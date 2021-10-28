Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How The Rich Stay Rich, part ∞

The obvious lesson from the pointless, utterly unnecessary death of Haylna Hutchins, shot on the set of the movie, Rust: don’t cheap out on your armorer (or any other part of your crew).

Nothing that’s come out of the investigation of that accidental shooting has changed my view that, while there’s responsibility to go around, the production’s leaders, emphatically including Alec Baldwin, bear significant responsibility for Hutchins’ killing; the way they solved the problem of producing a low-budget feature created the conditions in which someone who should never have touched a gun on set handed Baldwin a weapon loaded with a real bullet that should never have been anywhere near a firearm to be placed in front of the camera.

But rather than re-argue a question well aired a few days ago, here’s another (!) reason to be enraged by what the Rust production reveals.

I just read a story in which the finance folks behind the movie took executive producer titles, but disavow all responsibility for whatever happened on setand it’s true that the funders had no role in the day-to-day, on location workings of the production.

What was fascinating, though, was the glimpse the article gave of the legal tax scam that helps low budget films get made:

Production sources tell Deadline while Rust is a $7 million production, monies raised through a North American distribution rights sale to The Avenue as well as foreign presales from Highland Group have amounted to $3 million…

[Funder and executive producer Emily] Salveson and [producer Ryan] Smith both served as co-EPs on the Oscar-nominated Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7 and have co-financed a number of other titles reportedly through the Section 181 tax code, which allows wealthy investors to deduct their investment in a feature project up to $15 million.

With New Mexico tax credits between 25%-35%, Variety has reported that under Salveson’s model, investors can recoup their investment before a movie is distributed.

That is: if you have a hefty tax liability, you can throw some bucks at Salverson’s company; they’ll fund a low budget feature or TV show, and you get an immediate tax deduction for the entire amount of your investment, plus whatever income stream the finished product may generate down the line. The New Mexico tax also has value, and there’s your first return. In Rust’s case, you can add to that income stream the roughly $3 million in distribution rights that were presold, and without getting inside any of the likely very opaque ledgers involved, even a tax amateur like myself can see how you get to break-even for an investor pretty damn quickly.

More Lessons From Rust...

Everything in the system encourages getting the job done as cheaply as possible. $15 million is not a lot of money to make a feature. The reported $7 million budget for Rust is incredibly tight. The same incentives that reward investors for putting money into these projects put incredible pressure on productions to get two bucks worth of art (or craft) into the camera for ever dollar spent on set. Some folks do this the right way; some cut corners.

Almost always, the consequences of such pressure is mostly invisible–burn out, stress, hangovers and minor accidents, the kind that fatigue induces.  Nothing that leaves a mark, or a lasting effect beyond the misery of labor. Then there’s the time a live round leaves the barrel of a gun.

Whether the intersection of a specific sequence of events on one set and the general pressures of a system that tosses free-lancers into a bucket seems an example of late-stage capitalism working as intended, is up to you to figure out.

I know what it says to me: an unfettered market economy gets people killed. But, I think, we knew that.

Open thread.

Image: William Harnett, The Banker’s Table. 1877

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      lige

      The recent TV adaptation of Get Shorty (a super entertaining show btw) really seems like a documentary after reading about this incident.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Tim in SF

      But rather than re-argue a question well aired a few days ago, here’s another (!) reason to be enraged by what the Rust production reveals.

      No offense, since your post clearly took a lot of effort to write, but with what’s going on with BBB, Manchin, Sinema, Q, Bannon, covid, etc., I don’t have a lot of outrage left for what is clearly an accident.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Arclite

      It’s interesting how this story has taken up so much oxygen when we have around 50 gun-related homicides in the US each day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CarolPW

      @Tim in SF: Seems the issues with which you have concerns have been very thoroughly and extensively dealt with throughout the day. Maybe you should read previous posts rather than crap on this one?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Poe Larity

      emphatically including Alec Baldwin

      Why is gun fetish Hollywood considered a bastion of liberalism? Every show and movie is like an NRA tendril fetish show.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      VFX Lurker

      I used to think cities, states, provinces and countries got robbed blind by Hollywood studios. When I read that Louisiana kept a little less than $1 of every $7 they paid for TV/film productions, I thought it was unsustainable.

      These days, I’m resigned to the tax money we give to Disney. It’s an inefficient, high-cost, middle-class jobs program. 🙄

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Roger Moore

      @Tim in SF:

      I don’t think you can neatly separate what’s happened with Rust from all that other stuff.  One of the key things behind all this is the desire and ability of the rich to hold onto their money.  It’s just especially glaring when there’s such a direct link between the rich getting richer and the poor winding up dead.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jonas

      The streaming boom in Hollywood has produced a race-to-the-bottom mentality that pits production companies against one another to see who can crank out the most content for the lowest cost. That’s apparently the model this Rust show was striving for — big budget look with marquee star (Baldwin) produced on a shoestring budget in under a month. So it was filmed by scabs with the odd loaded weapon floating around. Wev. What could possibly go wrong?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Obdurodon

      “an unfettered market economy gets people killed” all right, but that’s not the main lesson I’d take away from *this particular situation*. In this case, it’s not the unfettering that seems like the main culprit. Rather, it’s the deliberate *interference* with a free market, in the form of unconscionable tax preferences for certain activities and funding structures. The market we have is too lightly regulated in many regards, but certain actors within it (no pun intended) are also too coddled and protected from accountability for what they do with all that freedomprivilege. It’s a real worst of both worlds.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Another Scott

      Relatedly, it helps to have someone on the inside, also too. ProPublica:

      After Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina dumped more than $1.6 million in stocks in February 2020 a week before the coronavirus market crash, he called his brother-in-law, according to a new Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

      They talked for 50 seconds.

      Burr, according to the SEC, had material nonpublic information regarding the incoming economic impact of coronavirus.

      The very next minute, Burr’s brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, called his broker.

      The government previously decided not to prosecute Burr. Fauth may not be so lucky.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gvg

      Uh, why would the tax code be written that way? I don’t see what interest the US government would have in companies producing a lot of movies. I can sort of see them being able to write off losses but why just the investment? I don’t get it. Also, why would a state do that?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      GrannyMC

      The assistant is going to take the fall because that individual is a nobody.

      The ultimately reponsibility lies on Baldwin. Once you pick up a gun, you are responsible for what you do with it. You’re the one with your finger on the trigger. Not the stunt supervisor, not the weapons master, not the director, not the producers, and certainly not some underpaid crew member.

      You.

      Actors need to step up and take responsibility for the firearms handed to them. They’ll spend hours, if not weeks or months “preparing” for a role, but can’t spend a minute learning how to clear a handgun, check the rounds to make sure they’re the right type and quantity, and reload. Rifles and shotguns are more challenging because they come in so many variations, but the actor unfamiliar with the weapon should tell the weapons master, “Show me that this weapon is properly loaded” and refuse to touch it until the actor is satisfied with the answer.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ian

      @Arclite: Stories that get people attention always do.  Toddlers have killed more people then terrorists in the last 21 years, but we don’t have a national war on toddlers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Barbara

      Certainly, I understand the phenomenon you are discussing, and having worked in a factory I saw up close how people could come under pressure to ignore safety standards under the threat of moving the factory to a different country (which they ended up doing anyway).

      However. I read a long article about the status of the investigation and that left me no closer to understanding the basic proposition of how LIVE ammunition made it into a gun to be used as a movie prop. It would be like finding explosives in the oven I used to run to bond the thermal windows we made at the factory. It doesn’t matter what stage of capitalism you are in. It shouldn’t have been there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      I read that the cast and crew were bored on the set, and many had personal guns, so they spent a lot of time shooting up cans and bottles.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @GrannyMC:  That’s not the way it works, and it probably cannot work that way. Actors are there to act – not to be experts on guns. The whole production and all of the crew has to rely on experts knowing what they’re doing and demonstrating to everyone that they do.

      SL Huang has a good, long Twitter thread on the the way it works in well-run productions.

      A lot of people are messaging me about yesterday's tragedy that was an on-set firearms death (because I am a film armorer, for those who don't know).

      As both a human and a professional, it is extremely upsetting. My thoughts are with Halyna Hutchins' loved ones

      — SL Huang 黄士芬 (@sl_huang) October 23, 2021

      HTH.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

