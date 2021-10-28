Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four Directions Donor Was Inspired by Our Fundraising for GA & Will Double-Match $25k in Balloon Juice Donations for AZ for a Total of $75k – If We Can Raise Up To $25k in November

Four Directions Donor Was Inspired by Our Fundraising for GA & Will Double-Match $25k in Balloon Juice Donations for AZ for a Total of $75k – If We Can Raise Up To $25k in November

I got a phone call last night from FOUR DIRECTIONS.

Remember the original person who was possibly going to match the $25k we raised for Four Directions – GA? Well, that didn’t pan out; the timing wasn’t right.  Though someone else did match our $25k at the time.

But original person contacted FOUR DIRECTIONS recently and said she was so impressed with our efforts, our enthusiasm and our accomplishments that she has offered to double-match up to $25k of whatever we can raise for Four Directions – AZ in November.

She didn’t just want them to find someone whose donations she could match.  She wanted to match us specifically because she had seen what we are made of.

It’s not November yet, so I can’t put up the new “Four Directions – AZ” thermometer that DougJ is creating for this, but you can be assured that we will have it up first thing on November 1.

I’m excited.

What do you guys think?  Are we up for this?

We have a commitment from Four Directions that the match is a sure thing, it’s a double-match, and that all the funds we raise on BJ for Four Directions – AZ in November will be exclusively be used for AZ, and that of the matching funds, at least the single match funds will be exclusively used for AZ.

The other half of the double-match may be used in Arizona, or it may be used in Nevada or Wisconsin. The key states for Four Directions this year are:  Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada.  They will get in the game in Michigan, too, at #5, if they have the funds to do so.

Fun facts.

According to the 2020 census, there are 308,421 voting age Natives of various tribes in AZ.

25% of voting age Natives in AZ are registered to vote, that’s potentially 235,000 unregistered Natives of voting age.

The margin of victory for Biden/Harris in Arizona in 2020 was 10,457.

Approximately 15,000 native votes for Bide/Harris in Arizona in 2020.

Natives in AZ in 2020 voted 95.7% for the Biden/Harris Democratic ticket.

Four Directions was responsible for an additional 5,000 voter registrations in AZ leading up to the November 2020 election, all during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, Four Directions increased Native voter turnout on the Standing Rock Indian reservation in North Dakota by nearly 170%.

In 2020, Four Directions was instrumental in turning out the Native vote in Arizona in much greater numbers, including all facets of voter assistance and helping to get previously registered Natives to the polls or to vote by mail.

In 2020, in Minnesota, in less than two weeks in late September and early October, Four Directions registered over 8,000 Native American voters on the White Earth, Red Lake, and Leech Lake Indian reservations near Bemidji, MN – where the Trump campaign held a rally in late September.

It’s never too early to start.  We all know this.

There are 16 electoral votes in play in 2024 in GA.  There are 11 electoral votes in play in 2024 in AZ.

But first, the midterms!  Just one year from now.

Funds we raise now will help register Native voters in Arizona.  They will help re-elect Mark Kelly next year.  And a close governor’s race! (h/t feebog)

What do you guys think?  Are we up for this?

    28Comments

    4. 4.

      PJ

      Hate to be a downer, but if this person jerked Four Directions chain once, it seems likely they would do it again.  Not that it’s a bad idea to keep raising money for Four Directions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @PJ:  This person didn’t “jerk their chain” last time.  She said it was a possibility, but the timing turned out not to be right for personal reasons.

      I tried to be clear in the post that this is a FIRM COMMITMENT, not a maybe.

      So I believe your fears in this case are unwarranted.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I asked for this money to go specifically to AZ this time.

      I’m thinking that if we can do this, Four Directions – WI would be on our list for later this year.

      Helping Native people have an active voice in our government isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s also a really good return on the investment.

      I am also working on something for Texas, but as Jen Psaki would say, I don’t have anything more to share about that at this time.  Not that I am anything like Jen Psaki, but I do so admire her.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MomSense

      I’m in!  We may need to reach out to some sympathetic communities.  Anyone think LGM or LGF would join forces?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Let’s do it! I’m in for sure.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      feebog

      Mid-terms in Arizona include what will be a close Governor’s race. Plus Mark Kelly for a six year term. I’m in.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Butch

      Well, since I got kicked onto the gig economy last year my contribution won’t make anyone’s jaw drop but I’ll do it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Woodrow/asim

      Assuming my house repair goes well, I’m in!

      Even if not, I will commit to re-posting the ask on my socials, this time. :)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      I’m in! I don’t have a lot to kick in but will kick in all i can. I really want to do something.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      piratedan

      hoping this query isn’t too insidery, do we know if the game plan has specific tribes targeted?

      off the top of my head we have:

      Apache – with various locational branches

      Hopi

      Navajo

      Havasupai

      O’odham – also with distinct branches

      Just trying to get an idea of where these unregistered votes might be and which elections could be in play with a successful uptick in more Democratic leaning voters.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lifeinthebonusround

      I can commit to $250.  That’s 1% of the goal.  It’ll pinch the wallet, but it’s worth the effort.

      Reply

