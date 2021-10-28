Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pop Quiz: Opportunity Knocks – Which State Is It?

30 Comments

Pop Quiz!  Match the item in the top list (A – J) to the corresponding item in the second list (1-10).

1.  total match amount for each dollar we raise in November (in dollars)
2.  # of native voters who turned out in this state in 2020 (x 1,000)
3.  this number (x 1,000) is the native population in this state elected in the 2020 census data
4,  maximum amount that would be matched (x 1,000)
5.  the number of critical senators in this state whose seat we must keep in 2020
6.  the number of potential unregistered native voters in this state (x 1,000)
7.  % of the native vote in this state that went to Biden in 2020:  95.7% – piratedan
8.  margin of victory for Biden in this state in 2020 (x 1,000): 10,457 – Kropacetic
9.  we hate one of this state’s senators with the heat of this many suns:  with 1,000 suns! – mvr
10. % of the native population in this state that is registered to vote

A.  95
B.  24
C.  308
D.  1
E.  10
F.  25
G. 1,000
H. 2
I.  235
J. 15

:: pausing for a moment while you figure it out ::

Okay, now that you have figured out the state, you know what the stakes are.

Four Directions has someone who is willing to double-match up to $25,000 of what we donate.  If we raised the whole $25k, that would be a total of $75,000 to help get out the native vote.  We have a commitment that $50,000 of that would be dedicated to Arizona.  The other $25,000 could go to AZ or it could go to one of their other key states.

Other key states for Four Directions:  GA, AZ, WI, NV and MI.

I’d like to see us help the native vote in all these states, over time.

Who’s up for making this happen for Arizona?

.

  • burnspbesq
  • CaseyL
  • Felanius Kootea
  • Jay K.
  • Kropacetic
  • Motivated Seller
  • mvr
  • Old School
  • piratedan
  • prostratedragon
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Gotta be AZ.  The “we hate one of this state’s senators with the heat of this many suns” was the tipoff.

      I like that we’re getting an early start there for 2024.

      (checked the spoiler text: I was right!)

      And I am in a position to kick in some bucks, which makes me happy.  I might also be able to do postcards.

    4. 4.

      Old School

      9.  we hate one of this state’s senators with the heat of this many suns

      Something is wrong with the quiz.  There’s no number high enough in A – J.

    10. 10.

      burnspbesq

      The United States made concessions on the record in the appellate court that dealt with all of the purported reasons why the trial court refused to extradite Assange. We’ll see what happens.

    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: WV is a special case, in that Manchin may be the only Dem who can get elected there.  I despise him, but realize any replacement is likely to be worse.

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @burnspbesq:

      The United States made concessions on the record in the appellate court that dealt with all of the purported reasons why the trial court refused to extradite Assange. We’ll see what happens.

      Can you say more about that?  I had no idea that Assange was even back in the news.  What’s up?

    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      2. # of native voters who turned out in this state in 2020

      Should this be either a x1,000, or % instead of #? As it stands, none of the choices looks remotely feasible.

    20. 20.

      Kropacetic

      Oh didn’t even consider we were supposed to actually answe those individually and there was some cumulative answer.  So 8 is E.

    29. 29.

      Felanius Kootea

      5 was D in 2020 (Kelly). Sinema was elected in 2018.

       

      ETA: I assumed US Senate, not AZ State senate, obviously.

