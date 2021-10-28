Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Oct. 27-28

Truth be told, I suspect we’re all gonna be getting annual covid vaccines for the indefinite future…

    12Comments

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      Monroe County website: 285 new cases yesterday (up from 127 new cases the day before), and NYSDOH says 235 new cases yesterday.
      I knew those lower numbers two days in a row were too good to be true.

      John S.

      I suspect we’re all gonna be getting annual covid vaccines for the indefinite future

      Only those of us that aren’t batshit crazy. There’s at least 27% (the crazification factor) of the population who have decided that vaccines are a hill they are literally willing to die upon.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @John S.:

      There’s at least 27% (the crazification factor) of the population who have decided that vaccines are a hill they are literally willing to die upon.

      If they want to die on that hill, let them follow through and die on it already. My issue is that they’re planning to kill a lot of us who don’t want to die on their hill.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reports 6,377 new Covid-19 cases today in its media statement, tfor a cumulative reported total of 2,454,769 cases. It also reports 98 deaths as of midnight, for an adjusted cumulative total of 28,674 deaths – 1.17% of the cumulative reported total, 1.20% of resolved cases.

      Based on cases reported yesterday, Malaysia’s nationwide Rt is at 0.94.

      500 confirmed cases are in ICU, 207 of them on ventilators. Meanwhile, 6,637 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 2,354,622 patients recovered – 95.9% of the cumulative reported total.

      Eight new clusters were reported today, for a cumulative total of 5,752 clusters. 474 clusters are currently active; 5,278 clusters are now inactive.

      6,345 new cases today are local infections. 32 new cases today are imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 147,242 doses of vaccine on 27th October: 18,493 first doses, 123,182 second doses, and 5,567 booster doses. As of midnight yesterday, the cumulative total is 49,581,855 doses administered: 25,431,328 first doses, 24,165,940 second doses, and 152,036 booster doses. 77.9% of the population have received their first dose, while 74.0% are now fully vaccinated.

      Matt McIrvin

      Truth be told, I suspect we’re all gonna be getting annual covid vaccines for the indefinite future…

      It depends on what we consider the vaccines are for, I think. It’s possible that three or even two shots of the major vaccines are enough to give most people protection against severe COVID that lasts for years. But if we want to appreciably prevent people from getting infected at all, we’ll likely need regular boosters. Some of this depends on how bad breakthrough COVID infections really are over the long haul–there are a lot of unknowns.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: But what the rest of us (who aren’t batshit crazy) can do is subtract the idiots who refuse to get vaccinated from our lives. I recently left the best band situation I ever had (I liked our setlist, we rehearsed at my singer’s house, so we didn’t pay studio fees) because my singer lied to me about getting vaccinated, and hung out with other idiots who drank the Fox News Kool-aid. So I left. Cut these idiots loose if you can, and tell them why.

      New Deal democrat

      Bad news first today: 3 Rocky Mountain States – CO, NM, and UT – now in confirmed uptrends. Most other States flat to slightly declining. In particular the big decline in the South looks like it is flattening out as of this week.

      Good news: a further decline in deaths below 1400, and cases nationwide have continued to decline, albeit at a slower rate, now driven by the heavily vaccinated Northeast and Mid-Atlantic States. Cases now at the same level as mid-May and mid-July. If the current slow rate of decline continues, we could be at late June’s lows in about 45 days if there is no winter wave. Vaccinations + recent mass infections by Delta may keep any such wave subdued.

      John S.

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Good for you. Now is the time when personal choices really matter. I choose to be vaccinated, get my kids vaccinated and keep my family out of harms way. I will also be choosing to leave Florida after 40 years because this place is a dumpster fire. And moving means I will have to quit my job after nearly 10 years.

      Choices matter in life, and nobody should feel like a bystander.

      Peale

      So why do I get the feeling that the “I’d rather take invecterminobleach than get the death shot” crew (it’s approved and it’s a prophylaxis!) aren’t going to go rushing out to take fluvoximin? Or, if they do take antidepressants, they’ll focus specifically on ones that haven’t been studied.

