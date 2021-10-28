Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What If We Put Our Money Where Our Mouth Is?

How many times have we said here that we should frame whatever we get as the victory it is, instead of focusing on what we don’t get?  How we’re tired of promoting the talking points of the other side as we talk about how angry and frustrated we are?

What if we actually did that here on Balloon Juice?

What if we put our money where our mouth is?  And by money, I don’t mean money.

What if a front-pager put up a post every day (Mon-Fri) about one of the things that will be addressed with this bill?  What if we talked about each piece of the plan in turn?  How it will make a difference in our lives, the lives of friends, family, people we know.  People who matter.

When we’re done with that, what if we talked about the offsets and how those could work to make our society more fair and equitable?   How this could help change the world?

Would anyone read such a post?

If the answer is yes, would more than one front-pager be interested in contributing to this?

Full list from Biden’s Revised Build Back Better Framework is below the fold.

President Biden is expected to speak at 11:30 (LIVE)

The Build Back Better Act will create millions of good-paying jobs, enable more Americans to join and remain in the labor force, spur long-term growth, reduce price pressures and set the United States on course to meet its clean energy ambitions.

Investments in Children, Families and Caregiving that Grow the Economy’s Capacity

Universal Preschool for all 3- and 4-year Olds: Expand access to free high-quality preschool for more than 6 million children. This is a long-term program, with funding for six years.

Affordable High Quality Child Care: Limit child care costs for families to no more than 7% of income, for families earning up to 250% of state median income. It enables states to expand access to about 20 million children. Parents must be working, seeking work, in training or taking care of a serious health issue. This is a long-term program, with funding for six years.

Affordable, High-Quality Care for Hundreds of Thousands of Older Americans and People with Disabilities in Their Homes and Communities: Strengthening an existing program through Medicaid and ending the existing backlog and improving working conditions for home care workers.

Expanded Child Tax Credit: Extend for one year the current expanded Child Tax Credit for more than 35 million American households, with monthly payments for households earning up to $150,000 per year. Make refundability of the Child Tax Credit permanent.

Investments in Clean Energy and Combatting Climate Change

Clean Energy Tax Credits ($320 billion): Ten-year expanded tax credits for utility-scale and residential clean energy, transmission and storage, clean passenger and commercial vehicles, and clean energy manufacturing.

Resilience Investments ($105 billion): Investments and incentives to address extreme weather (wildfires, droughts, and hurricanes, including in forestry, wetlands, and agriculture), legacy pollution in communities, and a Civilian Climate Corps.

Investments and Incentives for Clean Energy Technology, Manufacturing, and Supply Chains ($110 billion): Targeted incentives to spur new domestic supply chains and technologies, like solar, batteries, and advanced materials, while boosting the competitiveness of existing industries, like steel, cement, and aluminum.

Clean Energy Procurement ($20 billion): Provide incentives for government to be purchaser of next gen technologies, including long-duration storage, small modular reactors, and clean construction materials.

Affordable Care for Millions of Hardworking Americans

Affordable Care Act Premium Tax Credits: Extend the expanded Affordable Care Act premium tax credits through 2025. Experts predict that more than 3 million people who would otherwise be uninsured will gain health insurance. Also make Affordable Care Act premium tax credits available through 2025 to 4 million uninsured people in uncovered states.

Allow Medicare to cover the cost of hearing. Establish a hearing benefit in Medicare, a crucial benefit to our seniors for a reasonable cost.

Bringing Down Costs, Reducing Inflationary Pressures, and Strengthening the Middle Class

Housing: $150 billion investment in housing affordability and reducing price pressures, including in rural areas. Funds go towards building, preserving, and improving more than 1 million affordable rental and single-family homes, including public housing, plus rental and down payment assistance.

Education Beyond High School and Workforce Development: Reduce costs and expand access to education beyond high school by raising the maximum Pell grant, providing support to Historically Black Colleges & Universities (“HBCUs”), Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Minority Serving Institutions (“MSIs”), and Tribal Colleges and Universities (“TCUs”), and investing in workforce development, including community college workforce programs, sector-based training, and apprenticeships.

Earned Income Tax Credit for 17 Million Low-Wage Workers: Extend for one year the current expanded Earned Income Tax Credit for childless workers.

Equity and Other Investments: Other targeted investments including maternal health, community violence initiatives, Native communities, disadvantaged farmers, nutrition, pandemic preparedness, supply chain resilience, and other areas.

Improve Our Immigration System Consistent with the Senate’s Reconciliation Rules.

No details under this one!  I wonder what that means.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    2. 2.

      Constance Reader

      What if this post were unnecessary because our elected congress allowed the country to fix what needs to be fixed in the first place?  What if this post were unnecessary because we weren’t so far behind every other developed country on the planet in taking care of our people and making not-rich people’s lives not totally suck?  What if this post were unnecessary because we were already taking the measures we need to be taking to ensure climate change doesn’t wipe out most habitable land and the human race in 50 years? What if we just did what needed to be done and go on with it?  Instead of trying to make shit look like shinola by singing alleluia for what inadequate things we did do?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      I like it!  Although I’ll fasten my seat belt for the inevitable turbulence coming from all the “glass is fucking empty” commenters.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      hueyplong

      Remember when the GOP House passed like 60 bills killing the ACA and then they got control of the presidency and both houses and still couldn’t kill the ACA?  That’s what failure is.

      BBB ain’t that (assuming it gets signed– I’m not superstitious, but I don’t like to cast any whammies).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @hueyplong:

      The GOP is credited with strength by what they attempt to do. Our side is saddled with derision for what we haven’t accomplished yet.   Them’s the rules.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      cain

      @hueyplong: Because it is all performative art – everything they do is that. They know goddam well that if they actually killed it they’d be dead in the water. Of course, they are working hard to make sure that the voters never get a chance to kick them out.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Wonderful idea!!!

      We (the Left in general, not just BJ) don’t have a RightWing Puke Funnel media empire to do the work for us.  But we have lots of people who are committed to progressive change, protecting Democracy etc.  We have to do the work ourselves.  So many of us spend so much time online, commenting, arguing etc.  Why not put that time to more constructive use by spreading our gospel and try to force Twitter and the MSM to start talking about what WE want to talk about.

      PS- This would also pair rather perfectly with the messaging project (based on tested, evidence-based framings) that we’ve been discussing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hueyplong

      @Baud: Gotta agree.  Lots of scare stories about the California recall and then, 10 minutes after the networks called it, silence.

      Same true about killing the ACA.

      The tell is always what makes a story stop altogether.  It’s pretty much always the Dems surviving whatever the topic was.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      Thank you.

      Democrats always have headwinds getting messages out in the MSM.  E.g. AP has a story on a NORC poll up that says Biden, Dems get low points on the BBB talks.  :-\

      We don’t have to sing kumbaya, but we should always celebrate incremental progress and build on it.  Nobody else will do it for us.

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      H.E.Wolf

      I have to thank Tonstant Weader (hat tip, Dorothy Parker) for the lift to my spirits. Such to-the-letter predictability struck my funnybone in just the right way this morning.

      In answer to WaterGirl’s question: yes, I’d read the heck out of those posts. The summaries on that list are very appealing.

      Starting late and behind-hand is one thing. Refusing to help, when we do start? Nyet, comrade. некультурный. :)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      guachi

      I’d like a series of posts on what Biden wants in the BBB and what eventually gets passed so I can see what I’d like to still get accomplished.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      Is anyone interested in speculating about this, which is at the bottom of their list.

      Improve Our Immigration System Consistent with the Senate’s Reconciliation Rules.

      No details under this one!  I have no idea what that means.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Constance Reader: My family was blocked from accessing huge chunks of the New Deal, for no reason other than the color of our skin.

      But we got there. And we keep fighting, day and night, to move the score — because we, among a lot of marginalized people living in America, know that the only way to fix things for real, is to get the laws passed.

      For the people this will help? For the money going to fix things? This bill is Not Shit. You need to take that outta your mouth, because it’s a bullshit way to actually move positive change forward in any democracy.

      It’s one thing to criticize, and even to use “all-or-nothing” as legitimate leverage, knowing the process. Quite another to demand “all-or-nothing” as if “all” would fix every problem in America. Even if we got the whole 5 or 6 Trillion, we’d still have issues that need work! So yes, we get what helps people, and gets passed today, and we keep fighting.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      cain

      /r/politics on reddit is filled with bellyaching – you should have seen the AMA with Schiff. It was all a lot of “why aren’t you fighting?!”, “FUCK! FIGHT!” followed by “You have failed me for the last time”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      I heard this morning that this list was out together somewhat hastily because of Biden’s trip.  It’ll be interesting to see some of the details when they come out.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Woodrow/asim

      …sorry, I should have responded to this wonderful post, first!

      YES! Please post, and I will read (when I can…)

      I agree that we Progressives need that kind of pushback against the dominant media narrative that says that Compromise is Evil. That’s some GOP-style crap, and not actually part of a democracy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JMS

      It occurs to me that in a functioning government this type of negotiation would be happening between two political parties and not within one with the other one completely abdicating. I think the expectations would be more reasonable in that case.

      We do need an explainer AFTER the final version is passed and signed. Anything before is going to lead to confusion and disappointment. And if anyone complains after, the answer is to elect more Democrats, period.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Elizabelle

      “Compromise and (conversation??) are the only way to get things done in a democracy.”  Emphasis on democracy.

      We face an inflection point. … We invested in our people and our families.  We built a highway to the sky.

      Free education for all children, from the 1800s.  But somewhere along the way …

      Reply
    38. 38.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Another Scott: In tennis, we teach that you always acknowledge the negative but focus on the positive.  Like, “okay I lost that point, but I’M STILL WINNING, it’s not over yet” etc.  The goal is to always be looking to improve and fixing things that need fixing, but never to fall into the trap of obsessing on them so much that you spiral into playing even worse.  There is tremendous power in positivity when you’re in a long fight with many ups and downs.  The best champions (especially Nadal, and Serena) are well known for this quality.  They lose an excruciating point or set and then they mentally reset, come right back and pretend it didn’t happen and keep trying.  This is essentially what we need to do with situations like the BBB/Infrastructure.  Focus on the positive to stay in the fight and get the rest of the stuff we wanted.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      guachi

      @WaterGirl

      I guess I should have said I’d like two series – one for what Biden wants in the BBB (presumably that isn’t changing hour to hour based on what Sinema has for lunch that day).

      And the second for whatever actually passes.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      HinTN

      I like your style,  @WaterGirl: or to quote an old lyric,

      You’ve got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, don’t mess with Mr Inbetween.

      Let’s do this!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      VOR

      @hueyplong:  I got a flyer yesterday about my local school board election. There is an organized slate of candidates running on a shared anti-CRT and anti-masking platform. Their website complains the current school board is “woke and progressive”. Somebody is funding this stuff, just like the astro-turfed Tea Party protests in 2010.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      bluefoot

      We’ve already shown that we can make a difference with voting rights and outreach. So I am all for finding ways and exchanging ideas for doing more, finding new approaches, and even communication plans for getting the not-very-online community to understand the bill or access resources. For instance, the regular healthcare/health insurance posts are consistently great and informative, and have actually helped me help some people in my life.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      CaseyL

      Yes! This I s a great idea and I would definitely read the posts. I’d also spread the word, though my social circle isn’t very large.

      Still, it might be useful for people like my Aunt, who has way too many GQPers in her social circle, and listens to them way too much.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Ksmiami

      @Almost Retired: our system was designed for failure in a sense… Big changes are long and slow except for war decisions. The us government wasn’t designed to offer big solutions all at once. Unfortunately we are living in a moment when technology and the issues at hand require quick and large scale solutions. I don’t know how we square the circle without a huge upgrade in our system of government first. That said, anything to sell is up my alley

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Woodrow/asim

      @VOR: Somebody is funding this stuff

      Indeed:

      One of these top-level funders since the beginning of the modern push against public education is the infamous Council for National Policy (CNP), one of the most active and powerful nonprofits in the country. In 2019, CNP’s revenue totaled nearly $3 million.[…]

      Another conservative group with a huge amount of influence is the Leadership Institute, a training organization for political operatives operating out of Virginia. The Institute was founded by Morton Blackwell, a former CNP member. The Leadership Institute is primarily a project of the Koch network, a group of conservative foundations and PACs organized by the billionaire Koch family. They’ve also received money from the DeVos and Prince families, as well as the Cato Institute and the Bradley Foundation. They are part of the State Policy Network, a Koch donor program that spent over $16 million on campus programs for young conservatives across the country.

      From https://unicornriot.ninja/2021/school-board-disruptions-escalate-funded-by-conservative-dark-money/

      And more on the Leadership Institute’s bullshit here.

      In short: the information is out there. We don’t need to guess or speculate. There’s good, solid reporting on these topics, reporting we oftentimes don’t notice because those outlets don’t get the views more mainstream ones grab.

      But it’s useful information, nontheless.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I was trying not to overwhelm you guys with too much information at once.

      I plan to put this in a separate post, but here’s the preview:

      Offsets:

      Ask Largest Corporations and Highest Income Americans to Pay Fair Share and Reduce Cost of Prescription Drugs

      The plan is more than fully paid for by asking the wealthiest Americans and most profitable corporations to pay their fair share. It does not raise taxes on small business and anyone making less than $400,000 per year. It will also generate economic growth that will increase tax revenue and contribute to deficit reduction.

      Stop Profitable Corporations from Paying Zero in Tax and Stop Rewarding Corporations That Buyback Stock Rather than Invest in the Company

      15% Corporate Minimum Tax on Large Corporations
      1% Surcharge on Corporate Stock Buybacks

      Stop Rewarding Corporations for Shipping Jobs and Profits Overseas

      Global Minimum Tax: Consistent with OECD and with appropriate effective date for 15%, Country-by-Country
      Penalty Rate for Foreign Corporations Based in Non-Compliant Countries (i.e. Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax)
      Ask Highest Income Americans to Pay Their Fair Share

      New Surtax on Multi-Millionaires and Billionaires

      Close Medicare Self-Employment Tax Loophole by Strengthening the Net Investment Income Tax for Those Making Over $400,000

      Continue Limitation on Excess Business Losses
      Tax Compliance

      Invest in IRS Enforcement.

      Repeal of Trump Administration Rebate Rule, Which Would Have Increased Seniors’ Drug Premium

       

      Reply

