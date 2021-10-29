We had to visit the vet after Scout got into a raccoon rumble.

This was hanging in the exam room. She was besotted.

I thought I would check-in. I’ve been fairly offline all summer and fall. The household has been in a bit of grief mode since Bixby. We also lost Gabe (you can read about that here) and Mabel and Maddie (their story here). Sorry for the links, but I cannot write about the losses again.

But, as is the way of the world of rescue, there is always someone who needs a home, and right after we lost Gabe (like days) Sully came into our lives. He was the only cat at PetSmart (from the county Human Society) about an hour from my house. All alone in a huge cat area, in a bottom cage, hidden away. He came across my newsfeed shortly after he was relinquished by his owners and I knew he needed to come live here (his story is here), so I drove 2 hours to get him (that’s an hour with a wailing cat in the backseat). A heart does mend.

It didn’t take him long at all to make himself at home.

Everyone else is doing well.

Here’s Zander doing his best Agnes Kravitz, making sure the neighbors behave themselves (and by neighbors, I mean the bird feeder that hangs outside my office window).

This is where Emma hangs out when I put her beloved water fountain into the dishwasher…and complains loudly…as only an 18-year-old Calico can.

Speaking of complaining…every.single.morning.

She was cold, so I wrapped her in her baby blanket.

That catches you up on all the critters. Yes, it was a sad summer, but I’m coping, the critters are coping. I spent the summer looking to foster/adopt various Great Danes – and one Saint Dane – yes that’s a real thing. I fell in love with a 7 yr old boy who, unfortunately, after some time with his foster, was determined to best be an only dog. BUT, we are expecting a new addition at Thanksgiving. So hold onto your hats and I’ll have some fun for you running up to the December holidays. Again, the heart does mend.

On the political front – I decided that it was time to really be involved locally – the school board has some real loons running and we are in line for a new Mayor and Council members-at-large. I went to a few meet-and-greets, made some donations, and put up yard signs in my very non-political neighborhood, so hopefully, everyone’s good feelings about me will translate to the candidates I support.

I think that’s it. I’ll probably stay offline for a bit longer. I’m finishing the first rewrite of one novel, completing the rough draft of a second and finally, finally, putting together the notes for TJ Wilde’s third book in the series (I just got back from LA with all kinds of ideas, notes and locales).

This is an open thread. I will probably stop by and read a few comments…but I have ton of work to do, so it will be later-ish.

I’d say behave yourselves, but who are we kidding? 💖