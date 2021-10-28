On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

frosty

Great Sand Dunes: southeast Colorado, near Alamosa.

Driving south through the San Luis Valley, at the foot of the 14ers, you see a stripe of tan, and as you get closer you realize it’s Great Sand Dunes. Thirty square miles, 750 feet high, and they’ve been there for about 400,000 years.

We were here during the two months when Medano Creek was flowing. It washes sand from the east side of the dunes out into the valley. Whereupon the prevailing winds pick it up and blow it back onto the dunes: nature’s recycling! That’s one reason they haven’t moved in so long.

Medano Creek brings out a beach crowd, playing in water about a foot deep. The dunes also attract hikers, of whom we spotted two or three that made it to the top. It’s not great footing: hot (140 degree) soft sand. I did a mile loop on the vegetated side and it was quite a slog. But it might have been easier if I had found the gravel trail. Sigh.