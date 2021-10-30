Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar Deadline in 3 Days

All you have to do is send an email to start the process.   That’s it.  Just one email message, telling us that you want your guys in the calendar and what their names are.  You don’t even have to send the photos yet.

Address the email to me or you can send it to pet-calendar.

Your message should include:

  1. your nym
  2. the names of all your pets that are going to be in the calendar*

When I get your email, I will send you instructions and the link to upload your photos.

As you can see, Lucky – who owns lashonharangue – is intently waiting for your information to arrive

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      Lucky seems to be bipedal.  Probably makes it easier to reach the higher kitchen cabinets, get things out of the fridge, etc.  However, we know Lucky is a Good Dog, so (s)he would never do those things.

