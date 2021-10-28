feed your children to FUNOPTICON https://t.co/FWsUf11eM2 — kilgore trout, defective towel (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 25, 2021

there is something wrong with this man https://t.co/cJ4fHW2z52 — kilgore trout, defective towel (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 28, 2021

Anyone who remembers The Twilight Zone immediately imagines a coda where Zuckerberg’s wetware physical body is stashed in a dim hospital room, sustained on a gastric tube of Soylent(tm), while the green breathing world spins on without him…

what continues to amaze me about this facebook vr shit-universe is here’s a billionaire who can afford to make anything he can imagine happen in his imaginary world and he imagines he’s an even dorkier cartoon version of himself playing with fake friends he hired to pretend at it — kilgore trout, defective towel (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 28, 2021