I’m still a little west of the 100th meridian and much of my time has been occupied with the backlog of being old. Once upon a time, old people would receive their services — financial services, pharmacy services, etc. — in person. Now those services are delivered virtually. The investment advisor at the bank is no more: you need to navigate a phone tree to manage your money. Your Medicare Part D policy gives you a big discount if you get your prescriptions via mail order, so there’s another phone tree to navigate. Setting up a web account seems like a smart idea, until someone forgets their password.

Getting old in the virtual world of outsourced customer support just plain sucks. The end.