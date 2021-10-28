Pop Quiz! Match the item in the top list (A – J) to the corresponding item in the second list (1-10).

1. total match amount for each dollar we raise in November (in dollars)

2. # of native voters who turned out in this state in 2020 (x 1,000)

3. this number (x 1,000) is the native population in this state elected in the 2020 census data

4, maximum amount that would be matched (x 1,000)

5. the number of critical senators in this state whose seat we must keep in 2020

6. the number of potential unregistered native voters in this state (x 1,000)

7. % of the native vote in this state that went to Biden in 2020: 95.7% – piratedan

8. margin of victory for Biden in this state in 2020 (x 1,000): 10,457 – Kropacetic

9. we hate one of this state’s senators with the heat of this many suns: with 1,000 suns! – mvr

10. % of the native population in this state that is registered to vote

A. 95

B. 24

C. 308

D. 1

E. 10

F. 25

G. 1,000

H. 2

I. 235

J. 15

:: pausing for a moment while you figure it out ::

Okay, now that you have figured out the state, you know what the stakes are.

Four Directions has someone who is willing to double-match up to $25,000 of what we donate. If we raised the whole $25k, that would be a total of $75,000 to help get out the native vote. We have a commitment that $50,000 of that would be dedicated to Arizona. The other $25,000 could go to AZ or it could go to one of their other key states.

Other key states for Four Directions: GA, AZ, WI, NV and MI.

I’d like to see us help the native vote in all these states, over time.

Who’s up for making this happen for Arizona?

.