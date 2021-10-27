Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Walling Off the (Education) Garden

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Walling Off the (Education) Garden

4 Comments

This post is in: 

When I was in junior high (in the 1960s), and starting to read about the first Gilded Age, I noticed one of the standard tropes of that era was the terror that ‘Real Americans’ — upper-class white Protestant men — were being ‘crowded out’ of Ivy League institutions by the lower orders, i.e., pushy urban Jews and even Irish Catholics. (‘Asiatics’ were, blessedly, being legislated out of American citizenship; Italians and Eastern Europeans were condemned as subhumans too ignorant even to aspire to higher education; and any mention of ‘the Negro’ was avoided as unnecessarily lacerating to the finer sensibilities of the audience.)

It did not escape my perception that even back in the 1890s, ‘the best’ institutions of higher education were lauded because collegiates could make ‘the right connections, for a lifetime’… what we call networking. True, meritocracy was the mooted ideal of schools like Harvard and Yale — but a meritocracy restricted to rich white boys, plus a few exceptionally talented farm boys or middle-class city kids, who ‘could be trusted around the sisters’ of those rich white boys. (No hypogamous marriages for the female kin of the Princeton Man!)

Nor did the parallel terrors about ‘the Papist’ and ‘the Hebrew’ in the 1890s, and the ‘the Negro’ in the 1960s, go unremarked… and not just by me…

  • debbie
  • Earl
  • Rusty
  • trollhattan

    4Comments

    Rusty

      Rusty

      My view is the push for charter schools, paying families to home school, vouchers, it’s a way to finally just give a set amount of money for education to each family and leave it to them to figure it out. Tough luck if it’s totally inadequate for your special needs kid. The rich will use it to make their fancy private schools even nicer. It will be too little on its own for decent schooling so the poor will get shafted (as usual). The middle class will have to subsidize the amount to be able to afford a decent school, further shifting costs onto families. The whole system will be ripe for grifters and scam institutions. Whatever the initial amount is, it won’t ever go up. Either through cuts or just holding the amounts steady so inflation eats away at it, the burden will shift more and more away from the well to do. This is where I think we are really headed with education.

    Earl

      Earl

      The reason startups keep trying to make buses work is that transit in the US works poorly. And public transit in sfbay is hilariously bad.

      Or you could be an asshole and mock them.

      She’s a lot less smart than she thinks she is if she thinks transit companies aren’t addressing a need that is unmet by our government. You may fairly say that government *should* address the need, but eh… look at sfbay and DC and then come tell me just how well that’s working.

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Photographed the metro XC championships this afternoon on behalf of my kid’s former high school. The kids ran well, everybody cheered for everybody’s kid regardless of which team, it was a glorious 70-degree fall afternoon, and fuck anybody who harshes my mellow.

      Also, the premiere runner on our team is one of the fastest girls in the country, so fun to watch.

