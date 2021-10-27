Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I really should read my own blog.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This fight is for everything.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let there be snark.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Not all heroes wear capes.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

The math demands it!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Person who wants to control what’s taught in school admits she doesn’t know how teaching works…

Person who wants to control what’s taught in school admits she doesn’t know how teaching works…

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Here’s an unexpectedly revelatory clip in an interview with one of the many fake “concerned moms” who are flooding local schoolboard meetings to bray about CRT. I call this woman, Patti Hidalgo Menders, a fake because, while she may be a mom who’s concerned about many things, she’s also the president of her county’s Republican Women’s Club. So, she’s not a disinterested parent but rather a political operative.

But that’s not the revelatory part — we’ve known elite GOP operatives invented CRT panic for political gain for months. Nor is the opening segment where Menders weirdly claims that wealth is somehow a racism repellent, so racism can’t be a problem in her wealthy county. (Menders immediately says some racist-ass shit after sharing that factoid, helpfully demonstrating why the status quo is untenable.)

The interesting part occurs around the two-minute mark, after Menders says she thinks schools shouldn’t address anything to do with race since “that should be up to the parents.” Wagner responds with a not-so-hypothetical question, “How do you teach about slavery if you’re not going to talk about race?” Menders answers with a shrug: “I’m a parent. I’m not an educator.”

In that case, Ms. Menders, go the fuck home, shut the fuck up, and let the people whose fucking job it is to know how to teach things to children do their fucking jobs in peace!

Jesus Tap-Dancing Christ, the bad faith and stupidity are overwhelming. How can we, as a nation, remain a going concern and conduct important business like educating children, addressing threats to public health, tackling existential issues like climate change, etc., with the weight of all this stupidity and bad faith dragging us under? It’s absolutely maddening.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Archon
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bokonon
  • brendancalling
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Edmund Dantes
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gretchen
  • Immanentize
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • Kim Walker
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MomSense
  • oatler
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Parfigliano
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • smith
  • Subsole
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VOR
  • Wag
  • waspuppet
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Whenever I see shit like this, I think of the words of wisdom from a deep thinker in popular culture, C3PO:

      “We’re doomed.”

      I’m channeling my inner LGM Eeyoreness this morning.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      UncleEbeneezer

      It’s a multi-part, okey-doke that these (white) people are doing:

      1.) Race shouldn’t be taught in schools. That’s the parents’ job.

      2.) Parents refuse to educate themselves or their kids on how to be better towards marginalized groups.

      3.) Kids ignorantly damage marginalized peers through micro-aggressions.

      4.) Parents of marginalized victims (students) demand accountability for the trauma, bullying etc.

      5.) White parent claims that their child shouldn’t be punished in any way because they just don’t KNOW ANY BETTER.

      6.) School Board proposes some program to help educate students so that everyone better understands the things you should/shouldn’t say to members of marginalized groups, so students WILL KNOW BETTER and can avoid unintentionally harming them.

      7.) White parents freakout, claim that they are under attack and push for legal blocking of #6, all while using #1 as the justification.

      In short: it’s the job of parents to educate kids to be better, but they are entitled to just say “fuck it” and let them keep being __ist/__phobic brats, and how dare you suggest otherwise.

      A perfect example is shown in the Southlake podcast.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      VOR

      2012 presidential candidate Michele Bachman got her political start opposing state- level educational standards. Railing about State indoctrination is a time-tested path to prominence for Conservatives.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wag

      If it is the parents job to educate their children, and I think we as a society need to ask ourselves “Why are so many parents failing in their job as educators?”

      Could it be because the parents are racist themselves? Nah, couldn’t be that. Gotta find some other scapegoat. Like young black men who disrespect cops. It has to be the fault of others, not us…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      brendancalling

      Betty asks, “How can we, as a nation, remain a going concern and conduct important business like educating children, addressing threats to public health, tackling existential issues like climate change, etc., with the weight of all this stupidity and bad faith dragging us under?”

      The answer, in my opinion, is that we can’t. It’s unsustainable. My bet is that an ugly civil war is coming, followed by some kind of split into four or five smaller countries. It’s getting harder and harder to live together— I can’t speak for anyone but me, but I simply can’t forgive the people that dragged out the pandemic, or the people that gleefully and willfully lie in the service of Trump and authoritarianism, or the people that won’t get vaccinated. They’re selfish people, and they only care about themselves. It’s fair (if ugly) to say that I hate them, and don’t want anything to do with them. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way. If it was up to me, there would be a hard border at the Mason Dixon line, and perhaps a border around the entire northeast and most of the mid-Atlantic. Make ’em show proof of vaccine if they want to come here.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bokonon

      This is the GOP’s latest fake populist movement – and they are hoping it will get voters to show up for them at the polls (as well as screw over their enemies in the public school systems BUT GOOD).

      Here in Colorado, the GOP is supporting multiple “concerned moms” and military retirees and other people that claim that they have never been involved in politics before, but they are suddenly running for school board positions and local government jobs because of the horrors of critical race theory, dirty books, and all that other nasty liberal stuff. If you press these candidates hard, it becomes clear that they have received media training at right wing leadership academies, and that they have both funding and a script.

      It is a whole new wave of political saboteurs.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      Fuckem.  We need to figure out how to leave them all behind or out of the way or something.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old Man Shadow

      “How do you teach about slavery if you’re not going to talk about race?”

      You just follow the example set by my 80’s Christian school and get nice textbooks that talk about how the slave trade brought Africans to America where they could hear the gospel and learn about Jesus and get “saved”. And then you talk briefly about how most slave owners were very nice people.

      And then you just… don’t talk about Black people anymore until the 60’s where you passive aggressively complain about Dr. King Jr. and imply he was an adulterer and communist by talking about how the FBI kept a file on him

      And then Black people disappear again. Kind of like how Native Americans disappeared from the text book after the Thanksgiving myth story that was presented as fact

      And you can’t call the textbook racist, because look, we put pictures of little kids on the front and one of them is Asian.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      Despite screaming SHUT THE FUCK UP in the original post, I do think it’s valuable for parents to be involved in their children’s education, up to and including offering critiques of the curriculum at schoolboard/PTA meetings. I also think parents have a responsibility to discuss the society they live in with their children, including its history, inequities, triumphs and tragedies. It shouldn’t all be left up to the school — families have a huge role to play too.

      But if you want to come at the schools, you have to do the work. You can’t just show up and scream about your feelings. Don’t like how your child’s school teaches students about racism? Then propose an alternative. You can’t complain and then lamely say it’s not your job to fix it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      @UncleEbeneezer

      3.) Kids ignorantly damage marginalized peers through micro-aggressions.

      I don’t think it’s ignorant.

      4.) Parents of marginalized victims (students) demand accountability for the trauma, bullying etc.

      Yep. And, if those students can experience racism, then the other ones can be taught about it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      @Bokonon:

       

      If you press these candidates hard, it becomes clear that they have received media training at right wing leadership academies, and that they have both funding and a script.

      It is a whole new wave of political saboteurs.

       

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Josie

      She gives herself away when she blames the treatment of young black men on their way of dressing, their attitude, their way of acting. She is unconsciously describing what she expects to see to excuse her own reactions. Why do we let a minority mess with something as important as education? I hope school administrators stand up to these bigots.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Wag: The reality is that the vast majority of parents WON’T educate their kids about racism, because 1.) they are just as clueless and 2.) they are perfectly ok with their kids being ignorant/racist.

      The bottom line is parents can’t be relied upon to educate their kids on this stuff, because we already know they aren’t doing so (as evidenced by said kids going to school and doing fucked up shit to Black students).

      These parents don’t want their kids to get educated on racism at home, they want their kids not to get educated on racism at all.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @brendancalling: It’s a rural and urban divide at this point, and it’s in every state. More people voted for Trump in California than in Arkansas and Mississippi combined. Division would require blue areas to wall themselves off as city-states or something.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      waspuppet

      @Baud: “Parents” are the new “the American people.”

      I’m a parent and I would have loved for my son (he’s 22 now) to have been taught about the real history of race in this country. I would have loved for him to have read Beloved. I’m sure there are plenty of parents who feel the same way.

      But that’s not what they mean when they say “parents,” is it?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      West of the Rockies

      I will suggest one (of the probably many) ways to address the issue:  art.

      We would benefit from more books and films and songs and damn cartoons that point out racism, homophobia, misogyny, bigotry (in all its myriad forms).

      And secondly, maybe we need to call out and embarrass the media for their incessant both-sides tapdance of buffoonery.  That has to be a constant effort.  We’ve gotten much better at making public people and entities responsible for their sexist behavior.  Now it needs to happen with the other isms.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Leto

      @Betty Cracker: The tv show, “Everybody Loves Raymond”, season 7 ep 3 describes this perfectly. After complains to his daughter’s English teacher that the kids have too much homework, she gives him the state syllabus, and wants him to go over it and recommend changes. He was not expecting that. He basically goofs off for the rest of the episode, then gets his mother to review it and do his work for him. Pretty much sets up the perfect example of, “I want to yell and scream about how much homework my kid has, but I don’t want to know why, or help change it for the better”.

      Also there’s still the ridiculous notion that teachers have it easy. Free summers, only have to work while they’re at school, lazy bums. As a former teacher myself, and who’s parents were both teachers, an eternal fuck you to people who say that.

      Here’s a poop YouTube copy of a piece of that episode: https://youtu.be/kzhM7uPtvz0

      Reply
    25. 25.

      FelonyGovt

      The same people who think they know more about science than the scientists, more about medicine than the doctors, more about law than the lawyers, think they know more about education than the teachers.

      What happened to people staying in their lanes and respecting others’ expertise??

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Josie:

      Why do we let a minority mess with something as important as education?

      White supremacy.

      Also, seems like everyone is conditioned to treat conservatives with kid gloves to get them to stop screaming instead of telling them to “Fuck off.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geo Wilcox

      @rikyrah: They are not ignorant, they are copying the only roll models they have from the time they are babies. If a kid hears racist crap from the day they are born, they WILL repeat it even if they do not understand it. I know I did until I was TAUGHT it was bad and vile. Then I went home and told my parents what they had been saying was shit. They never totally stopped but they sure as hell cut back on it esp. when I brought home POC friends and they learned how nice they were. By the time I had a child I laid down the law and told them flat out that if I ever heard them say one racist shitty thing in front of my child, they’d never see her again.

      It worked. Stick works, carrot not so much.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Old Man Shadow

      @waspuppet: I never knew about Manzanar until I was 38. Never knew about Tulsa until I was 42. Never read the declarations of secession of Confederate states until that age range too.

      That was, I’m sure, by design. It kept me ignorant and believing in the lies I was told for three and half decades of life.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Leto

      @FelonyGovt: didn’t you know the title “Parent” supersedes all those? “Mother is the name of god on the lips and hearts of little children.” – The Crow; and like any god, they get awfully f’ing angry when someone else tries to tell them what to do.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Old Man Shadow

      @Parfigliano: Everyone. Because there’s no way a bunch of microstates run by religious zealots wanting the world to end so they can go to paradise wouldn’t fire off all their nukes to make it happen.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      West of the Rockies

      I will also point out that our side is winning, by annoyingly slow and incremental thrusts, but we are winning.  Church attendance is down.  Younger people are more open-minded and environmentally aware.  Yes, some of them have been effectively indoctrinated by their bigoted parents and communities, but things are getting better.

      This Trumpian horse shit is the cornered beast bellowing and shitting itself in a dry creek bed.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @rikyrah: Some is intentional, some is just plain ignorance due to blindspots from their privilege.  People (all of us) do fuck up simply from not knowing any better all the time.  Good people will try to do better.  Less good people will double-down, claim they are the victim etc.  A school can’t magically tell who’s good and who’s just stumbling in the learning process.  But they can absolutely help make sure that every student has been given education and guidance so they have no excuse afterwards.  These shitty parents want to make sure their children can always make the claim of “Well I Didn’t Know Any Better.”  Having Cultural Competence in the curricula would take away that get-out-of-jail-free card, and they damn well know it.  They want there to be no expectation for their children to show respect to other groups.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Everyone thinks they can run a school. You hear more about that than any other thing at school board meetings – it’s always “if you JUST” and then some lame poorly thought out thing that only applies to their kid. It’s really hard to run a solid public school, let alone an “excellent” one.

      We had a retiring band director lose it once. The question from parents was “where is the vaping coming from?’ He said “YOU- it’s coming from you!” All the vaping parents- 80% or so here, it’s Trumpy- got very quiet :)

      Your public school PROBABLY has a lot in common with the community it’s in. Same problems. Shockingly.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      To quote Randall Munroe, “There are more Trump voters in California than Texas, more Biden voters in Texas than New York, more Trump voters in New York than Ohio, more Biden voters in Ohio than Massachusetts, more Trump voters in Massachusetts than Mississippi, and more Biden voters in Mississippi than Vermont.”

      Really no good way to pull it all apart without leaving a shitload of Dems stranded in GOPland, and vice versa.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Yup. It’s why I think other parents need to step up and support schools and educators because that’s the kryptonite to this BS

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Roger Moore

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      It’s a multi-part, okey-doke that these (white) people are doing:

      And the key is to cut it off at the start.  Instead of dealing with the whole process, attack them on point 1, that this stuff shouldn’t be taught in the schools.  It has two big advantages:

      1. It’s true.  This is part of history, and that’s something that needs to be taught in the schools.  We shouldn’t let parents opt their kids out of learning some part of history because it will hurt their feelings.
      2. It stops the whole cycle before it gets started.  You’re going to have to fight on this point eventually, so you might as well do it before it gets established.
      Reply
    46. 46.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah: Disagree — they want their kids to be educated about racism at home: that racism is just fine and dandy and the right way to think if you have money and white skin.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      West of the Rockies

      Question:  haven’t we all seen and experienced shit that we now say no way will I teach my kids that or do such shit again?

      Why and how did that change come about?  Whatever made us better, smarter, that’s what we need to pursue.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      I just feel it was inevitable that anti cancel culture would end with banning liberal speech. The DAY I read my first anti-cancel culture screed – even before it became a full time profession- I thought “oh this is going nowhere good”.

      The thing contradicts itself. They should all scrap it, think it through, and rewrite the manifesto. It’s a mess.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      lowtechcyclist

      @brendancalling:If it was up to me, there would be a hard border at the Mason Dixon line

      You mean the line that Maryland and most of Delaware are below, and Pennsylvania and most of New Jersey are above?

      Um, which side is the ‘good’ side of that line, and why?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Geo Wilcox: Your attitudes on this stuff don’t come solely from your parents.  I feel like way more of my __isms/__phobias (before I started educating myself and trying to unlearn them) came from my friends and culture than from anything my parents said/did.  Parents/family are a big influence, but far from the only one in our environment.  I’ve seen very feminist parents end up with extremely misogynist kids.  And on the flip side, extremely racist parents who end up with actively anti-racist kids.  It’s way more complicated than “this is how they were raised.”  That’s a major part of it, but definitely not everything.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Leto

      @Roger Moore: wonder if we can expect the counter to “hurt someone’s feelings” education laws? Parent: “It hurts my feelings that my kid isn’t learning about racism, why it’s bad, and how we can fix it. Under your education law, if it hurts my feelings you can’t do it. So fix this shit.” I know, too simplistic, but still…

      Reply
    55. 55.

      smith

      @brendancalling:  The demographics of this country make separate country solutions impossible. Pretty much every Blue state you can name has large or largish cities with suburbs that tend to vote Dem, have the highest vax rates,  are more supportive of pandemic mitigation measures, are much more culturally diverse, less likely to engage in outspoken racist policies, also better educated, and more dynamic economically. They also have  large enough populations to outvote the rest of the state, which in almost every case is composed of rural/small town Goobers — R voting, nominally evangelical, mostly white, racist, homophobic, ant-vax, anti-mask, etc.

      Pretty much every Red state you can name, even in the South,  also has cities that are Blue or Blue-ish, with the characteristics like those of the cities in Blue states, but with not enough aggregate population to outvote the rural Goobers.

      How do you sort this out? It’s not a North-South thing, or even particularly geographic — it’s the current cultural divide between urban culture and rural/small town culture. The only solution I can see is to continue to convert the children of Red America as they are exposed to the cultural products and milieu of Blue America (help them go to college!). It’s a long-term project, and I share your dismay that we may not have enough time to accomplish it before a nation-destroying disaster.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kim Walker

      When my girls were in high school (in Kentucky), I bought Howard Zinn’s book “A People’s History of the United States” for them. It worked. They questioned everything about US history after that. I was lucky enough to be in high school during the 1970’s when the “social studies” curriculum in my school district radically changed to include and highlight women, people of colour, Native Americans.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Subsole

       

       

      @Ksmiami:

      We tried seperate but equal. In the south. In the midwest. On the coasts.

      It doesn’t work.

      Even if you let them have the whole town, they’ll pile into trucks with two-by-fours and come to yours. For sport.

      Because hating you, not being you, is all they have.

      If they ever had to be anything more complex than “not you”, they would fold up. Ambient air pressure would flatten them like a beercan in the Marianas Trench.

      So, no. There is no divorce. Sorry.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Roger Moore: Totally agreed.  But this is the wing-nuts’ worst nightmare and we can expect (and can already see) the pushback to be bloody hell.  Hell this is WHY they’ve always feared public schools/Liberal Indoctrination.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Gretchen

      You can bet that if this woman’s baby boy didn’t get his AP credit because the school didn’t teach a book that’s almost always on the AP exam, she’d be furious.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Roger Moore: Agreed.  Like it or not, race is part of our history, from 1619 on.  Two and a half centuries of race-based slavery, a short but violent civil war, an all-too-brief attempt at Reconstruction, nearly a century of Jim Crow in the South and discriminatory laws and covenants, ‘sundown towns,’ redlining and other unequal access to credit, Blacks being excluded from unions, right up to now when Black parents have to teach their kids how to act when pulled over by a cop in order to avoid getting shot and killed, and white parents don’t.

      You can teach math without getting into race, but you damn sure can’t teach American history or social studies without talking about race.  Not without teaching about some alternate reality instead of the one we’re in.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      rikyrah

      @Subsole:

       

      Even if you let them have the whole town, they’ll pile into trucks with two-by-fours and come to yours. For sport.

      Because hating you, not being you, is all they have.

       

      Looking for the lie. See none.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Subsole

      @FelonyGovt:

      The fetishization of homespun rural common sense.

      Or, paraphrasing Mr. 3 Laws himself: “The idea that your pigshit ignorant laziness is somehow more noble and honest than the dedication and work and growth I had to invest in getting a degree.”

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ksmiami

      @rikyrah: drone them out of existence. Crack down on Rt wing militias. Weed them out of federal and police jobs. We used to effectively control militia movements in the 90s. Like I’m sorry Obama didn’t the blast the Bundys off BLM lands because these ppl keep pushing unless they are pushed back.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.