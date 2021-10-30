Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 29-30

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Oct. 29-30

ICYMI:



Performative outrage, from the usual suspects:

A joint lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Of Missouri by 10 states, Arkansas, Alaska, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Texas filed a separate suit on the same issue, and Florida filed one on Thursday.

The lawsuits on Friday described the mandate as “sweeping in its scope” and “unconstitutional and unlawful,” citing a constitutional amendment on state powers and federal laws on government procurement…

The White House set a Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated. However, it has signaled contractors have flexibility in enforcing that deadline.

U.S. courts have largely upheld vaccination requirements imposed by employers, universities, states and cities.

About 58% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and over 66% have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

======

China reported 59 new locally transmitted infections for Oct. 29, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, up from 48 a day earlier. It was the highest number of new local infections since Sept. 16.

Most of the new local cases were in northern China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia.

Including infections imported from overseas, China recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 29, up from 64 cases a day earlier. China also reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 23 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Although the tally is tiny compared with infections elsewhere in the world, recent widespread outbreaks have forced officials to toughen restrictions, squeezing the service sector, including tourism and catering companies.

China’s border towns, faced with a higher risk of infection from overseas and with relatively few resources, have tended to suffer more severe disruptions than richer cities.

In Inner Mongolia, the government in Ejina Banner, a remote administrative division on China’s border with Mongolia, said it would transfer more than 9,400 stranded travellers to low-risk areas in the coming days, the official China Daily reported…


Why Turkey & Egypt? Warm-weather vacations:

Canada:

======

======

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      We end the week on some bad news: it looks like a winter wave has begun.

      Cases in an uptrend in: CA, CO, MN, ND, NE, NM, and UT. Cases are also slightly up in: AZ, IA, DC, KS,  and NJ. The uptrend has been spreading out from only 3 States just a few days ago, so it’s unlikely to be just noise. (Note: CA’s stats for the last few days have been revised. It now looks like a genuine uptrend).

      There is *some* noise, though, because deaths have risen slightly simultaneously, so that’s a data reporting issue.

      That a new wave might be starting from a level of 75,000/day is really dismaying. Also, the vaccination stats are really dismaying as well. *All* of the increase in the daily level of shots is due to the already vaccinated getting boosters. In the last week, only 1.0 million people got their first shot, or only 170,000/day. That may be the lowest since last winter.

      I’m still going to see a sliver of *relatively* good news, in that I think boosters + recent infections will help keep the winter wave somewhat subdued.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 5,854 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,466,663 cases. It also reports 63 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,832 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.95.

      593 confirmed cases are in ICU, 216 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 6,715 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,368,634 patients recovered – 96.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      Two new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,765 clusters. 438 clusters are currently active; 5,327 clusters are now inactive.

      5,841 new cases today are local infections. 13 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 147,242 doses of vaccine on 28th October: 18,493 first doses, 123,182 second doses, and 5,567 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 49,581,855 doses administered: 25,431,328 first doses, 24,165,940 second doses, and 152,036 booster doses. 77.9% of the population have received their first dose, while 74.0% are now fully vaccinated. For some reason, vaccination numbers have not been updated for the pasr few days on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW website.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Robert Sneddon

      The UK’s offer of more vaccine doses for COVAX is not as generous as it first seems. The AstraZeneca vaccine was only given to older people since there’s a slight chance of it causing blood clots in the brain in younger people. Pretty much everyone over the age of 50 in the UK is now fully vaccinated and the vaccine booster programme in the UK for older people and those at medical risk is exclusively using the two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna. I had my booster vaccination yesterday, a half-dose of Moderna even though my original vaccination was AstraZeneca (I also got a flu vaccination at the same time since the medical authorities are anticipating a really bad flu season this year so both of my arms are a bit sore).

      The UK is left with a lot of AstraZeneca vaccine stock it’s not got any use for so it’s offering those doses to other countries before they expire. It’s the same for the limited amounts of J&J vaccine the UK government ordered and never used. It’s a good thing to do of course but there are reasons the offer doesn’t include Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines.

      Interestingly when I was receiving my booster shot yesterday the person who vaccinated me mentioned there were rumours circulating among health personnel of another round of boosters next year, maybe in the summer. If there’s real evidence of memory-cell immunity fading after six months or so or there’s a new Mk2 vaccine developed which is better optimised to target later strains of SARS-nCoV-2 like Delta/Delta-plus then that may well happen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Got my (Pfizer) booster Thursday, no side effects. Small uptick in local COVID cases (Montgomery county MD) right on the line for mandatory indoor masking, so it’s unclear what policy should be.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/29 China reported 59 new domestic confirmed & 6 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 19 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 155 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic suspect cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 18 new domestic confirmed (all at Dalaihob Township; all from screening of persons under centralized quarantine). There currently are 132 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in there, at Bayanhot. 1 sub-district of Bayanhot Township remains at Medium Risk
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/24. There currently are 18 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hohhot did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 1 active suspect cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Ejin Horo Banner in Erdos did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the banner.

      Xi’an in Shaanxi Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 13 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the region.

      • Wuzhong did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Yinchuan reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/22 & 10/19, respectively. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongwei did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city

      Gansu Province reported 11 new domestic confirmed cases (7 mild, 3 moderate & 1 serious). There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 3 moderate), all found via mass screening. There currently are 59 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 serious), both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jiayuguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Longnan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed case remaining.
      • Tianshui reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all found via mass screening. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed case remaining.

      Hebei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active confirmed & 3 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Shijiazhuang there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xingtai there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Baoding there currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changsha there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases remaining.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case remaining.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild), both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/25 & 10/26, respectively. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 1 community remains at High Risk & 1 community is currently at Medium Risk.

      Rizhao in Shandong Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed & 7 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound is currently at Medium Risk.

      Zigong in Sichuan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Qinghai Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Xining did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic con firmed cases in the city
      • Haidong in did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      At Tianmen in Hubei Province there currently are 2 domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 1 moderate) in the city.

      Heihe in Heilongjiang Province reported 26 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 6 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 27 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Fujian Province the last domestic confirmed case recovered.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

          

      On 10/29, China reported 19 new imported confirmed cases (7 previously asymptomatic), 18 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Brazil (via Zürich), Congo (Brazzaville) (via Paris CdG), Ghana (via Addis Ababa), Guinea (via Addis Ababa) & Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 4 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic), all coming from Russia; 5 asymptomatic case, 2 coming from Russia & 1 each from Indonesia, Jamaica, & Egypt
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from the Sweden & an Armenian national coming from Turkey (via Dubai & Hong Kong)
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 2 confirmed cases, off flights diverted from Beijing
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 2 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Singapore
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Singapore; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & Singapore
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province  – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Africa
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UAE, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the Philippines
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan, off alighted diverted from Beijing
      • Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 16 confirmed cases recovered (15 imported), 31 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 7 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 748 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 763 active confirmed cases in the country (379 imported), 39 in serious condition (1 imported), 396 active asymptomatic cases (349 imported), 3 suspect cases (2 imported). 46,111 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/29, 2,262.226M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 7.974M doses in the past 24 hrs. The booster shot campaign is gathering steam. 1,070.386M individuals have been fully vaccinated, or ~ 75.8% of the total population.

      On 10/30 Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nicole

      I am counting the days until the vaccine is released for 5-11 year olds.

      Yesterday I scheduled my stepmom for her booster, and was reminded that pharmacies doing things  online reduces access for the elderly and Americans for whom English is not their first language.  I’m glad we got it sorted out, though.  She went to a funeral a couple of weeks ago and the daughter of the deceased wasn’t feeling well, and turned out to be incubating a serious case of Covid.  Fortunately, most of, if not all, of the guests were vaccinated and a potential outbreak was stopped at the source.  Happy she’s getting her shot today (and the flu vaccine to boot, a twofer!).  It’s a Pfizer booster, and she originally got Moderna, but as there is no Moderna available in her area at the moment, I told her it was better to get a booster now, since it’s getting cold, rather than wait.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website: 290 new cases yesterday cases and NYSDOH says 320 new cases yesterday. This is getting really ugly again.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      First Babbling Boebert fires off an “Imeach Biden” tweet. Now this protester paints “I am not a pup it” on his car. Are they rationing p’s, or are conservatives suffering from consonant dissonance?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Cermet

      @Nicole: The difference in antibody levels is trivial between taking the Pfizer vs. Moderna as booster, per a study. Either provide huge improvement in protection.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      An old friend whose sister married a Dayton, Ohio cop tells me the cop BIL died of Covid (I met him once, briefly, thirty years ago).

      He was an unvaccinated racist loudmouth, Friend feels sorry for her sister, the kids and grandkids (who she hopes have run to get their shots) but won’t miss BIL, and what an unoriginal story, isn’t it?

      My booster made my arm sore for two days, which doesn’t even count. I had a pulled muscle in my back and took all my attention.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trnc

      I have a question, and it may sound jerky but it isn’t meant to be.

      Does anyone read YY_Sima Qians lengthy comments with all the statistics? I don’t mean to be insensitive, but I look at these covid threads for topline numbers. I can’t process the minutiae on top of everything else.

      I have no problem scrolling through if others are looking at it. The main reason I ask is that YY must do a lot of work to put this all together (I assume YY is doing all the work, since there’s no source cited), and that’s a shame if no one here is reading it.

      Again, if others are getting something out of it, shout it out loud because I don’t want to get in the way of that.

      YY, I hope that doesn’t sound offensive. I really do appreciate the amount of work it takes to be put that together.

      Thanks.

      Reply

