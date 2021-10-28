Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Great Sand Dunes National Park

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

frosty

Great Sand Dunes: southeast Colorado, near Alamosa.

Driving south through the San Luis Valley, at the foot of the 14ers, you see a stripe of tan, and as you get closer you realize it’s Great Sand Dunes. Thirty square miles, 750 feet high, and they’ve been there for about 400,000 years.

We were here during the two months when Medano Creek was flowing. It washes sand from the east side of the dunes out into the valley. Whereupon the prevailing winds pick it up and blow it back onto the dunes: nature’s recycling! That’s one reason they haven’t moved in so long.

Medano Creek brings out a beach crowd, playing in water about a foot deep. The dunes also attract hikers, of whom we spotted two or three that made it to the top. It’s not great footing: hot (140 degree) soft sand. I did a mile loop on the vegetated side and it was quite a slog. But it might have been easier if I had found the gravel trail. Sigh.

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 7
June 14, 2021

Dunes from Zapata Falls trailhead, about 1,000 feet above the valley floor.

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 6
June 14, 2021

Dunes from Park road.

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 5
June 14, 2021

Dune hikers

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 4
June 14, 2021

Dune hikers

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 3
June 14, 2021

The busiest part of Medano Creek, near the parking area.

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 2
June 14, 2021

Medano Creek

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park 1
June 14, 2021

Medano Creek

On The Road - frosty - Great Sand Dunes National Park
June 14, 2021

The trail I walked on. There were no markings, so it was bushwhacking until I saw this path. Fortunately, the parking lot that was my destination was in plain sight the whole time.

