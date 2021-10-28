I’m angry the Build Back Better Act is getting pared back. But, in the alternative universe where a Republican holds Manchin’s seat, we’re in week 3 of a government shutdown and Ted Cruz vows to filibuster the bill reopening the government until Biden agrees to slash Medicaid. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 27, 2021

Alternative Universe McConnell just offered to confirm Biden’s first judge, but only if Biden agrees to nominate three Federalist Society lawyers to federal appeals courts. One of those lawyers wrote a law review article called “The Homosexual Plague.” — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 27, 2021

======



The other problem is with the American voters, who generally want leftie policies but keep voting for right-wing politicians.

The reason being, of course, is that leftie politicians tend to be women, minorities and educated types.

The three kinds of people Americans hate the most — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) October 27, 2021

======

Mike & I are both old enough to remember the last time the GOP was supposedly gonna rule for a generation. it was 2005. pic.twitter.com/yNodixX1HV — Lawyering for Bigfoot 😷 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@noboa) October 28, 2021

and then a black dude with a funny name got elected President, followed by a failed game show host. none of which ANYONE could’ve predicted between 2003-05. — Lawyering for Bigfoot 😷 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@noboa) October 28, 2021

like, if you’d told any reasonably savvy political observer that an obscure Illinois state senator would be president inside of a decade, they’d have thought you were bonkers. so maybe let’s slow the roll with how shit’s gonna go. — Lawyering for Bigfoot 😷 🇵🇷 🇲🇽 (@noboa) October 28, 2021

yeah I think I’ve lived through 3 or 4 proclamations of permanent political death in my lifetime, it tends to not last as long as scribblers think; however, the resurrections are often paid for in blood and that’s the part I truly regret — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) October 28, 2021

======

every fortysomething i know understands that “normie” is a very relative thing and that younger people will think about issues and express themselves in ways that are different than fortysomethings would. https://t.co/7x8TPe1xkV — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 26, 2021

if the normie libs in their 40s from oklahoma that i know can learn to use inclusive language and work hard to understand and make space for people whose lives are different than their own, then journalists and commenters from new york and DC can work harder at it. — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 26, 2021

also, there aren’t really “moderate republicans” at this point. both lisa murkowski and mitt romney voted against raising the debt ceiling in the last 30 days. — 🎃 💀 GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE 👻 🐈‍⬛ (@golikehellmachi) October 26, 2021