Open Thread: Thoughts to Ponder

      Jeffro

      That last tweet is the real story of the past 10/20/40 years: can ya believe how crazy the Republican Party has become?  (as illustrated by the 3rd-last tweet re: Murkowski and Romney)

      And it’s all by choice, too.  They’ll fight to the death about anything and everything…even something as (formerly) mundane as raising the debt ceiling…because they have nothing to offer 99% of Americans.

      It’s like several of you have said: what’s their plan for anything?  What’s their plan for mitigating (or heaven forbid, reversing) climate change?  Shouldn’t there be a ‘conservative’ solution for that, other than putting their fingers in their ears and burning even more fossil fuels?  There used to be a conservative plan for climate change – it was called a carbon tax.  Why’d they run away from that?

      What’s the GQP plan for immigration reform?  Just “seal the borders”???  How do their corporate donors feel about that?  What do you say, farmers?  Small business owners, ‘zat good with you?

      They have No. Plans. Whatsoever.  Maybe that can be the story now.

      New Deal democrat

      Alternate universe Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed Biden a list of GOPers that would be acceptable to him to appoint to cabinet positions. Ten months later, half of Biden’s cabinet is still empty.

      Democrats simply have to get a couple more Senate seats in 2022, to make Manchin and Sinema irrelevant. Then they can do BBB v.2.0.

      And I do not buy the conventional wisdom that Dems will lose Congress next year. Sometime between now and the next 4th of July, abortion rights are going to be outlawed by the Supreme Court, unleashing a level of fury and backlash that hasn’t been seen in decades in the US. People react *much* more strongly when something they already have is taken away, than if something they don’t have now isn’t given to them.

      OzarkHillbilly

      honestly, the fact that the democratic party hasn’t become equally extremist and hostile in response is something worth thinking about on it’s own, but that’s not really something any journalists seem to think very much about.

      Liar. Not being in favor of cops shooting whoever they feel like with no questions asked is about as radical as it gets.

      Baud

      Every twentysomething I know is either super-woke, a woke-skeptical socialist, or a moderate Republican

      That’s why you stick with people your own age online dating sites.

