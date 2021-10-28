Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Zuck Should’ve Gone with FUNOPTICON

Anyone who remembers The Twilight Zone immediately imagines a coda where Zuckerberg’s wetware physical body is stashed in a dim hospital room, sustained on a gastric tube of Soylent(tm), while the green breathing world spins on without him…

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I’ve got to admire that you managed to step on Cole’s post on Facebook rather than the other way around.  I think that makes it Cole 1,000: Anne Laurie 1, but still.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      He says Facebook moving forward will “retooling” to make “serving young adults the north star, rather than optimizing for older people.”

      I have my doubts that this new retooling thing will attract “young adults.”  Maybe junior high kids but young adults, I don’t think so.  Young adults have left the room already.  We’ll see, but if I am correct Facebook Meta will continue to have the problems they currently have with young teens.

      Is this guy the epitome of a smug billionaire or what?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      burnspbesq

      Am I the only one getting seriously tired of Silverman belaboring the obvious and Chicken Little-ing over the routine workings of the legislative process?

      He’s getting as bad as fucking Loomis.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      At the end of The Social Network Zuckerberg sends a message to a girl, and just sits there hitting “refresh” over and over hoping for an answer.  I used to think that was an over-the-top and cruel characterization.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Poe Larity

      Ok, Boomers. Whomever captures the youts will win. They wanted to watch Ready Player One over and over and not a one of them understood any of the references. Context isn’t relevant anymore. Life is just easier somewhere else.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @Arclite:

      Oh, is that what it is.  I was thinking it looked way too much like uh, well, the female anatomy.  So lungs!  That’s much better and not so icky.  But seriously, what were they thinking?!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Just Chuck

      The whole “young adults” thing must mean they’re bleeding users in that demographic a whole lot faster than we thought.  You don’t retool to focus on a market you already own.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Librarian

      FWIW the corporation is being called Meta. the platform will still be called Facebook.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      topclimber

      @Baud: We hear lots about how Bernie and Greens take (or took) votes away from our Dem candidates in the first few elections of 20XX. Yet we never hear about the negative impact of a candidate who clearly intends to run left of center for what’s left of the 21st century.

      Either disclaim future 20XX campaigns or fess up to being a spoiler.

      Some people say you can’t spell Baud without B-A-D but as a fan, I hope for something better.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      scav

      Who is that pale pale man leaning over the transom of a burning sinking STI-ridden ship attached to an iceburg and why is he burbling on about meta adolescent north stars while painting in a new name?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      L85NJGT

      @Just Chuck:

      …and the institutional shareholders are complaining about it.

      They may as well shovel those rebranding costs into dividends or stock buybacks. Once that brand cachet goes, forget about getting it back.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kropacetic

      @FelonyGovt: Yesterday someone referred to the weather outside as being “negative zero” and I almost fried my brain trying to wrap my head around that notion. For some reason that left me thinking about Data and how he would handle such an absurdity.

      Let’s pose the idea to the Zuckerbot and see if it shorts out.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kathleen

      AL, you are by far one of the funniest people on the Internet.

      Anyone who remembers The Twilight Zone immediately imagines a coda where Zuckerberg’s wetware physical body is stashed in a dim hospital room, sustained on a gastric tube of Soylent(tm), while the green breathing world spins on without him…

      And what the fuck does this mean?

      “serving young adults the north star, rather than optimizing for older people.”

      Is he having meta dinner parties where he serves young people an actual star? Or will he “optimize” oldsters by putting soylent green cake batter into star shaped tins to serve to young adults?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lashonharangue

      Reposted from Cole’s post below.

      I recommend watching this interview with Brittan Heller.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6MYtxn2w38  

      What FB hopes to do with virtual reality is way beyond what was promised by Cambridge Analytics.  Capturing data on people’s physiological responses will help with targeting/refining advertising as well as engagement.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Downpuppy

      2 semi-corporate Irishy bars, Asgard & Kinsale, are officially defunct.
      Kinsale was a nice place to go for weekend brunch since it was huge & in Center Plaza where nobody goes for brunch on the weekends.
      Asgard was where we had a Balloon Juice meetup.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Thinkaboutit

      I love all of the people who still have Facebook and Instagram accounts criticizing Zuckerborg’s ideas.

      Keep shining on you bright stars!!!

      Reply

