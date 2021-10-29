Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 28-29

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Oct. 28-29

More than 160 former world leaders and global figures have called on the UK and other rich countries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less developed nations.

They say it would be unethical for doses to be wasted while thousands are dying with the virus every day…

While more than six billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, they say 70% of these were administered by only a few countries and just 2% of people in low-income countries have received a jab.

The letter says that between them the US, EU, UK and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines by the end of this month, which could be airlifted immediately to countries most in need.

Millions more vaccines should be transferred each month, totalling 1.1 billion in the next four months, it adds.

If this is achieved, it says the World Health Organization’s target for 70% of all adults to be vaccinated by spring next year can be met.

“Without a detailed plan, 100 million vaccine doses will have passed their use-by date at the end of the year,” the letter says.

“If we do not act quickly, that figure could exceed 200 million by the end of January 2022.”…

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website: 224 new cases yesterday cases and NYSDOH says 232 new cases yesterday.

