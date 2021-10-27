Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Virtual Services + Being Old = Nightmare

Virtual Services + Being Old = Nightmare

I’m still a little west of the 100th meridian and much of my time has been occupied with the backlog of being old. Once upon a time, old people would receive their services — financial services, pharmacy services, etc. — in person. Now those services are delivered virtually. The investment advisor at the bank is no more: you need to navigate a phone tree to manage your money. Your Medicare Part D policy gives you a big discount if you get your prescriptions via mail order, so there’s another phone tree to navigate. Setting up a web account seems like a smart idea, until someone forgets their password.

Getting old in the virtual world of outsourced customer support just plain sucks. The end.

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Starfish

      The phone trees are out of control. There are offices where there are like two people, and they throw you in a phone tree. There are people calling neurologists offices being thrown in a phone tree. If you are calling a neurologist, chances are your brain does not work right, and they are making it harder for you. This behavior is very bad, and I hate it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kay

      I like the virtual services. Also- you can still have an investment advisor- you just talk to them on the phone. Were you going to visit them before? :)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ken

      There may be some inconvenience during this transitional period, but as soon as all our bodies have been moved into the support pods and plugged into the matrix, these issues will go away.

      (Unless some idiot decides to put them in the simulation for verisimilitude. One of the dumber bits of the original — arguably second only to the battery — was that the simulation included jobs, illness, homelessness, garbage cans…. Not the way I would write the requirements.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      I think the phone tree is something that’s universally hated, not just by the olds.

      ETA: But we’ve all learned to say “AGENT” now.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Spanky

      To be a little more precise, to be old and have the world rearrange itself in ways you no longer can understand sucks.

      I’m at an age (67) that brought the internet forth into the world, and my cohort is just about the first to be able to “naturally” navigate it. Those over 70 are pretty much screwed, unless they were on top of technology until they retired.

      This, I suspect, is as it ever was, and ever will be. My blessings go to you who manage these things for your parents, as I did. And those of you with children you can trust to do the same better consider yourselves lucky. We childless ones are wondering who will care enough to take care of us when we no longer can do for ourselves.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: There was an attempt to justify that. Someone, one of the Agents I think, said that version 1.0 of the Matrix was paradise, but that the human brains couldn’t cope and rejected it as impossible or something like that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      bruceJ

      I have discovered that phone trees do often respond to profanity by shortcutting you to a hyoo-man, and as a hard-of-hearing old I find that to be a useful trait. Until, of course the hyoo-man I reach has an unintelligible accent.

      I hope the person who invented those instruments of torture dies in an everlasting lake of fire.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      germy

      We dumped sprint/t-mobile and they apparently owed us money.  So instead of cutting us a check they mailed us a credit/debit card attached to some bank we’ve never heard of.  In order to use it, we need to register with that bank, set up a pin, etc.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Annie

      Oh, Spanky, it’s so true. I’m 66 and having a terrible time keeping up with the computer technology in my job. Luckily I’m very good at all the rest of the job, so I have a tacit agreement with my younger coworkers — I ask them tech questions, and they ask me questions about all the other parts of the job.

      And don’t even talk to me about mail/Amazon/FedEx delivery prescriptions. Someone in my office was having a prescription delivered here since they were not at home — working in the office during business hours several days in a row, and didn’t want it left outside their door to be stolen. It never arrived, despite e-mails from Fed Ex saying it had shipped, been delivered, etc. The recipient eventually gave up and ordered it from their neighborhood CVS. Fed Ex finally admitted they hadn’t really delivered it but they never found it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      FWIW, I have an investment adviser with whom I speak on the phone and exchange emails.

      I think you just need to find the right bank.  Some investment firms are only there to funnel money.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      The investment advisor at the bank is no more: you need to navigate a phone tree to manage your money. Your Medicare Part D policy gives you a big discount if you get your prescriptions via mail order, so there’s another phone tree to navigate.

      I love not having to deal with semi_competent people in person. But I also try to avoid the telephone. Fortunately, I am fairly computer literate and have some useful apps. Ordering my medications via an app is a snap, and mail delivery beats going to the pharmacy in person any day of the week. I recently received an automatic message to get my Covid booster and was able to effortlessly select a date and time.

      Some time back, before the pandemic, I had to go to the Social Security office to get some information for my mother. I noticed that the seats were uncomfortable, the space was tough to navigate if you used a cane or wheelchair and a lot of the signs would be hard to read for folks with bad eyesight. An office where older people were likely to visit was not designed with their needs in mind.

      ETA. The new Pixel 6 phone supposedly has a feature to help people navigate around phone menus by displaying the options as text. No idea how well this works.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      smith

      @Kay:  I’m an Old, and I like being able to do a lot online that used to require my real-life presence. In many ways it’s been a life-saver during the pandemic to acquire what I need without going out to brave an infected world.

      To the extent I can, I avoid the phone trees completely, even to the point of writing actual business letters when all other avenues are cut off. When I am caught in phone tree hell, though, I do as Baud suggests: I yell “Representative!” repeatedly into the phone until I get connected to a real person. Don’t know if this is apocryphal, but I’m told they have programs that can gauge your anger level from the tone of your voice, so it helps to raise it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Yesterday I stopped in at my Walgreen’s, showed them my Pfizer 1 and 2 vaxx card (which the very same pharmacist had given me last spring), and asked to sign up for my booster — I’ll be eligible in mid-November. Nope. Even though I was right there, she couldn’t write my name in the book. I have to sign up on line. Chances of my remembering my Walgreen’s password? < 0.
      Grrr.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      germy

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Yes, that was my experience at Walgreens.

      A few days ago, Cole put up a cheerful post where he said something like “I’ll be visiting my local Walgreens to ask them about getting my booster!” and I remember thinking “God no, poor Cole.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Starfish

      @SiubhanDuinne: Walgreens has been pissing off a lot of people this way. Someone I know was in an empty Walgreens, and they told the person to sign up online.

      Yesterday, my doctor told me “Hey, you qualify for your booster.” I was surprised so I went back with my vaccination card today.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MattF

      Typical misadventure yesterday… Got an email ‘reminder’ that I had a doctor’s appointment early next week. The difficulty was that I didn’t. The appointment was with a dermatologist, I hadn’t made it, I had never heard of her. So, I looked her up and called her office— got to the ‘wait for a human to pick up the phone’ step, but no one picked up. Hung up, waited five minutes, called again. Someone picked up this time, I explained the problem, cancelled the appointment. Ignored ‘reminder’ text message that arrived five minutes later. We’re all just living in a world of interacting databases.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Emma from Miami

      After almost a year, pre-retirement, of trying to deal with the insanity that is Medicare, I turned over all my care to Pasteur Medical Center. I really don’t know if there are similar groups in places other than South Florida, but the clinicas are a very old Latin American tradition. In Cuba they were, as I understand it, private health associations that a family could join. In SF they work with Medicare to provide all inclusive medical services including meds, plus added value such as exercise classes, OTC meds (I get a budget of $64 monthly for my purchases), travel coverage. The moment my Medicare kicked in they started a series of baseline tests that will go on through December. I already have dental, vision, and cancer care appointments scheduled in addition to my regular annual checkup. Oh, and since the plague hit, frozen meals are provided to the lowest income members. They send me complete financial reports every month. I am very relieved the stress of doing all the background work myself.

      My retirement investment advisors are TIAA-Cref. They have tended my financial garden with great care since 1985. No complaints.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Hoppie

      @Baud: I just keep punching “0” until I get put through to a live person.  If that fails (hasn’t yet) that’s the last interaction I will have with that company.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      Denmark takes a photo of infants to put on an ID Card. My son and daughter in law had babies taken, like a passport photo. OMG, so cute. It’s like a little mug shot! Babies first mug shot.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      narya

      OTOH: called to make some doc appointments today (rather than doing it all online). After an 8-minute wait–during which I was encouraged to do it online! or leave a callback number!–I got an actual human who helped me schedule three appointments, then helped me get to the person who could schedule a fourth appointment. And that fourth one will occur TODAY, thanks to a cancellation. I hope they send me a survey, because he was really very helpful–and I want to encourage these in-person interactions rather than Stupid Phone Trees.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MomSense:

      Now imagine having to navigate all of these services as an elder with vision problems.

      Vision problems. Or hearing problems. Or tremors. Or just being old.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      smith

      @JanieM: Yeah, I get annoyed at the Old = Computer Illiterate thing, too. I’m 74 and have been using computers since the late 60’s, and I’m not an IT professional. My parents, 24 and 25 years older than I, were perfectly at home with computers and in cyberspace, and in fact began using email before I did. I’m sure there are a lot of old people still who never got the hang of it, but the generalization rankles. People forget which generation Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Tim Berners-Lee came from.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Raoul Paste

      It’s a sad state of affairs when the advice given by seniors to other seniors is to yell into the phone in order to get service

      On the other hand we lived through a remarkable era that saw men go to the moon and the development of amazing medicine

      Reply
    36. 36.

      burnspbesq

      My cardiologist recently changed their menu options. It’s now a total black hole. Next week’s appointment is likely to be my last with this group.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Emma from Miami

      @smith: ​I get that from people that know I spent 30 years as an academic librarian, the last 10 as the digital repository manager at my institution. I have scorched some butts, let me tell you.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MattF

      @smith: Me too. I learned FORTRAN while in high school, in the early ‘60s. In those days, you learned assembly language before moving up to the higher-level stuff.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Josie

      There are a few things that are good about living in Texas. One is H.E.B. grocery stores. Another is Frost Bank. When you call, you always talk to a human who is happy to hear from you and anxious to solve your problem. I have been with them for more than 20 years and have never had a problem, technical or otherwise. Good customer service is so important.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kelly

      Mrs Kelly just got off the phone with Citibank. We received two new new credit cards, Hers activated easily via the phone tree. Mine wouldn’t. Kept getting kicked out as invalid account. Turns out when one was activated they both are. It never told us it was already active. Finally got a human, not even sure how. Pretty sure we used to have activate each card but the pleasant sort vaguely implied this is the way it always worked.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Mai Naem mobile

      This isn’t just an old folks customer service issue. Any utilitycompany/bank/insurance/phone/large company. Jeezus christ. I just either press 00000000 or say customer service – louder each time so that I am yelling it by the fifth time around. Oh, and every damn one of them says “our options have recently changed” when they haven’t changed for years.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BRyan

      @SpaceUnit:   I had a wonderful investment advisor for more than 15 years.  Never met him, but we spoke on the phone several times a year, and emailed as needed.  Great guy, delightful business relationship.  Alas, he retired.  His replacement couldn’t get rid of me fast enough — seemed the level of my invested assets wasn’t worth his time or attention.  Which I finally figured out when he asked me if I couldn’t find someplace else to park my money. Sigh.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Origuy

      My housemate has multiple medical problems and is always on the phone with Stanford Medical Center. It’s almost impossible to call a doctor directly, she gets the central call center most of the time. Of course the message that starts the call takes several minutes; first “if this is an emergency, hang up and call 911”, then the interminable message about Covid. Once you get put on hold, you get one of two selections of music. They change them every couple of years and they’re both annoying.

      In better news, my 65th birthday was Friday and the six month anniversary of my second Pfizer is tomorrow, so Friday I’m getting my booster.

      Reply

