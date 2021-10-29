Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

What fresh hell is this?

Everybody saw this coming.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Consistently wrong since 2002

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Militantly superior in their own minds…

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Checking In Open Thread

Checking In Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

Checking In 4

We had to visit the vet after Scout got into a raccoon rumble.
This was hanging in the exam room. She was besotted.

I thought I would check-in. I’ve been fairly offline all summer and fall. The household has been in a bit of grief mode since Bixby. We also lost Gabe (you can read about that here) and Mabel and Maddie (their story here). Sorry for the links, but I cannot write about the losses again.

But, as is the way of the world of rescue, there is always someone who needs a home, and right after we lost Gabe (like days) Sully came into our lives. He was the only cat at PetSmart (from the county Human Society) about an hour from my house. All alone in a huge cat area, in a bottom cage, hidden away. He came across my newsfeed shortly after he was relinquished by his owners and I knew he needed to come live here (his story is here), so I drove 2 hours to get him (that’s an hour with a wailing cat in the backseat). A heart does mend.

Checking In 1

It didn’t take him long at all to make himself at home.

Checking In 2

Everyone else is doing well.

Checking In 3

Here’s Zander doing his best Agnes Kravitz, making sure the neighbors behave themselves (and by neighbors, I mean the bird feeder that hangs outside my office window).

Checking In 5

This is where Emma hangs out when I put her beloved water fountain into the dishwasher…and complains loudly…as only an 18-year-old Calico can.

Speaking of complaining…every.single.morning.

Checking In

She was cold, so I wrapped her in her baby blanket.

That catches you up on all the critters. Yes, it was a sad summer, but I’m coping, the critters are coping. I spent the summer looking to foster/adopt various Great Danes – and one Saint Dane – yes that’s a real thing. I fell in love with a 7 yr old boy who, unfortunately, after some time with his foster, was determined to best be an only dog. BUT, we are expecting a new addition at Thanksgiving. So hold onto your hats and I’ll have some fun for you running up to the December holidays. Again, the heart does mend.

Checking In 6

On the political front – I decided that it was time to really be involved locally – the school board has some real loons running and we are in line for a new Mayor and Council members-at-large. I went to a few meet-and-greets, made some donations, and put up yard signs in my very non-political neighborhood, so hopefully, everyone’s good feelings about me will translate to the candidates I support.

I think that’s it. I’ll probably stay offline for a bit longer. I’m finishing the first rewrite of one novel, completing the rough draft of a second and finally, finally, putting together the notes for TJ Wilde’s third book in the series (I just got back from LA with all kinds of ideas, notes and locales).

This is an open thread. I will probably stop by and read a few comments…but I have ton of work to do, so it will be later-ish.

I’d say behave yourselves, but who are we kidding? 💖

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Fair Economist
  • Ken
  • marcopolo
  • p.a.
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Starfish
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      zhena gogolia

      Oh, I am so sorry for your losses. I loved Bixby, Gabe, Mabel, and Maddie so much, it’s hard to believe I never saw them in the flesh. What a face on Gabe

      ETA: Sully is beautiful.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Fair Economist

      So glad to hear from you! Your posts are always such a delight.

      Sorry to hear about the animal companions you lost (they all seemed way too independent to be “pets”).

      Hope your novel writing goes smoothly and please check in with your great stories when you get a chance.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      marcopolo

      Life happens. Then it happens some more. And it doesn’t stop. Until we stop.

      Glad to hear you are working your way through it as well as can be. I mostly lurk here now but nice to hear from you.

      And, oh, hello Baud person who seems to bigfoot all the threads ;)

      Everyone have a splendid Friday and lovely weekend.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s really good to see you back, and I hope you’ll be around much more often (though if your absence means another TJ Wilde, you’re forgiven).

      You’ve had far too many losses recently, and I’m so sorry — but glad to know you and Sully connected. He looks like a sweetie.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.