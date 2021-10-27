Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Supreme Court & Texas SB 8 – Act Two: Briefs Due at 5 pm Today

Supreme Court & Texas SB 8 – Act Two: Briefs Due at 5 pm Today

The so-called Supreme Court is about to decide whether states can blatantly ignore the Constitution.

Supreme Court briefs are due by 5pm today for Texas SB 8.  Or as Texas likes to think of it:  We Like to Think that the Constitution Can’t Save You from the Texas Abortion Bounty Law.

The cases being argued next Monday aren’t about whether abortion should be legal.  Even with a terrible outcome, Roe will not be directly overturned.  No, it’s even worse than that.  When push comes to shove, does the Supreme Court believe in the rule of law?  So far,  over the past several years, the answer for the Roberts court the answer appears to be “not so much” when it benefits the goals of The Federalist Society.

But this feels like a whole different ballgame.  Because it’s not just abortion rights that are at stake.  Or fair elections because they enabled all the dark money donations.  Or voting rights.

What’s at stake this time?  Pretty much everything, as far as I can tell.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean and professor of law at the UC Berkeley School of Law, he wrote the summary below for the Sacramento Bee.  I have included a number of bits & pieces below, but please click over and read the whole thing.

The Supreme Court is about to decide whether states can blatantly ignore the Constitution

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday in two cases challenging a Texas law that prohibits abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. The stakes in these cases are great not only for the future of Roe v. Wade but also for the ability of states to violate the U.S. Constitution.

No one disputes that Texas’ Senate Bill 8 blatantly violates the Constitution. The Supreme Court has ruled for almost 50 years that states cannot prohibit abortions until a fetus is viable — about the 24th week of pregnancy. Yet the Texas law prohibits abortions far earlier than that. Until and unless Roe v. Wade is overruled, the Texas law is unconstitutional and should be enjoined.

Twice, federal district courts have done exactly that and issued preliminary injunctions to keep the Texas law from going into effect. In each instance, on Sept. 1 and last week, the Supreme Court refused to enjoin the law. The result has been widespread closures of abortion clinics in Texas, even though women in the U.S. have a constitutional right to abortion.

How can this be?

Texas says no court can consider the constitutionality of the law or issue an injunction against it, but this surely cannot be right. The court has repeatedly said people don’t need to violate a law in order to challenge its constitutionality.

The two cases to be heard by the court on Monday thus raise the question of whether a state can adopt an unconstitutional law and immunize it from being enjoined by any court.

 The issue before the court is whether the federal government has standing to sue a state when it’s violating the constitutional rights of its residents.

Therefore, the issue of whether to overrule Roe v. Wade is not directly before the court on Monday. The two cases to be argued that day are both about who, if anyone, can challenge a state law that authorizes civil suits for exercising a constitutional right.

That means the consequences are far greater than just abortion rights: If no one can bring a suit challenging a state law authorizing civil suits, then states can adopt laws creating liability for the exercise of any constitutional right. As a consequence, states could, for example, adopt a law authorizing suits against those performing same-sex weddings, even though there’s a constitutional right to marriage equality.

The outcome of the cases before the Supreme Court would be obvious and clear — states cannot disobey the Constitution — except that the cases arise in the context of abortion. And a majority of the justices on the court have already shown that they are opposed to constitutional protection for abortion rights.

It’s hard to overstate the significance of what will be argued next week, which is ultimately about whether a state can flout the Constitution. If no one can sue to enjoin an unconstitutional law, what is left of the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law?

Erwin Chemerinsky is dean and professor of law at the UC Berkeley School of Law.

Chemerinsky makes a good case, I think, for what’s a stake.

Briefs were due by 5pm today.

⭐️

Excerpt from the summary of one brief, from one of the good guys:

Insulating state laws from meaningful judicial re- view flouts the bedrock principle that there must be some mechanism for challenging unconstitutional state action in order to ensure the supremacy of federal law and the rule of law in general. As this Court explained more than two centuries ago: “It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is…. So if a law be in opposition to the constitution . . . the court must determine which of these conflicting rules governs the case. This is of the very essence of judicial duty.” Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137, 177–78 (1803). By attacking well-established constitutional rights through a scheme designed to evade judicial review, S.B. 8 represents a challenge to the rule of law, our system of constitutional government, and the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

So the good guys (including Chemerinsky above) recognized the obvious:  by privatizing the right to enforce the law, Texas was trying to evade judicial review.

And, the liberals argue, there is “state action” here insofar as under SB 8, litigants are expressly empowered by Texas to take up the state’s enforcement mantle (essentially, acting as a proxy for the state).  Therefore, basically, Texas is a proper defendant and the US has standing.

⭐️

Excerpt from the summary of another brief, from the crazies who hate women and want your neighbors to spy on you:

Petitioners raise a parade of horribles about what will happen if this Court does not create an abortion exception to federal jurisdictional limits. Petitioners fear that the Bill of Rights will be a dead letter if pre- enforcement challenges to privately enforced state laws are not permitted in federal court.

These guys (gag) basically argue that the federal government can’t stop private citizens from suing each other in state court over state court laws.  There is no subject matter jurisdiction, Sekulow argues, because there is no “state action.”  It’s just private citizens.

And that is all the airtime the crazies are going to get from me.

⭐️

What else do we know about what’s been submitted?  Anything surprising?  Or exactly what we would have predicted?

      mvr

      It’s really too bad that a similar law with respect to gun sales could not be passed in California or NY in time to wind up before the court for the same issues.

    8. 8.

      Old School

      When is the Supreme Court expected to issue their decision?  Is this a “wait until July 2022” situation?  Or should it be soon?

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: I read that it’s on the “rocket docket”, but someone else will have to explain what that means in practical terms.

      I hope the SC doesn’t punt on this, putting it off until the Mississippi case that we think they hope to use to overturn Roe v. Wade.

      (Do I have that right?  Is it Mississippi?)

    11. 11.

      mvr

      @WaterGirl: My point was that if the gun law were before them at the same time there would be no way they would rule that this form of law is beyond challenge and review.  Not that I want the parallel gun law on the books.

    12. 12.

      karen marie

      So the good guys (including Chemerinsky above) recognized the obvious: by privatizing the right to enforce the law, Texas was trying to evade judicial review.

      Didn’t the author of SB8 boast that this was in fact what he set out to do — create a law that could both violate constitution and evade judicial review?

    13. 13.

      Bill Arnold

      How would the US Supreme Court distinguish between the Texas abortion provider bounty and bounties for things that the Federalist Society approves of?
      E.g. a bounty approach to allow citizens to assess unconstitutional wealth taxes and sue for them, with the state taxing the proceeds at a very high but less than 100 percent tax rate?
      I’ve seen better examples but don’t recall them.

    16. 16.

      karen marie

      @WaterGirl:  Wouldn’t there be a need to prove the underlying accusation in order to prevail?  That’s what I don’t understand about SB8 – in order to successfully sue someone for assisting another person in obtaining an abortion (or for abusing their family), wouldn’t you have to prove that an abortion was in fact obtained (or a person was abused)?

      And how do you do that without having access to the person’s medical record?  Wouldn’t release of a third party’s medical record by a medical provider be a HIPAA violation?

      The whole thing is so stupid, I can’t believe it’s viable even as it stands.

    17. 17.

      Betty

      @WaterGirl: Yes, it is Mississippi. So here we are hoping sanity prevails. It shouldn’t have to be this way. And Stephen Breyer remains an ass for not resigning to ensure that one seat can be preserved for our side. His arrogance is shocking.

    22. 22.

      JPL

      If the Supreme Court were to allow bounty hunting on one law, it would open the door to all other types of laws.

      It won’t stand, but the result will be just outlawing it.

    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @karen marie: Yeah, but imagine the right-wing groups that would offer to pay their legal bills if they sued someone on this, and then you or I would have to hire the attorney, have he disruptions and stress and expenses.

      It’s horrible, any way you look at it

      edit: Maybe every woman who gets sued should automatically claim publicly (not in statements in court) that the man associated with the person who sued is the one whose baby it is?  Either the man himself or the woman’s brother or sister or whatever.

      If this law stands, it’s basically the Wild West.

    25. 25.

      Pete Mack

      New York or Cali needs to pass a law stat that is written this way that the majority USSC doesn’t like. Maybe one that allows outside lawsuits against cops, say, or against gun dealers.

    26. 26.

      debbie

      I don’t know if Kay’s around or if she means it when she says she could give a shit about central Ohio, but Issue 7 is every bit as egregious as Abbott’s bullshit. From the city’s website:

      What is Issue 7?
      On November 2, Columbus residents have the opportunity to vote on a ballot issue that would redirect $87 million from the city’s general fund to create four funds: an Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Fund, a Clean Energy Education and Training Fund, a Minority Business Enterprise Clean Energy Development Fund and a Columbus Clean Energy Partnership Fund. Two of those funds – worth $67 million – would be transferred to an unidentified group with no legislative oversight.

      What is the city’s general fund?
      The general fund provides financial support for the city’s basic services, including refuse collection and the salaries of first responders and health care workers. In 2021, the general fund was $970 million.

      Does the city have energy conservation programs?
      Yes. Voters overwhelmingly approved Clean Energy Columbus in the November 2020 election, which will provide electric customers with 100% clean energy from Ohio-based wind and solar by 2022. It is part of the city’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.

      What would happen to city finances if Issue 7 passed?
      The city would cut programs and services funded by the general fund. Personnel costs constitute the largest portion of the general fund. Cuts in first responders, health care workers and other departments would be likely. Another option would be to deplete the Rainy Day Fund used to cover costs in a fiscal emergency, depleting several decades’ worth of funding.

      No one can get interviews with the guys who originated the issue, not even the local Fox station. No one’s come forward, period. Some people see this as First Energy All Over Again.

      Many people are starting to think this could  serve as a template for absconding with funds without any accountability.

      Be forwarned!!!

