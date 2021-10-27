Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Increments

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Increments

28 Comments

I know some of you are (quite reasonably) tired of these reports, but it seems important to get them on the record…

    28Comments

      OzarkHillbilly

      My 2nd night in a row where I woke up around midnight and couldn’t get back to sleep. I foresee a nap in my future.

      Baud

      I know some of you are (quite reasonably) tired of these reports, but it seems important to get them on the record

      Your morning posts have been just about perfect, AL.

      hueyplong

      @Betty Cracker: I like highest common denominator.

      Get this passed and all the negativity will be channeled in another direction.  In a better world, toward the 7 GOPers who acted as advance scouts, spotters, and battlefield lieutenants during Jan 6.

      Brantl

      They are going to have to do this incrementally. That’s the lesson of a 50-50 senate, with no motion on the fillibuster. Any success here can breed further success.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Hakeem Jeffries is a an excellent communicator. My Atlanta friend has been laid up with a broken leg, so he’s watching extra news. He caught Jeffries’ news conference yesterday and was very impressed.

      Rusty

      I am going with cautiously optimistic.  This still  goes back to the miracle of winning the Georgia senate races that we get to have these discussions at all.  Let Nancy, Chuck and Joe push this over the finish line.  Something the other side could not manage when they were in control with a larger majority.

      Baud

      I’m disappointed there won’t be massive deficit-financed tax cuts for rich people and corporations.  It’s like Dems don’t even care about the economy.

      Geminid

      @NotMax: President Macron inaugurated the Dreyfus Collection at Maison Zola, the home of author Emile Zola on the Seine west of Paris. Zola made the Dreyfus affair a sensation. When Georges Clemanceau’s newspaper L’Aurore  published Zola’s “J’Accuse!” letter to the French president on the front page, it was like hitting a giant wasp nest with a baseball bat.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ken: I hope to never experience a toilet paper shortage again. It’s surreal to recall it now, but one time I lined up at the store before it opened, and a lady right in front of me grabbed the last pack, and I actually cried when I got back to my car. Over toilet paper! Now I’m a hoarder for life.

      My grandma who grew up during the Great Depression would squirrel away leftover food — even a cabbage leaf would be carefully wrapped and stored in the fridge. We had to throw all that crap out when she passed. My children will get to divide up the closet full of TP when I croak…

      Geminid

      @hueyplong: You would probably need to read French to appreciate the Dreyfus Collection. I don’t, but I’d go just to hang out on the grounds. I don’t know how much of Zola’s farm is still intact, but it sounds like a pretty place.

      Betty

      @hueyplong: I get your point. The French do have a tendency to mock Americans speaking their precious language. What is amusing is the extent to which they have adopted English words over the last fifty years. I still love the language.

      germy

      I hope Biden/Harris get eight years in office to do all the work they want to do.

      Here’s a term I’d never seen before:  “The Bidenfail Crew”

      It really fits conservative operatives and beltway reporters who want to spin a false narrative of failure.

      Thanksgiving’s gonna cost a little more this year, the Bidenfail crew say. Having forgotten this entirely: https://t.co/FRc4sNIJdh

      — Regina Schrambling (@gastropoda) October 26, 2021

      For example, a few weeks ago Gym Jordan was complaining about supply chain problems under the Biden administration, and someone replied “Under Trump we couldn’t even find toilet paper.”

      Low Key Swagger

      @Betty Cracker: I credit some people here for making me aware of the seriousness of the pandemic long before most people had even heard of it.  As a result, I had stocked in supplies by Feb.

      Kay

      It’s kind of funny because Democrats have been running on “green jobs” my entire adult life and the climate portion of this will probably end up as a “green jobs” bill :)

      Not that it’s bad! It’ll actually create green jobs! Maybe a lot of them- they’re booming already and this will add, well, fuel to that. It’s just different than how it started- carrots, not sticks.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Low Key Swagger: 5 hours??? Braggart.

      eta Bloody jailers pet. I bet you slipped him a shekel or 2 for that. What I wouldn’t give to be spat at in the face. They only turned me right side up just yesterday.

      Betty

      @Brantl: Now on to protecting the 2022 elections. I am truly fearful that our two recalcitrant Senators do not get how dangerous it would be not to get some protection in place as soon as possible.

      Jay C

      @Geminid:

      I hope, also, that they have decent security at the Maison Zola: I read something not long ago that there is still an active and vocal (if not very large) movement in France – whose political orientation can be guessed- still convinced that Alfred Dreyfus was indubitably guilty of espionage, fully deserved every punishment he received, and has had his case whitewashed by (((The Usual Conspiracy))) to blacken France’s reputation.

      still pissed after 120 years…..

