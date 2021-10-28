The obvious lesson from the pointless, utterly unnecessary death of Haylna Hutchins, shot on the set of the movie, Rust: don’t cheap out on your armorer (or any other part of your crew).

Nothing that’s come out of the investigation of that accidental shooting has changed my view that, while there’s responsibility to go around, the production’s leaders, emphatically including Alec Baldwin, bear significant responsibility for Hutchins’ killing; the way they solved the problem of producing a low-budget feature created the conditions in which someone who should never have touched a gun on set handed Baldwin a weapon loaded with a real bullet that should never have been anywhere near a firearm to be placed in front of the camera.

But rather than re-argue a question well aired a few days ago, here’s another (!) reason to be enraged by what the Rust production reveals.

I just read a story in which the finance folks behind the movie took executive producer titles, but disavow all responsibility for whatever happened on setand it’s true that the funders had no role in the day-to-day, on location workings of the production.

What was fascinating, though, was the glimpse the article gave of the legal tax scam that helps low budget films get made:

Production sources tell Deadline while Rust is a $7 million production, monies raised through a North American distribution rights sale to The Avenue as well as foreign presales from Highland Group have amounted to $3 million… [Funder and executive producer Emily] Salveson and [producer Ryan] Smith both served as co-EPs on the Oscar-nominated Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7 and have co-financed a number of other titles reportedly through the Section 181 tax code, which allows wealthy investors to deduct their investment in a feature project up to $15 million. With New Mexico tax credits between 25%-35%, Variety has reported that under Salveson’s model, investors can recoup their investment before a movie is distributed.

That is: if you have a hefty tax liability, you can throw some bucks at Salverson’s company; they’ll fund a low budget feature or TV show, and you get an immediate tax deduction for the entire amount of your investment, plus whatever income stream the finished product may generate down the line. The New Mexico tax also has value, and there’s your first return. In Rust’s case, you can add to that income stream the roughly $3 million in distribution rights that were presold, and without getting inside any of the likely very opaque ledgers involved, even a tax amateur like myself can see how you get to break-even for an investor pretty damn quickly.

Everything in the system encourages getting the job done as cheaply as possible. $15 million is not a lot of money to make a feature. The reported $7 million budget for Rust is incredibly tight. The same incentives that reward investors for putting money into these projects put incredible pressure on productions to get two bucks worth of art (or craft) into the camera for ever dollar spent on set. Some folks do this the right way; some cut corners.

Almost always, the consequences of such pressure is mostly invisible–burn out, stress, hangovers and minor accidents, the kind that fatigue induces. Nothing that leaves a mark, or a lasting effect beyond the misery of labor. Then there’s the time a live round leaves the barrel of a gun.

Whether the intersection of a specific sequence of events on one set and the general pressures of a system that tosses free-lancers into a bucket seems an example of late-stage capitalism working as intended, is up to you to figure out.

I know what it says to me: an unfettered market economy gets people killed. But, I think, we knew that.

