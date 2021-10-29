Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    2. 2.

      RedDirtGirl

      Since I don’t have a dog of my own yet, I was able to “borrow” my dear Finch for a week, who I have looked after numerous times over the past 2 years when her family has gone out of town. Last time they picked her up from one of those stays, they told me I could have her for a visit sometime, and I took them up on that!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Something good: I am on a train, pulling through Huntingdon, PA, and I am seeing beautiful autumn leaves. Finally.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Evap

      I planted pansies and snapdragons in my mother’s memory today, with a dear friend who loved her almost as much as I did.  After a nasty rainy start, it turned into a beautiful autumn day.  I love planting things, it’s soothing and relaxing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      Something good?  The FDA approved shots for those between 5 and 11 this afternoon.  After the CDC (hopefully) does the same next week, my kids will be getting vaccinated!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      Getting my House of Moderna booster and flu vax tomorrow at Walgreens at 11:30.  It took less than five minutes to sign up, and I could sign up as a guest, no account needed!

      I think when the vaccines first rolled out, people said the Walgreens website was awful.  At least for me, now, worked great!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HRA

      On the 21st I went to get tested for Covid due to someone I was near on the previous Sunday alerting me and family members he was positive for the Covid test. We all went to get tested near to each place to our homes. Only my test came back positive. Calls from county health and state health happened and I was told to isolate. A daughter came over with one of those home kits and I tested negative. Now I have to go for a blood test to check for antibodies in my blood.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      StringOnAStick

      I rode my mountain bike 9 miles on the paved path to get to a 7 mile dirt mountain bike loop, rode that, and then that 9 miles back home.  Not bad for a 63 yo with new knees!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Barbara

      @HRA: Hoping for a speedy and complete recovery.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dan B

      My news is I am close to triumph on assembling a dark brown chest of drawers for the downstairs bedroom.  It’s also good news that it was inexpensive and for Ikea whose furniture assembly tales are epic.  This piece exceeds anything I’ve ever purchased from Ikea.  It truly was assembled (and disassembled) three times.  Ikea for the win.

      And after my Shingrex shot and a restless dark night I treated myself to a long shower with Skinluvver’s ( Satby’s) Eucalyptus and Rosemary soap followed by Tangerine and Grapefruit lotion plus Tropical Teakwood lotion (for the hands).  It is possible to regain the will to live after Shingrex.*

       

      *My reaction wasn’t that bad – sore arm, touch of fatigue – but the shower of excessive indulgence sailed over that slowdown.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      I haven’t been around much because my sister had been getting weaker by the day. We had been to the ER a couple of times, but, nothing was working. She has Congestive Heart Failure, and she had swollen up. She had gotten so discouraged that she wasn’t going to go her doctor’s appointment on the 19th. I was like, nope, I’ll take the day off and take you myself. Trying to help her dress was a nightmare because I couldn’t find pants that fit because she had retained so much liquid in her belly region. We got to the doctor, he came in, did a prelim on her, and said, ‘ you need to check into the hospital. I’m going to try and get you a room.’

       

      I wanted to kiss the doctor. FINALLY, someone who heard that she was in pain, and needed help.

      So, she’s still in the hospital. She lost 32 pounds in  9 days- that much liquid.

       

      she hates her new diet, but, oh well.

      Hopefully, she will come home this weekend.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      Something good? We got our Moderna boosters on Wednesday at CVS. The process was easy and they are efficient online and in the store.

      Our digital records were updated with the third shot by early the next morning!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty

      The volcanic ash from La Palma that had everyone here coughing and sneezing for the last two days blew away this afternoon and the sky is blue again. We can breathe easy!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      While I wait on my beta readers for A Spaceship Repair Girl Supposedly Named Rachel, I’m starting in on Please Don’t Tell My Parents I’m A Giant Monster.  I firmly believe there is an audience of millions of teenage girls who wish they could just let it all go and break shit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dan B

      @Suzanne: Sounds great!  Better than the turnpike which seemed like an endless trek.  There’s a wonderful but shorter line between Seattle and Portland that hugs Puget Sound’s inlets and islands for miles.  Haven’t done the route to BC yet.

      Happy rails!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty

      @rikyrah: God bless her. I hope she is feeling better. Several in my family passed from congestive heart failure. My aunt was the only who swelled up like that. It was so painful to see her that way and feel so helpless.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JCJ

      @rikyrah:

      You always kindly offer prayers for Juicers who are themselves ill or their relatives.  I am a devout heathen, but I will offer up prayers for you and your sister.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Dan B: I like driving between PGH and Philly on the turnpike. It’s a shorter drive than train trip, by about an hour, when you consider gas and restroom stops. I enjoy the landscape here.

      HOWEV, I am also enjoying not driving in this rain, and looking out the window.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SpaceUnit

      Here along the Colorado front range we’re having the most glorious autumn in many, many years.  Usually it goes from sweltering heat to the first snowstorm in about a week, before the foliage really develops much color.  And after it snows the leaves just turn brown and fall off.  It always brings me down because fall is my favorite season.

      This year the colors are amazing.  That’s something good.  I’m off to the park!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debbie

      Well, it’s Friday and I was surprised to learn it was a payday (I am usually impatiently waiting for the check to pop up in my account). Plus I had the morning off to get errands done, and now get to sleep in tomorrow. Not exciting, for sure, but you take what you can get.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @HRA: Can they tell the difference between antibodies from Covid and antibodies from the vaccine?  Or maybe she thinks you should check to see if your antibody level is good enough for protection from covid, and that’s what she wants to know.

      Granddaughter is a doctor!  You must be proud.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      UncleEbeneezer

      After years of really bad sleep due to breathing issues (stuffy nose in middle of night) I was finally diagnosed yesterday by an ENT to need Turbinate Reduction and Septoplasty to fix my deviated septum.  Gotta make sure it will be covered by my insurance, but if so, I’ll probably go ahead with it.  The idea of sleeping through the night without having to get up at 2-5 am just to get my nose unclogged enough to go back to sleep, would be a life-changer.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: So yes, Amtrak requires masks. Signs everywhere, and they even have an announcement playing in the station that says that masks are required, even if local regulations don’t require them. I was pissed on Tuesday morning, when I left PGH, because there was a large group of Amish people in the train station and not one of them was wearing a mask. Literally everyone else was wearing one, but not this cohort. I was wondering if there was a religious exemption for the Amish.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: Sounds like your sister is where she needs to be.  I’m glad you were there for her.

      Multiple TV shows these days seem to be highlighting the issues that black people have to deal with in the medical profession.

      Not being taken seriously, test numbers to qualify for transplant lists being skewed against people of color, etc.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Peale

      Off to get my booster. Have decided to lust lounge around the house this weekend in case shot 3 is like shot 2. If I feel exceptionally  good tomorrow, I’ll start reading up on my worst fears for Tuesdays election, just to make me feel normal.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Lyrebird

      @rikyrah: Sending prayers to Rikyrah Sis for continued excellent recovery and improvement beyond expectations!

       

      My good thing: I asked someone for help on a project that has me going out on limb, and that person said yes!  Plus, FOLIAGE.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kim Walker

      Husband has been in northern NY visiting his mom and sister for the last week. I’ve been looking forward to this little break in our COVID living arrangements for months. Months! However, after about 36 hours I was missing him something fierce. And he will be returning home tonight and I cannot wait!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      brendancalling

      I completed my PRAXIS Core Skills test today, and I’m hopeful I passed. If I did, it’s onto my content test, English Language Arts. If not, I know where I was weak now, and what to sharpen. TBH, I didn’t study too much. I took it in 2010, but the results aren’t saved online more than 7 years. So I knew what to expect. Oddly, the research essay—based on two excepts—was the toughest. I also need to bone up on inequalities so far as math goes.

      But, all things considered I think it went well, and it was actually a lovely break from the news.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      dexwood

      Mrs. dexwood and her 93 year old mother got their Pfizer boosters today. I finished painting the kitchen this afternoon and am rewarding myself with a very good local beer at the moment. Shoes are off, feet are up, let the weekend begin.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kropacetic

      Making one of my favorite instant ramen and managed to talk politics with my parents for a whole hour without screaming myself hoarse.

      We were also able to obtain confirmation that neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris told people not to get vaccinated.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: I am 41 and my desire to break shit has not diminished even slightly since I was about 12.

      Fuck, if anything, I’m more radical than I was.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      The Pale Scot

      So my sister was in town and against my opinion we went out to dinner. We’re at the table, my sister is telling us about the cruise she may take. The cruise is a comp from when my sister and BIL went to the Galapagos. Something happened yada yada whatever. (my BIL had cancer at the time and has since passed.) She explains that the room is deluxe with a large balcony and she will stay there and  get room service for the trip so as to not mingle with the horde . Originally her niece was going to come but she adopted a five year old so that ain’t happening. My father, who is either being a nudg or is sundowning, keeps harping they should just take the kid. My sister turns and loudly says “I’m not spending a 7 day cruise with a five year old”. Just as cute AA girl around 4 years old is walking by. She stops dead and looks at my sister with an open mouth and huge eyes (hey, I’ll be five soon). We all cracked up. The child was at a table next to us along with six other children. We had flambéed ice cream for dessert, the kids jumped up and gathered around. The table even had a young girl with glasses reading Harry Potter, it could have been a Norman Rockwell pic.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @RedDirtGirl: despite the author’s comments, I use peanut butter when I make this.  I haven’t tried baking it at lower temperature as she suggested when using peanut butter. And I have a very small bottle of cherry balsamic vinegar that I use for this.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      HRA

      @rikyrah: My prayers for your sister’s recovery to you. My Dad was a heart patient so I know about the difficulty to have him follow the diet. Stay strong!

      Reply
    71. 71.

      debbie

      @Suzanne:

      The only real one I’ve ever had was from a place on Market St. back in the early 1990s. It was huge, but so, so good that I ate the entire thing and then felt worse than I do after Thanksgiving dinner.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: I don’t know if it’s more or less safe than anything else. It is much less crowded than air travel. If this train car is even half full, I would be surprised. Everyone has been behaving well that I can see, with the exception I noted above.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Barbara

      @rikyrah: ​ CHF is hard but it can be managed, well, at least sometimes. My husband’s aunt suffered from it — it seemed harder than it should have to get a good plan of care. Good for you for taking charge and getting it done.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Suzanne

      @Overland: Dude I am seriously coming up to that curve. We just pulled out of Altoona.

      These little towns are so cute, they look like Edward Hopper paintings.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      E.

      I got my Pfizer booster at CVS here in this racist little county and they challenged me, saying I am too young (56) for the shot. I explained to them I work in a restaurant in a county where only 30 percent of the population is vaccinated and there is a pandemic. They went back and huddled for awhile while I got cdc.gov on my phone because that’s how ridiculous it is here. Eventually I prevailed, but I had to fight for it — they did not want to give it to me.

      One other person in CVS was wearing a mask. Getting that shot was probably the most dangerous thing I’ve done in a year.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      RaflW

      A couple of things: First, the sun came out! We’ve had a string of cloudy days here in Minneapolis, and today is gorgeous. Went for a nice walk in the mid afternoon to enjoy the late-fall colors, which are holding on.

      Second, we accepted a small, calculated risk to attend a cousin’s wedding party last weekend (they married at the height of pre-vax Covid with 8 family guests). The venue was a historic barn with several open doors and a good, cool breeze. We think most guests were vax’d like us but it wasn’t a requirement. We talked and ate and danced, and attended a smaller family brunch the next day. It was soooooo good to see our fun and kind extended fam (on my side. Partners’ fam is also great but we see them for outdoor fun at the cabin all summer :) ).

      Anyway, by most reckonings, we’re probably good now, a full five days after the last, smaller hangout. Zero symptoms, nor news of anyone else from the event getting a dread breakthru. I don’t think I’m gonna get used to it or let my guard down generally, but it seems like this particular risk:reward decision is turning out okay. Phew.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Roger Moore

      @Suzanne:

      I’ve never had a cheesesteak.

      If you’re OK with the ingredients, you should try one.  I was surprised, though I shouldn’t have been, to learn that cheese whiz is actually really good on them.  When that’s the local preference, it’s usually a sign that there’s something to it.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kropacetic

      Those who had or are getting covid boosters,  you mix and matching or sticking with your original manufacturer?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good news? Nothing special, but still. I had a good day at work (‘at work’ being at my desk in the guest bedroom), I had time for a nap after calling it quits for the day, and I’m sitting here on the sofa, drinking coffee with some Bailey’s Irish Cream in it, and have a cat purring on my lap. And it’s Friday afternoon. Nothing special, just a relaxed, contented end of the week. Good enough for me.

      Oh, and I got an automated call from some Maryland state agency telling me I was eligible for my Moderna booster, and got a text from CVS saying the same thing. So I’ll be making an appointment to get that taken care of. Probably get my flu shot at the same time, because why not.

      ETA: Kropacetic – I’m staying with Moderna.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      RaflW

      There was a great joint in, of all places, Ft Worth TX that had excellent cheesesteaks and excellent hand cut fries. This was the mid/late 80s. But they used provolone. Does that make them inauthentic? I don’t recall that they claimed a Philly lineage, but dang it was so good.
      Shame I more or less had to give up beef ~5 years ago. Rarely miss it, but I’m salivating now.

      Reply

