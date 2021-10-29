Sharing something good is your entry into this Open Thread.
Something Good
by WaterGirl| 87 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Something Good Open Thread
by WaterGirl| 87 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Something Good Open Thread
Sharing something good is your entry into this Open Thread.
Raoul Paste
Now that’s a tongue
RedDirtGirl
Since I don’t have a dog of my own yet, I was able to “borrow” my dear Finch for a week, who I have looked after numerous times over the past 2 years when her family has gone out of town. Last time they picked her up from one of those stays, they told me I could have her for a visit sometime, and I took them up on that!
Suzanne
Something good: I am on a train, pulling through Huntingdon, PA, and I am seeing beautiful autumn leaves. Finally.
Evap
I planted pansies and snapdragons in my mother’s memory today, with a dear friend who loved her almost as much as I did. After a nasty rainy start, it turned into a beautiful autumn day. I love planting things, it’s soothing and relaxing.
Old School
Something good? The FDA approved shots for those between 5 and 11 this afternoon. After the CDC (hopefully) does the same next week, my kids will be getting vaccinated!
eclare
Getting my House of Moderna booster and flu vax tomorrow at Walgreens at 11:30. It took less than five minutes to sign up, and I could sign up as a guest, no account needed!
I think when the vaccines first rolled out, people said the Walgreens website was awful. At least for me, now, worked great!
HRA
On the 21st I went to get tested for Covid due to someone I was near on the previous Sunday alerting me and family members he was positive for the Covid test. We all went to get tested near to each place to our homes. Only my test came back positive. Calls from county health and state health happened and I was told to isolate. A daughter came over with one of those home kits and I tested negative. Now I have to go for a blood test to check for antibodies in my blood.
I have these in the oven: https://detoxinista.com/date-sweetened-flourless-brownie-recipe/
StringOnAStick
I rode my mountain bike 9 miles on the paved path to get to a 7 mile dirt mountain bike loop, rode that, and then that 9 miles back home. Not bad for a 63 yo with new knees!
Dan B
My news is I am close to triumph on assembling a dark brown chest of drawers for the downstairs bedroom. It’s also good news that it was inexpensive and for Ikea whose furniture assembly tales are epic. This piece exceeds anything I’ve ever purchased from Ikea. It truly was assembled (and disassembled) three times. Ikea for the win.
And after my Shingrex shot and a restless dark night I treated myself to a long shower with Skinluvver’s ( Satby’s) Eucalyptus and Rosemary soap followed by Tangerine and Grapefruit lotion plus Tropical Teakwood lotion (for the hands). It is possible to regain the will to live after Shingrex.*
*My reaction wasn’t that bad – sore arm, touch of fatigue – but the shower of excessive indulgence sailed over that slowdown.
I haven’t been around much because my sister had been getting weaker by the day. We had been to the ER a couple of times, but, nothing was working. She has Congestive Heart Failure, and she had swollen up. She had gotten so discouraged that she wasn’t going to go her doctor’s appointment on the 19th. I was like, nope, I’ll take the day off and take you myself. Trying to help her dress was a nightmare because I couldn’t find pants that fit because she had retained so much liquid in her belly region. We got to the doctor, he came in, did a prelim on her, and said, ‘ you need to check into the hospital. I’m going to try and get you a room.’
I wanted to kiss the doctor. FINALLY, someone who heard that she was in pain, and needed help.
So, she’s still in the hospital. She lost 32 pounds in 9 days- that much liquid.
she hates her new diet, but, oh well.
Hopefully, she will come home this weekend.
Scout211
Something good? We got our Moderna boosters on Wednesday at CVS. The process was easy and they are efficient online and in the store.
Our digital records were updated with the third shot by early the next morning!
Betty
The volcanic ash from La Palma that had everyone here coughing and sneezing for the last two days blew away this afternoon and the sky is blue again. We can breathe easy!
@StringOnAStick: Wowser! That’s impressive.
Frankensteinbeck
While I wait on my beta readers for A Spaceship Repair Girl Supposedly Named Rachel, I’m starting in on Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Giant Monster. I firmly believe there is an audience of millions of teenage girls who wish they could just let it all go and break shit.
I firmly believe there is an audience of millions of teenage girls who wish they could just let it all go and break shit.
I see no lie there.
RedDirtGirl
@Kayla Rudbek: Hmm. Definitely gonna try those! Thanks.
NotMax
Crying out for linkage.
;)
The Moar You Know
I too have a doggie. He and my wife, they both keep me getting out of bed in the mornings.
HRA
@WaterGirl: I have been vaccinated since last March with both shots. The advice for the blood test came from my youngest granddaughter who is a new MD.
Here along the Colorado front range we’re having the most glorious autumn in many, many years. Usually it goes from sweltering heat to the first snowstorm in about a week, before the foliage really develops much color. And after it snows the leaves just turn brown and fall off. It always brings me down because fall is my favorite season.
This year the colors are amazing. That’s something good. I’m off to the park!
@The Moar You Know: We won’t tell your wife that you listed your dog first. :-)
JCJ
There absolutely is such an audience. My daughter was one of them. Heck, she still wants to break shit and she is almost 30.
debbie
Well, it’s Friday and I was surprised to learn it was a payday (I am usually impatiently waiting for the check to pop up in my account). Plus I had the morning off to get errands done, and now get to sleep in tomorrow. Not exciting, for sure, but you take what you can get.
@HRA: Can they tell the difference between antibodies from Covid and antibodies from the vaccine? Or maybe she thinks you should check to see if your antibody level is good enough for protection from covid, and that’s what she wants to know.
Granddaughter is a doctor! You must be proud.
UncleEbeneezer
After years of really bad sleep due to breathing issues (stuffy nose in middle of night) I was finally diagnosed yesterday by an ENT to need Turbinate Reduction and Septoplasty to fix my deviated septum. Gotta make sure it will be covered by my insurance, but if so, I’ll probably go ahead with it. The idea of sleeping through the night without having to get up at 2-5 am just to get my nose unclogged enough to go back to sleep, would be a life-changer.
Dan B
@Frankensteinbeck: I’m betting you’re correct. Sugar and spice at five stars is just a start!
@rikyrah: oh, no! I hope that she’s doing better now!
mrmoshpotato
@StringOnAStick: Sounds fun!
Suzanne
@WaterGirl: So yes, Amtrak requires masks. Signs everywhere, and they even have an announcement playing in the station that says that masks are required, even if local regulations don’t require them. I was pissed on Tuesday morning, when I left PGH, because there was a large group of Amish people in the train station and not one of them was wearing a mask. Literally everyone else was wearing one, but not this cohort. I was wondering if there was a religious exemption for the Amish.
@rikyrah: Sounds like your sister is where she needs to be. I’m glad you were there for her.
Multiple TV shows these days seem to be highlighting the issues that black people have to deal with in the medical profession.
Not being taken seriously, test numbers to qualify for transplant lists being skewed against people of color, etc.
mrmoshpotato
Just booked my COVID booster.
Peale
Off to get my booster. Have decided to lust lounge around the house this weekend in case shot 3 is like shot 2. If I feel exceptionally good tomorrow, I’ll start reading up on my worst fears for Tuesdays election, just to make me feel normal.
Kim Walker
Husband has been in northern NY visiting his mom and sister for the last week. I’ve been looking forward to this little break in our COVID living arrangements for months. Months! However, after about 36 hours I was missing him something fierce. And he will be returning home tonight and I cannot wait!
brendancalling
I completed my PRAXIS Core Skills test today, and I’m hopeful I passed. If I did, it’s onto my content test, English Language Arts. If not, I know where I was weak now, and what to sharpen. TBH, I didn’t study too much. I took it in 2010, but the results aren’t saved online more than 7 years. So I knew what to expect. Oddly, the research essay—based on two excepts—was the toughest. I also need to bone up on inequalities so far as math goes.
But, all things considered I think it went well, and it was actually a lovely break from the news.
Suzanne
@UncleEbeneezer: DUDE my ENT recommended that turbinate reduction. I have been scared to do it. Absolute best of luck with it, would love to hear how it goes.
eclare
@Frankensteinbeck: As a former teenage girl, I agree with your hunch.
dexwood
Mrs. dexwood and her 93 year old mother got their Pfizer boosters today. I finished painting the kitchen this afternoon and am rewarding myself with a very good local beer at the moment. Shoes are off, feet are up, let the weekend begin.
Kropacetic
Making one of my favorite instant ramen and managed to talk politics with my parents for a whole hour without screaming myself hoarse.
We were also able to obtain confirmation that neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris told people not to get vaccinated.
Another old watercolor, from a Christmas card IIRC
@Kim Walker: I had a friend who used to jokingly say “How can I miss you when you won’t go away?”
Glad you are missing your husband, and I bet he is missing you, too.
The Pale Scot
So my sister was in town and against my opinion we went out to dinner. We’re at the table, my sister is telling us about the cruise she may take. The cruise is a comp from when my sister and BIL went to the Galapagos. Something happened yada yada whatever. (my BIL had cancer at the time and has since passed.) She explains that the room is deluxe with a large balcony and she will stay there and get room service for the trip so as to not mingle with the horde . Originally her niece was going to come but she adopted a five year old so that ain’t happening. My father, who is either being a nudg or is sundowning, keeps harping they should just take the kid. My sister turns and loudly says “I’m not spending a 7 day cruise with a five year old”. Just as cute AA girl around 4 years old is walking by. She stops dead and looks at my sister with an open mouth and huge eyes (hey, I’ll be five soon). We all cracked up. The child was at a table next to us along with six other children. We had flambéed ice cream for dessert, the kids jumped up and gathered around. The table even had a young girl with glasses reading Harry Potter, it could have been a Norman Rockwell pic.
@rikyrah: You are a good sister. Healing thoughts to your sister. Paws crossed.
@RedDirtGirl: despite the author’s comments, I use peanut butter when I make this. I haven’t tried baking it at lower temperature as she suggested when using peanut butter. And I have a very small bottle of cherry balsamic vinegar that I use for this.
Overland
Annnd we all can virtually wave at Suzanne when she goes by in maybe 10 minutes from now (with bonus foliage too)
Live camera-this is a full service blog
@schrodingers_cat: You should put together an Artists post for your watercolors.
Suzanne
@WaterGirl: I don’t know if it’s more or less safe than anything else. It is much less crowded than air travel. If this train car is even half full, I would be surprised. Everyone has been behaving well that I can see, with the exception I noted above.
E.
I got my Pfizer booster at CVS here in this racist little county and they challenged me, saying I am too young (56) for the shot. I explained to them I work in a restaurant in a county where only 30 percent of the population is vaccinated and there is a pandemic. They went back and huddled for awhile while I got cdc.gov on my phone because that’s how ridiculous it is here. Eventually I prevailed, but I had to fight for it — they did not want to give it to me.
One other person in CVS was wearing a mask. Getting that shot was probably the most dangerous thing I’ve done in a year.
RaflW
A couple of things: First, the sun came out! We’ve had a string of cloudy days here in Minneapolis, and today is gorgeous. Went for a nice walk in the mid afternoon to enjoy the late-fall colors, which are holding on.
Second, we accepted a small, calculated risk to attend a cousin’s wedding party last weekend (they married at the height of pre-vax Covid with 8 family guests). The venue was a historic barn with several open doors and a good, cool breeze. We think most guests were vax’d like us but it wasn’t a requirement. We talked and ate and danced, and attended a smaller family brunch the next day. It was soooooo good to see our fun and kind extended fam (on my side. Partners’ fam is also great but we see them for outdoor fun at the cabin all summer :) ).
Anyway, by most reckonings, we’re probably good now, a full five days after the last, smaller hangout. Zero symptoms, nor news of anyone else from the event getting a dread breakthru. I don’t think I’m gonna get used to it or let my guard down generally, but it seems like this particular risk:reward decision is turning out okay. Phew.
I’ve never had a cheesesteak.
If you’re OK with the ingredients, you should try one. I was surprised, though I shouldn’t have been, to learn that cheese whiz is actually really good on them. When that’s the local preference, it’s usually a sign that there’s something to it.
@WaterGirl: You really think they deserve a post. I don’t think of myself as an artist. Thanks for the compliment though, I am flattered.
Suzanne
In the curve right now…..
@Suzanne: If you are going to Philly go to Reading Market. You won’t regret it.
Kropacetic
Those who had or are getting covid boosters, you mix and matching or sticking with your original manufacturer?
lowtechcyclist
Good news? Nothing special, but still. I had a good day at work (‘at work’ being at my desk in the guest bedroom), I had time for a nap after calling it quits for the day, and I’m sitting here on the sofa, drinking coffee with some Bailey’s Irish Cream in it, and have a cat purring on my lap. And it’s Friday afternoon. Nothing special, just a relaxed, contented end of the week. Good enough for me.
Oh, and I got an automated call from some Maryland state agency telling me I was eligible for my Moderna booster, and got a text from CVS saying the same thing. So I’ll be making an appointment to get that taken care of. Probably get my flu shot at the same time, because why not.
ETA: Kropacetic – I’m staying with Moderna.
RaflW
There was a great joint in, of all places, Ft Worth TX that had excellent cheesesteaks and excellent hand cut fries. This was the mid/late 80s. But they used provolone. Does that make them inauthentic? I don’t recall that they claimed a Philly lineage, but dang it was so good.
Shame I more or less had to give up beef ~5 years ago. Rarely miss it, but I’m salivating now.
Kropacetic
@Roger Moore: I can see Cheez whiz being good, you need to find somewhere with tasty steak, though.
I add fried onions and mushrooms. Is that cheese steak kosher?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings