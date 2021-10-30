Biden’s desire to use vaccines to save lives has many Washington reporters yearning for Trump’s sociopathic indifference to mass death — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) October 29, 2021

BREAKING: The FDA has authorized kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. American children could be eligible for vaccines as early as next week. https://t.co/R6mDpxPx46 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2021





U.S. administers over 419 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC https://t.co/juB86LaQ9H pic.twitter.com/6qcCl3WeoI — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021

Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors https://t.co/yncxK4mndj pic.twitter.com/KO08ywVxXY — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021



Performative outrage, from the usual suspects:

… A joint lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District Of Missouri by 10 states, Arkansas, Alaska, Missouri, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Texas filed a separate suit on the same issue, and Florida filed one on Thursday. The lawsuits on Friday described the mandate as “sweeping in its scope” and “unconstitutional and unlawful,” citing a constitutional amendment on state powers and federal laws on government procurement… The White House set a Dec. 8 deadline for employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated. However, it has signaled contractors have flexibility in enforcing that deadline. U.S. courts have largely upheld vaccination requirements imposed by employers, universities, states and cities. About 58% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and over 66% have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations https://t.co/tPXlCKwFCJ pic.twitter.com/b30Q2ifne1 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021

China has given 75.8% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses-health official https://t.co/T89sS7fhjc pic.twitter.com/l5mzqlFLHk — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021

… China reported 59 new locally transmitted infections for Oct. 29, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, up from 48 a day earlier. It was the highest number of new local infections since Sept. 16. Most of the new local cases were in northern China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia. Including infections imported from overseas, China recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 29, up from 64 cases a day earlier. China also reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 23 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Although the tally is tiny compared with infections elsewhere in the world, recent widespread outbreaks have forced officials to toughen restrictions, squeezing the service sector, including tourism and catering companies. China’s border towns, faced with a higher risk of infection from overseas and with relatively few resources, have tended to suffer more severe disruptions than richer cities. In Inner Mongolia, the government in Ejina Banner, a remote administrative division on China’s border with Mongolia, said it would transfer more than 9,400 stranded travellers to low-risk areas in the coming days, the official China Daily reported…

In China, 300 coronavirus cases leads to public shaming, cities in lockdown & train-loads of people in quarantine. Health officials have enlisted vast swaths of the population to track down the infected & to help snuff out the 3rd #DeltaVariant outbreak https://t.co/MyuYUCxcfH — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 30, 2021

Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80% https://t.co/W5AWLeBfzy pic.twitter.com/CIq60mslDT — Reuters (@Reuters) October 30, 2021

In 2020, 163,000 Russians died. That is, MORE people died AFTER the introduction of the vaccine than before. In September 2021 alone, 44,000 Russians died. This is so heartbreaking. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 30, 2021

Russia has ID'd a new Delta variant, is in the middle of another massive wave and Moscow just went into a quasi-lockdown. Half of my friends there are ignoring it and going to work anyway, and the other half is jumping on planes to go to Turkey, Egypt, and the U.S. 🤦‍♀️ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 30, 2021



Why Turkey & Egypt? Warm-weather vacations:

Bookings for tour packages to places like Turkey and Egypt have soared since the non-working period was announced, travel industry figures told @pavlovaulianahttps://t.co/dm3t6FyEUK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 30, 2021

Russia's Federal Statistics Agency Rosstat said Friday that 44,265 people died of coronavirus in the country in September — double the official government figurehttps://t.co/NJFj9iECgU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 29, 2021

Late last year, when there was still access to get decently accurate Russian excess death numbers, it was four *times* higher than the official Covid numbers. It's become harder to get good data. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) October 30, 2021

And if you think Putin is sad about hundreds of thousands of pensioners falling off the roles early, well you might not know very much about Putin. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) October 30, 2021

How lifting Kenya's Covid curfew may push revellers to get jabbed https://t.co/im8cciu9tk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 30, 2021

Canada:

Nearly 70% of parents are keen to have their children age 5-11 get the Covid vaccine 👏🏽 Top reasons

✅protect their kids from COVID

✅protect others in their family

✅prevent missing in-person school

✅more comfort taking their kids to public placeshttps://t.co/551NepupUs pic.twitter.com/e5rsxg5D55 — Tara Kiran (@tara_kiran) October 29, 2021

These findings suggest vaccination protects much better against Covid than infection-induced immunity, including during a period when Delta was spreading widely. https://t.co/RaRTae04qh — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) October 29, 2021

The White House will pump $1 billion into buying at-home COVID-19 rapid tests, a bid to jumpstart production and quadruple the availability of the in-demand tests by December. https://t.co/kcIvbOjfsz — Global Health NOW (@ghn_news) October 29, 2021

Vaccinated people can get long Covid, especially if over 60. Researchers confirmed vaccination greatly lowers risk of death, ICU admission & respiratory failure. But it doesn't guard against heart arrhythmia, sleep disorders or type 2 diabetes. UK study. https://t.co/KOWprKeCYT pic.twitter.com/LRukuNDcyq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 30, 2021

When COVID-19 vaccines first became available in the U.S., mom-and-pop pharmacies helped West Virginia get the fastest start to vaccinating residents. Now, demand for the shots has almost dried up — and the state’s vaccination rate is among the lowest. https://t.co/fLc8baIk11 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2021

The US Supreme Court refused to block Maine’s vaccine mandate for health care workers. As is customary in rulings on emergency applications, the brief order gave no reasons. 3 conservatives dissented: Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, & Neil Gorsuch https://t.co/x5KVwjTjWd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 30, 2021

"Life simply went on" is certainly one way to describe the salutary benefits of leading the nation in Delta deathshttps://t.co/iZF22WvVHS — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) October 29, 2021

Actually, Puerto Rico has the lowest case rate in the US. It also has the highest vaccination rate in the US. And one reason FL's case rate is low is that it tests so much less than other states: its positive-test rate is significantly higher than states like CT, VT, even LA. https://t.co/ECje9Y7odH — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 29, 2021

No, but you are a muppet (in the British sense). https://t.co/p0TkHBV2wZ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 29, 2021