I love this cat. That is all.
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 13 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
I love this cat. That is all.
Open thread.
Totally open thread, but I am going to sneak in a reminder about the Pets of Balloon Juice calendar.
Send me an email if you haven’t already and let me know what pets you want in this year’s calendar. I’ll reply with the instructions and the upload link.
Deadline is Monday, so it’s not too late!
Resume open thread.
Another Scott
I assume the cat never learned how to drink from a dish, perhaps??
ObOpenThread:
Anthime Gionet, the white nationalist livestreamer known as "Baked Alaska," was just found GUILTY on all three charges during his assault trial in Scottsdale, Arizona.
— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) October 29, 2021
Good, good.
(via JJMacNab)
Cheers,
Scott.
HumboldtBlue
I love refried beans.
I have never made refried beans.
Tomorrow I will prepare refried beans and I will be happy.
Like the cat is happy.
I won’t pour the beans on my head and lick them from my face, but it’ll be close.
You know what I love? This picture of Elvira and her girlfriend.
Like…I got gayer just looking at it.
Ken
@Another Scott: “Anthime Gionet”? I’m going to have to rethink my image of white nationalists.
CaseyL
I assume the cat never learned how to drink from a dish, perhaps??
That was my initial reaction, too. Cats drink “backwards” (the underside of the tongue scoops liquids into mouth, rather than the surface of the tongue lapping it up) which has always blown my mind, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some poor kitties never quite got the hang of that. Maybe sticking your head under a cascade of water and letting it dribble into your mouth is easier…?
SiubhanDuinne
GO BRAVES! YESSSSS!
HumboldtBlue
Also, fck y’all with your tomahawk chop chanting bullshit.
Charlie Pierce and I agree here, fuck that racist chant.
citizen dave
This cat rules! Some would say it’s a bit off, but I always admire blunt force methods. Our current cat model loves to be outside in the rain, watching it from his dry wooden elevated catbox.
HumboldtBlue
Crooks and Liars informed me today is National Cat Day, so here are cats.
SiubhanDuinne
YEAH!!!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings