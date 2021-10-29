Happy birthday to the internet, born right here at UCLA! 🎂💛💙 https://t.co/oF0kQ7hYc5
— UCLA (@UCLA) October 29, 2021
Well, maybe not everything…
This week at Central Library 26 children from 11 different countries received certificates of citizenship.
Learn more about our New Americans program: https://t.co/UBIDaAwGiH pic.twitter.com/e13MIaia8S
— L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) October 29, 2021
And ALSO!
Today, we authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age. https://t.co/Tz0S9s4eyz pic.twitter.com/dc18AWIHKQ
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) October 29, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings