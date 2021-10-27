One of the more irritating things during the last couple of weeks of negotiating the reconciliation bill is that every day, a new story about what is not going to be in the bill comes out, and at this point the only thing people know is what is definitely what is not going to be in the bill. No one knows precisely what is in the fucking bill, because no one is covering it. The only thing I can remember is this piece in the Times with Rep. Jayapal, which briefly discusses how huge the bill would still be.

And no, this is not a defense of a 3.5 trillion dollar bill not being passed, but it is the realization that a 2 trillion dollar bill is still a huge leap forward and it would be nice if more people knew about what was in it. The information is out there, if you look for it, but why can’t the media do a better job reporting it?

It just pisses me off.

Another thing that pisses me off, and I have no idea how reliable it is, is this:

As Democrats work to figure out how to raise revenues to pay for their social spending agenda, a new tax on billionaires has emerged as a serious consideration, but it is already receiving opposition from Republicans and skepticism from some Democrats and tax policy experts. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon said he’s set to unveil his billionaires income tax as early as Tuesday night. The proposal would apply to the roughly 700 wealthiest Americans: those worth $1 billion or who have an annual income of $100 million for at least three straight years. “This is a billionaires income tax, it’s not a wealth tax. It’s a billionaires income tax,” Wyden said Tuesday. “And we expect that these billionaires and there’s something like less than 800, who made close to $2 trillion during the pandemic, would pay a tax, their fair share, every year just like nurses and firefighters.”

If, in the year 2021, after fucking decades of the middle and lower classes getting screwed and the ultrarich looting the god damned country, you can not support a tax on fucking billionaires, why are you a Democrat? Just go put on a top hat and monocle, shove your gilded cane up your ass, and fuck off already to some tax haven island with your donor money.

Finally, Sinema is back in the news:

United States Senator who’s made it clear she intends to do nothing to prevent the Republicans from destroying American democracy wears denim vest in Senate.#kyrstensinema @SenatorSinema #DefendDemocracy #denimvest pic.twitter.com/ZCSztnUaOh — REFrankel (@REFrankel) October 27, 2021

Honestly, you know what? Fine. I don’t care. Anything that removes the bullshit facade that this is the world’s greatest deliberative body is probably a good thing. I’ve seen a better collection of minds at high school math competitions.

Also, I am still in a foul fucking mood. A freeze can not get here soon enough so my sinuses can just stop the fucking nonsense.

Oh yeah, one more thing. Daylight Savings Time is really late this year so I went ahead and switched all my ceiling fans to winter month (clockwise).