Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let there be snark.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Just a few bad apples.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

No one could have predicted…

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The revolution will be supervised.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The willow is too close to the house.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Hey Night Owls

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • CaseyL
  • citizen dave
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ken
  • NotMax
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Totally open thread, but I am going to sneak in a reminder about the Pets of Balloon Juice calendar.

      Send me an email if you haven’t already and let me know what pets you want in this year’s calendar. I’ll reply with the instructions and the upload link.

      Deadline is Monday, so it’s not too late!

      Resume open thread.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      I assume the cat never learned how to drink from a dish, perhaps??

      ObOpenThread:

      Anthime Gionet, the white nationalist livestreamer known as "Baked Alaska," was just found GUILTY on all three charges during his assault trial in Scottsdale, Arizona.

      — Nick Martin (@nickmartin) October 29, 2021

      Good, good.

      (via JJMacNab)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      HumboldtBlue

      I love refried beans.

      I have never made refried beans.

      Tomorrow I will prepare refried beans and I will be happy.

      Like the cat is happy.

      I won’t pour the beans on my head and lick them from my face, but it’ll be close.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      @Another Scott:

      I assume the cat never learned how to drink from a dish, perhaps??

      That was my initial reaction, too.  Cats drink “backwards” (the underside of the tongue scoops liquids into mouth, rather than the surface of the tongue lapping it up) which has always blown my mind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some poor kitties never quite got the hang of that.  Maybe sticking your head under a cascade of water and letting it dribble into your mouth is easier…?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      citizen dave

      This cat rules!  Some would say it’s a bit off, but I always admire blunt force methods.   Our current cat model loves to be outside in the rain, watching it from his dry wooden elevated catbox.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.