Open Thread (Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar Countdown – 6 Days)

Hey everybody,

You guys have 6 days to get us your calendar pics so your beloved pets can be famous for a month.

Please send email to watergirl or pet-calendar (at balloon-juice.com).

Let me know your Balloon Juice screen name (nym) and the names of your pets, and I will reply with the upload site and instructions.  About 100 people who had pet pics in last year’s calendar haven’t contacted me yet.  Not interested, or just busy?

All we need right now are the names of the pets, and then you have 6 days to pick the perfect photos. :-)

 

 

 

      Ken

      I sort of have pets, thanks to someone who said that since I started feeding the birds, I was morally obliged to continue. Now vast swarms of them darken the skies as they converge on my balcony, and I’m going bankrupt buying the tons of seed they scarf down every day. I haven’t named any of them, though.

      HinTN

      @Ken: Black oil sunflower seeds have doubled in price here. I will gladly go broke feeding the ravening horde.

      Ken

      @HinTN: The mix I buy has some sunflower seeds, but the horde is almost all little brown birds* and they prefer the smaller seeds,  though they eventually get around to the sunflower seeds.

      Their latest trick is dust-bathing in some planters that I have on the balcony. The plants died and I’ll get around to doing something with the dirt, assuming any is left after they’ve all taken a turn.

      * Sparrows? Wrens? Finches? I dunno. Google says that “little brown bird” or “little brown job” is a perfectly cromulent term, though.

      hueyplong

      This process reminds me of how excited we were when we first saw His Satanic Majesty at the local county shelter.  It’s a nice memory.

