Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Women: they get shit done

What fresh hell is this?

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Infrastructure week. at last.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Everybody saw this coming.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Friday Evening Open Thread: Why Everything Went to Hell in the Late 1960s

Friday Evening Open Thread: Why Everything Went to Hell in the Late 1960s

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: ,

Well, maybe not everything…

And ALSO!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bemused senior
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • frosty
  • Ken
  • misterpuff
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Raven
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Suzanne
  • tokyokie
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      A new thread. That is something good.

      The Smithsonian’s cheetah mom apparently moved her cubs back into the den with the camera. (She’d moved them, one by one, out into the bushes when they were a week old. No more cub voyeurism.) They seem to be fine from their traipse about. All five cubs nestled in; seem to be thriving.

      Here’s cheetah cub cam, for your Friday night.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Raven

      @Baud: Fuck him! I went to the Man in the Sea Museum today and, among other things, learned that astronaut Scott Carpenter was also a aqaunaut and they had a clip of LBJ calling him on the phone in SEALAB.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      1968 sure was a year to remember. //

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      @Elizabelle

      Variation on an old joke from the CCCP.

      “The cubs were all born good communists. Now they’re all capitalists.”

      “How did that happen?”

      “They opened their eyes.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @sab:   They’ve had little spots all the time I’ve watched them.  And very active little cubs; they could always nestle into a pile of cheetah cubs when mom (Rosalie) was out of the den, getting some private time (and dinner).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ohio Mom

      @tokyokie: I was a high school freshman that day, taking the subway home.

      At every stop, the conductor, in an unusually excited voice, announced the station name, what transfers to what lines were available at the stop, added “The Mets have won the World Series!”, warned is to watch the closing doors, the train is about to leave the station.

      It’s not often you get to ride in a subway car where everyone is happy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom: I’ve been trying not to pee for this whole train ride (boarded at 12:20, have another hour to go) because I didn’t want to use the train restroom. I broke down and finally did it. Because of all the yoga I’ve been doing, my hover squat is on point.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      I blame too-low tax rates on the wealthy. Yet another datapoint – one that Suzanne may enjoy scream in horror over…

      Santa Barbara Independent:

      […]

      In his October 25 resignation letter to UCSB Campus Architect Julie Hendricks, Dennis McFadden ― a well-respected Southern California architect with 15 years on the committee ― goes scorched earth on the radical new building concept, which calls for an 11-story, 1.68-million-square-foot structure that would house up to 4,500 students, 94 percent of whom would not have windows in their small, single-occupancy bedrooms.

      The idea was conceived by 97-year-old billionaire-investor turned amateur-architect Charles Munger, who donated $200 million toward the project with the condition that his blueprints be followed exactly.

      […]

      McFadden draws striking comparisons between Munger Hall and other large structures to illustrate its colossal footprint. Currently, he said, the largest single dormitory in the world is Bancroft Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy, which houses 4,000 students and is composed of multiple wings wrapped around numerous courtyards with over 25 entrances.

      “Munger Hall, in comparison, is a single block housing 4,500 students with two entrances,” McFadden said, and would qualify as the eighth densest neighborhood on the planet, falling just short of Dhaka, Bangladesh. It would be able to house Princeton University’s entire undergraduate population, or all five Claremont Colleges. “The project is essentially the student life portion of a mid-sized university campus in a box,” he said.

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      What could possibly go wrong??!1

      :-/

      (via Popehat)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      True story.

      The time: 1970
      The train: NYC to Philly.
      The conductor: “Next stop is Philadelphia, 30th Street station. Next stop Philadelphia, The Brother of Lov-e-ly Sid.”
      .

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bemused senior

      My system s group work space in the Stanford machine room was 30 feet from the Arpanet TIP in those early 70s years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.