Here’s an unexpectedly revelatory clip in an interview with one of the many fake “concerned moms” who are flooding local schoolboard meetings to bray about CRT. I call this woman, Patti Hidalgo Menders, a fake because, while she may be a mom who’s concerned about many things, she’s also the president of her county’s Republican Women’s Club. So, she’s not a disinterested parent but rather a political operative.

But that’s not the revelatory part — we’ve known elite GOP operatives invented CRT panic for political gain for months. Nor is the opening segment where Menders weirdly claims that wealth is somehow a racism repellent, so racism can’t be a problem in her wealthy county. (Menders immediately says some racist-ass shit after sharing that factoid, helpfully demonstrating why the status quo is untenable.)

The interesting part occurs around the two-minute mark, after Menders says she thinks schools shouldn’t address anything to do with race since “that should be up to the parents.” Wagner responds with a not-so-hypothetical question, “How do you teach about slavery if you’re not going to talk about race?” Menders answers with a shrug: “I’m a parent. I’m not an educator.”

Teaching students about structural racism has become a political flashpoint across the country. Here's my interview with one of Virginia's leading activists, Patti Hidalgo Menders — a mother of six who's fighting the state's equity and inclusion curriculum. Via @Sho_theCircus: pic.twitter.com/qQlopoYd3j — alexwagner (@alexwagner) October 26, 2021

In that case, Ms. Menders, go the fuck home, shut the fuck up, and let the people whose fucking job it is to know how to teach things to children do their fucking jobs in peace!

Jesus Tap-Dancing Christ, the bad faith and stupidity are overwhelming. How can we, as a nation, remain a going concern and conduct important business like educating children, addressing threats to public health, tackling existential issues like climate change, etc., with the weight of all this stupidity and bad faith dragging us under? It’s absolutely maddening.

Open thread.