Dave Roth, at Defector, for the win:

… The problem, if you are an idiot like me who helplessly seeks out and reads things that help me get and remain upset, is that the business press mostly writes about business things. To be fair, there is no shortage of upsetting stuff in that arena, including some very promising new buying opportunities in the Dadaist Financial Nonsense and Greasy Techno Hucksterism spaces. But in its linearity and patient unpacking of material cause and downstream effect, business writing can also seem insufficient when it comes to describing a time in which the relationship between those two things frequently seems to have come uncoupled, and sometimes not exist at all. For all the ways in which bad political and cultural coverage reliably falls short in terms of passing on useful or usable knowledge, it is at least also as confusing and overheated and conflicted and multiply incoherent as the moment it describes.

This might just be a matter of differentiating between the lyrics and the music, but when all these discordances come together and you get the clean descriptiveness of good business writing and the blinding raw perversity of everything else, the effect is remarkable. This story from the Financial Times about the return of the Milken Institute Global Conference is one such story. In a sense, it is just what it sounds like, which is a story about an annual celebration of rich-people things, rich-people ideas, and the panel-conversation format hosted by former junk bond grandee and convicted (and, in 2020, Trump-pardoned) financial fraud Michael Milken.

There’s some color that identifies it as happening in 2021—the money managers and finance lordlings wearing black KN95 masks; the culture’s reigning teacher’s pet Bari Weiss telling a rapt audience of the richest and most powerful Deal Guys in America how oppressed, actually, they are—but nothing that suggests that reporters Sujeet Indap, Miles Kruppa, and James Fontanella-Khan are really putting their thumbs on the scale. Which is not to say that every sentence of the story is not unspeakably, howlingly demented, because every sentence absolutely is. The intensely deranging effect of reading it just happens not to arrive through the familiar postulation and projection and scrupulous/fatuous framing of political reporting, but entirely through a faithful recounting of what happened when a bunch of extremely rich people got together for the weekend at the Beverly Hilton to talk about the state of the world and how best to extract ever more wealth from it.

That these rich guys complain about lèse-majesté from everyone else is unsurprising; the involvement of Weiss, the moment’s premier chronicler of the things that make dull rich people upset, was inevitable. But all of it is pretty clearly what it is, and the blustering, oblivious, self-delighted particulars are perverse enough to stand on their own. If you do not have time to read the whole thing, or to try to wriggle around FT’s paywall, I have selected my seven favorite sentences from the story and ranked them below.

7. “’It’s gotten harder to steal stuff,’ lamented on stage Howard Marks, the Oaktree Capital founder who at Citigroup in the late 1970s had been one of the first buyers of Milken’s revolutionary debt.”…

2. “Her interviewer, the conservative political pollster, Frank Luntz, implored Weiss to throw her hat in the ring for the open US Senate seat in Weiss’ home state of Pennsylvania, an idea that was greeted with a burst of applause, marking the rare Milken conference talk where those in the audience were not fiddling with their phones.”…