebook and went viral. With the help of a redesign from a professional artist (who rendered its words in rainbow letters on a black background) and a boost from Pantsuit Nation (the online hive of Hillary Clinton supporters), its message became a mantra among liberals who felt lost in Trump’s America…

Buying the official “In This House” sign, at least, directly benefits a specific cause. The license for the design has been gifted to a small Wisconsin reproductive health nonprofit, which collects proceeds from sales through online retailers like Zazzle and CafePress. Beyond this transactional relationship, the sign’s message drives to a perplexingly apolitical conclusion. With its exhaustive list of allied issues, it resembles a multipurpose kitchen gadget — it can chop, it can dice, but often it sits in the drawer unused. Listing all the social-justice slogans together nods to a careful effort at inclusivity, but it also diffuses the sign owner’s perceived responsibility to engage in any particular movement. The kicker, “Kindness Is Everything,” assures the owner that the real key to change lies within. The important thing is that a person be the kind of person who would display the sign.

This is the epitome of virtue signaling: an actual sign enumerating the owner’s virtues. There is something refreshing, actually, about the straightforwardness of that. Whenever I spy one in a window or on a lawn, I feel mildly annoyed and begrudgingly impressed…

Inclusivity! Reproductive rights! Virtue signalling, ugh! You can practically hear Hess’s eyes rolling.

    4. 4.

      Betty

      Virtue signaling , snowflake cancel culture. All this just so they don’t have to engage in genuine analysis. Just give it a label and dismiss it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      @JCJ: Yeah. There’s a BLM sign on a cul-de-sac we walk on, where it’s outnumbered by numerous thin-blue-line flags, and I always have warm thoughts toward the owner.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Pantsuit Nation (the online hive of Hillary Clinton supporters)

      Hive? Hive? HIVE?
      FTFNYT indeed. Sideways, upside-down, and backwards.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eddie blake

      besides krugman, goldberg, bouie and (occasionally) blow, i’ve got ABSOLUTELY no use for the times. when i was younger, they pissed me off so often i would rattle out a protest letter to them pretty much every week or so for about four years. figured they hadda eddie blake file, where they just threw all the letters into, “dammit, here’s another by that crackpot, blake!”

      i DID get published on the letters page once, when the paper tried to blame slow bus speeds on the PASSENGERS instead of the goddamn MTA, who was setting the routes and the timing constraints…

      fucking bus drivers were stopping at GREEN lights to make their schedule work…. great for the driver. shitty for the people trying to get to their appointments or their JOBS on time…

      goddamn, i HATE the ny times. they are the WORST. at least with the post, you KNOW what you’re getting.

      eta– oooh, NINTH!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Damien

      Why? Just WHY is it necessary to shit on an incredibly mild and basically human expression of views?

      Jesus, NYT. The only paper salty enough to preserve the fish wrapped in it

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Woodrow/asim

      Everything “Conservative” boils down to never feeling “cool,” feeling conformable in one’s skin.

      That’s why they can’t write not just jokes, but create damn near any Art — Art (at least good Art) requires you to actually understand yourself on some level, and all of this is aggressively above avoiding that, and blaming others for not creating for them (which sounds…a lot like various versions, across cultures, of so-called Noble classes.)

      And when someone, some group, does express comfort, joy, happiness? These folx try to steal it — steal their art, their culture, their livelihoods, and their actual freedoms — while demanding we only acknowledge their version of all the above.

      Only Conservative Virtues really matter, Only Dog Whistling is valid.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eddie blake

      @zhena gogolia:  the thin blue line flag, the fascist banner. (one of the)

      eta- aren’t those motherfuckers supposed to REVERE the flag, not DEFACE it?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Getting ready to go to Strange Science: Into the Shadows at the Huntington Gardens. Should be fun and it’s not to hot today so it will have a much more Fall kinda vibe.  I’m dressing up in faux-Victorian with a vest, bowler hat, cane etc., and a twirly mustache covid mask.  Vaccine -required!  From the Huntington tickets page:

      Enter a dark Victorian landscape and explore peculiar pastimes and creepy characters through live theatrical performances, electrifying presentations, and special displays of rarely seen objects from our vaults.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      eclare

      I am a middle aged white woman, and I have no idea what that article purports to say.  I’m supposed to hate people who think “love is love”?  Or question their motivations for putting out a sign that says that?

      It is just made up bullshit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dopey-o

      My spouse took down my “Trump / Putin 2020” flag, and replaced it with one of those signs last year. Much less provocative toward any feral trumpers passing thru the neighborhood.

      Smaller print, multi-syllabic words, complete sentences.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @eddie blake: They are also supposed to revere Blue Lives, yet most of them adamantly object to vaccine requirements for Police despite Covid being the #1 cause of death of police.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @eclare: I am a middle aged white woman, and I have no idea what that article purports to say.

      I’m not familiar with Hess, but that piece strikes me as taking a couple of hundred words to say “Okay, Boomer”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eclare

      @UncleEbeneezer:  Got my covid booster and flu vax today (yay!).  Guy and his wife waiting in line with me, he is retired military.  He said he does not understand people not getting vaccinated, it’s what he grew up with.

      They were cute, guy had his Manila folder with their cards, etc.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Also, virtue signaling is absolutely a good thing.  I want my Black, Latinx, Undocumented, LGBTQ, Trans, Muslim friends/neighbors to know I have their backs in a time of crisis and am always proud to speak up for them when I get opportunities to do so.  If my sign or tee shirt or whatever gives them just a minute or two of comfort knowing they don’t have to worry about me calling the police or Ice on them, or dead-name/misgender them or mocking their religion etc., then  that signaling is completely justified.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @eclare: me too, on both counts, but nobody ever seems to notice us in the Great War of the Generations

      I, for one, am okay with this.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @eclare: Seriously.  It’s weird that people like my Dad pestered me endlessly about making sure I always get my yearly physical/check-up, presumably so I could FOLLOW the advice of the doctor, but now he refuses to get vaccinated.  Ugh.

      Congrats on your double-day of jabs.  Hope they don’t hit you too hard.  We felt pretty crappy for about 48 hours.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      eclare

      @UncleEbeneezer:  I slept for about two days straight after the second Moderna.  As an insomniac, I kind of liked this side effect!

      I did go buy easy microwaveable food yesterday, in case that happened again.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      scott (the other one)

      We moved from a reddish suburb of San Diego to Portland about six months into TFG’s first term. Our first full day here, our daughters, then 16, 19 and 22, went for a walk to check out the new neighborhood. They came back an hour later, overjoyed at having seen many of those kinds of signs, and how much better it felt to be living in a place where those kinds of signs were common.

      FTFNYT is what I’m saying.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @eddie blake: (and speaking of women who hate women) I started compulsively reading op/eds online in the run-up to the Iraq War and kept it up for a while. I regularly read Maureen Dowd– who I thought was pretty good on GW Bush– up until she started writing about the ’08 Dem primary as “Obambi and the Dominatrix”. I still can’t believe that not only did no editor put a stop to that, she has no one in her life to tell her she was saying more about herself than Obama or Clinton.

      A couple of months ago she had a headline that seemed favorable to Biden– who she does like– so I skimmed it. At least half of it she used to express her still-seething hatred of Obama.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mike in NC

      Anybody know of trick-or-treaters planning to dress up as the Evil Clown? Referring not to Pennywise, but Trump.

      Reply

