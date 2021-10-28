I got a phone call last night from FOUR DIRECTIONS.

Remember the original person who was possibly going to match the $25k we raised for Four Directions – GA? Well, that didn’t pan out; the timing wasn’t right. Though someone else did match our $25k at the time.

But original person contacted FOUR DIRECTIONS recently and said she was so impressed with our efforts, our enthusiasm and our accomplishments that she has offered to double-match up to $25k of whatever we can raise for Four Directions – AZ in November.

She didn’t just want them to find someone whose donations she could match. She wanted to match us specifically because she had seen what we are made of.

It’s not November yet, so I can’t put up the new “Four Directions – AZ” thermometer that DougJ is creating for this, but you can be assured that we will have it up first thing on November 1.

I’m excited.

What do you guys think? Are we up for this?

We have a commitment from Four Directions that the match is a sure thing, it’s a double-match, and that all the funds we raise on BJ for Four Directions – AZ in November will be exclusively be used for AZ, and that of the matching funds, at least the single match funds will be exclusively used for AZ.

The other half of the double-match may be used in Arizona, or it may be used in Nevada or Wisconsin. The key states for Four Directions this year are: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. They will get in the game in Michigan, too, at #5, if they have the funds to do so.

Fun facts.

According to the 2020 census, there are 308,421 voting age Natives of various tribes in AZ. 25% of voting age Natives in AZ are registered to vote, that’s potentially 235,000 unregistered Natives of voting age. The margin of victory for Biden/Harris in Arizona in 2020 was 10,457. Approximately 15,000 native votes for Bide/Harris in Arizona in 2020. Natives in AZ in 2020 voted 95.7% for the Biden/Harris Democratic ticket. Four Directions was responsible for an additional 5,000 voter registrations in AZ leading up to the November 2020 election, all during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, Four Directions increased Native voter turnout on the Standing Rock Indian reservation in North Dakota by nearly 170%. In 2020, Four Directions was instrumental in turning out the Native vote in Arizona in much greater numbers, including all facets of voter assistance and helping to get previously registered Natives to the polls or to vote by mail. In 2020, in Minnesota, in less than two weeks in late September and early October, Four Directions registered over 8,000 Native American voters on the White Earth, Red Lake, and Leech Lake Indian reservations near Bemidji, MN – where the Trump campaign held a rally in late September.

It’s never too early to start. We all know this.

There are 16 electoral votes in play in 2024 in GA. There are 11 electoral votes in play in 2024 in AZ.

But first, the midterms! Just one year from now.

Funds we raise now will help register Native voters in Arizona. They will help re-elect Mark Kelly next year. And a close governor’s race! (h/t feebog)

