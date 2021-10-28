'I saved lives here, now I'm back for Comic Con' https://t.co/Bhhwb1TZZ0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 26, 2021





CDC director encourages kids to go outside on Halloween and "enjoy your trick-or-treating" https://t.co/5KkGHGGgFj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 25, 2021

If you have #depression, #bipolar disorder, or another serious mental health condition, you’re now eligible for #CovidVaccine booster shots regardless of age. The CDC acknowledges that mood disorders elevate the risk of serious illness from SARS-CoV-2. https://t.co/ZDdKU05LH4 — The Politics of Health 😎👩🏼‍🏫👓🌊 (@lamarshall) October 28, 2021

Incorrect. Telling people they can’t travel or go to restaurants or attend concerts & sporting events increases vaccination. And telling people they’ll lose their job or can’t attend school or get surgery if they don’t get vaccinated certainly does Carrots don’t work. Sticks do https://t.co/lbBCQWBXMN — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 25, 2021

We all want this to be over, but until vaccination rates are a lot higher we’re going to have to take some precautionary measures. Stop crying and encourage your readers to get vaccinated. — Jean-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) October 25, 2021

Merck will share the formula for its Covid capsule with poor countries. The company announced a licensing deal that will allow the drug, molnupiravir, to be made & sold cheaply in 105 developing nations https://t.co/5VibCsKANG — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 27, 2021

Parts of northeast China on heightened alert as COVID-19 returns https://t.co/Ol1iFhoyhz pic.twitter.com/LI8ISvvOkq — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2021

Chinese organizers have confirmed that participants in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be isolated from the general population and could face expulsion for violating COVID-19 restrictions. https://t.co/BotmDf8sc9 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2021

Singapore is looking into an 'unusual surge' of 5,324 new infections of COVID-19, the city-state's health ministry said, its highest such figure since the beginning of the pandemic, as beds in intensive care units fill up https://t.co/sm9khkuGNb — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2021

Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the holiday travel season, anxious for crucial tourist spending but worried an influx of visitors could spread the coronavirus just as its pandemic situation seems to be subsiding. https://t.co/hCrwrKh2GY — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2021

Australia has advised its nationals traveling overseas to exercise a high degree of caution as it prepares to open its borders for the first time in 19 months. Initially only Australian permanent residents and citizens will be free to travel. https://t.co/Z8NggB11Fb — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2021

New Zealand will gradually loosen its border quarantine system starting next month. The changes mean New Zealanders stranded abroad will find it easier to return home, but when tourists will be welcomed back is still undecided. https://t.co/0WhAxuqQXK — The Associated Press (@AP) October 28, 2021

The latest record comes as Moscow and five other regions went into a “non-working” period to curb infections https://t.co/QgGkEMaNAf — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 28, 2021

RT's messaging when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic is very different depending on the audience: Russian-speakers get the right info about prevention, masks, and vaccination, while foreign audiences are fed falsehoods and conspiracy theories. We compared the "two faces" of RT. pic.twitter.com/b9w4Qa3tZP — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) October 27, 2021

Covid passes set to stay as Europe heads for winter https://t.co/ldEEYUIiBN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 28, 2021

Ukraine and other parts of Eastern Europe are suffering through a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths that experts attribute to public mistrust of government officials and misinformation circulating on social media. https://t.co/y9lV1jINtt — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 28, 2021

A Ukrainian town tried an experiment in mass vaccination. It worked. The vaccination campaign caused a conspicuous drop in Covid cases and deaths https://t.co/NirnjVy3Wq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 28, 2021

Germany's COVID caseload makes biggest leap in two weeks https://t.co/fxqIyCU3e0 pic.twitter.com/iUWt9rvmJK — Reuters (@Reuters) October 28, 2021

Belgium removed public health measures a few weeks ago & has seen rapidly increasing rates. They have responded & are reinstituting masks & expanding Covid passes. NL & DK also considering upping measures. All highly vaxxed. Responding to high cases is normal governance. pic.twitter.com/eem9pulE5c — Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 27, 2021

What do you need to know about the Delta Plus variant? @DrewQJoseph has some thoughts. https://t.co/DKX7cRnqgd — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) October 28, 2021

An inexpensive anti-depressant lowers the risk of Covid hospitalization, a large study has found. The drug is called fluvoxamine. Findings published in The Lancet Global Health could pave the way to new guidelines for the drug in the US & elsewhere https://t.co/Dlt7qlpu43 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 28, 2021

Truth be told, I suspect we’re all gonna be getting annual covid vaccines for the indefinite future…

Starting next year, some immunocompromised people may receive a 4th Covid shot, according to the CDC. The earliest that people could receive a 4th shot as a booster would be February https://t.co/ORlZ4Ni8ub — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 28, 2021

A U.S. House report says at least 59,000 meatpacking workers became ill with COVID-19 and 296 workers died when the virus tore through the industry last year, significantly more than previously thought. https://t.co/1mRzDl3EFY — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2021

Arizona’s pandemic outlook worries experts as mask and vaccine mandate battles rage https://t.co/PrL90ETIii — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 25, 2021

A number of U.S. cities now require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to get into restaurants and bars, enjoy a concert or a play, catch a movie or go to a ballgame. But enforcement of the rules is highly uneven. https://t.co/LJFv9Vbgpm — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2021

Not that this is true, but it might explain a lot about Congress. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/pKOZ7zU0B1 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 27, 2021

Cavuto got death wishes after urging Fox viewers to get vaccinated https://t.co/As3zo0K4tx — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 26, 2021

'sux 4 u bro lmao' – the good samaritan https://t.co/YdnA0hTcQI — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 26, 2021