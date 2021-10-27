Hey everybody,

You guys have 6 days to get us your calendar pics so your beloved pets can be famous for a month.

Please send email to watergirl or pet-calendar (at balloon-juice.com).

Let me know your Balloon Juice screen name (nym) and the names of your pets, and I will reply with the upload site and instructions. About 100 people who had pet pics in last year’s calendar haven’t contacted me yet. Not interested, or just busy?

All we need right now are the names of the pets, and then you have 6 days to pick the perfect photos. :-)