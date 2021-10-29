If your not-yet-vaccinated-but-eligible family members want Thanksgiving with your not-quite-yet-vaccinate-eligible children, remind them they have *just over 1 week left* to get a J&J shot in time for it to generate antibodies! Shots in arms by Nov 10th or no turkey on Nov 25! pic.twitter.com/bbAx11Jvv7 — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) October 27, 2021





Rates of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have sunk significantly in the US since a wave driven by the highly contagious Delta variant peaked in September. https://t.co/gqXMg6ltkn — CNN (@CNN) October 28, 2021

On Sept 20, the US #Covid19 death toll topped 675,000, making it more deadly than the 1918 Spanish Flu in this country.

In the not-quite 6 weeks since, nearly 66,000 people in the US have died.

66,000 deaths in less than 6 weeks.

This is a disaster that could have been averted. pic.twitter.com/2Z30l7asSH — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 28, 2021

So far about 14.4M Covid booster shots have been administered in the U.S. 5.54M of them, or nearly 40%, have gone to people under the age of 65. https://t.co/kF9saQTdaM pic.twitter.com/gVjLw4lGAR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 28, 2021

I’ll never give another interview to a Newsweek reporter for putting this fearmongering, anti-vaccine crap on its cover https://t.co/J4Vw8UgwP8 — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 29, 2021

=====

Call for rich nations to airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines https://t.co/Yl0HRuTJ7R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 29, 2021

More than 160 former world leaders and global figures have called on the UK and other rich countries to immediately airlift millions of surplus Covid vaccines to less developed nations. They say it would be unethical for doses to be wasted while thousands are dying with the virus every day… While more than six billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, they say 70% of these were administered by only a few countries and just 2% of people in low-income countries have received a jab. The letter says that between them the US, EU, UK and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines by the end of this month, which could be airlifted immediately to countries most in need. Millions more vaccines should be transferred each month, totalling 1.1 billion in the next four months, it adds. If this is achieved, it says the World Health Organization’s target for 70% of all adults to be vaccinated by spring next year can be met. “Without a detailed plan, 100 million vaccine doses will have passed their use-by date at the end of the year,” the letter says. “If we do not act quickly, that figure could exceed 200 million by the end of January 2022.”…

S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' https://t.co/tJlhrssZZF pic.twitter.com/66FY2DptKo — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2021

Japan looks likely to keep its borders shut for some time to come despite a plunge in virus cases. That's a hardship for many businesses that had come to rely on foreign tourism. https://t.co/h1FEIPI5eO — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2021

Malaysia to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 https://t.co/8HOQe6qIsG pic.twitter.com/JrN19mLhts — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2021

Indonesia calls for vaccine equity after Covid toll https://t.co/vf8IQPQNBr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 29, 2021

The island nation of Tonga has reported its first-ever case of COVID-19 after a traveler from New Zealand tested positive. Tonga is among the few remaining nations in the world that have avoided outbreaks of the virus. By @nickgbperry. https://t.co/tzlWmK811s — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2021

⚡ Russia on Friday confirmed 39,849 Covid-19 infections as well as a new record of 1,163 deaths https://t.co/IVyT7oPQwL — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 29, 2021

The international pollster published the results as Moscow and five Russian regions went into a partial lockdown Thursday, two days ahead of nationwide weeklong restrictions.https://t.co/P6Dvk9reQK — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 28, 2021

Even as a new lockdown begins, Conspiracy theories and fatalism are hampering a faltering vaccination push, reports @felix_lighthttps://t.co/0onybyDIqo — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 28, 2021

The German Hospital Association has warned that Germany has entered a "critical pandemic situation" as COVID-19 patients swamp hospitals.https://t.co/vbUryjCTYl — DW News (@dwnews) October 28, 2021

All countries to be removed from UK's travel red list https://t.co/00TeoBZedm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 29, 2021

No crowd surfing, orderly queues: Ireland lays down new COVID-19 rules https://t.co/dIKd6Sa8BG pic.twitter.com/Etgt6AFCPP — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2021

African health officials and the U.N. are warning of a looming syringe shortage for low- and middle-income countries around the world as the supply of COVID-19 doses rise. The shortage would affect up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes. https://t.co/bKQV7Q1cGe — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2021

U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year https://t.co/IhZMkDOHMs pic.twitter.com/JJhfhl0omf — Reuters (@Reuters) October 26, 2021

=====

#COVID19 cases continue to decrease, but the overall level of community transmission is still high. The 7-day average of daily new cases is 68,793, a 7.4% decrease from the previous week. Get vaccinated as soon as you can! More: https://t.co/FeTyQ7VQeP pic.twitter.com/PTn5ByMeSM — CDC (@CDCgov) October 28, 2021

All three vaccines administered in the U.S. substantially reduced rates of cases and deaths, with some differences. “The No. 1 take-home message is that these vaccines are still working,” said Dr. David Dowdy of Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/lJWhgJucpI — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2021

Moderna mRNA vaccine provided strong protection against #DeltaVariant in a California prison outbreak. A report in the New England Journal of Medicine highlights vaccination's benefits based on outcomes at the prison known as the Sierra Conservation Center https://t.co/1SCYZdWiUN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 28, 2021

=====

Dozens of recall elections are underway across the U.S. ahead of next week’s election. The efforts, largely led by those opposed to pandemic-related restrictions, illustrate the ongoing tension that has upended school board and city council meetings. https://t.co/EqMArtv1Ts — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2021

Unvaccinated workers say if their employer gave them the choice of getting a #COVID19 vaccine, doing weekly testing, or leaving their job, 11% would likely get the vaccine. (1% of all adults)

If no testing option were offered, that share rises to 17%. https://t.co/Mv4XH2mdVx pic.twitter.com/1huHwBy7wo — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) October 28, 2021

Perspective: “I’m a Florida school board member. This is how protesters come after me.”

https://t.co/47dbDiDX6j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 24, 2021

No, it's not a parody. My son is turning 12 tomorrow and he's going to get his vaccine that day. Nothing in this world is 100% effective, but we'll be very relieved. When the vaccine for younger kids comes out (soon!), his 8-year old twin sisters will get it too. pic.twitter.com/pp4QPDGL4x — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 28, 2021

What is wrong w/ people? like srsly, what the fuk is wrong w/ people that they would ever produce a cover like this? American children HAVE BEEN GETTING VACCINATED NONSTOP FOR CLOSE TO A CENTURY but “many parents” have doubts abt Covid shot so we get this idiocy? https://t.co/5B5UNVKQBV — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 29, 2021