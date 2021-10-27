Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pandemic Horror Stories: 'Coronavirus infections at U.S. meat plants far higher than previous estimates -House subcommittee'

Pandemic Horror Stories: ‘Coronavirus infections at U.S. meat plants far higher than previous estimates -House subcommittee’

This is *not* actually new information — I kept starting posts with news stories about the terrible conditions in meatpacking plants beginning in mid-2020, well before vaccines were available. And then scrapping those unfinished posts, because there was just too much material for a well-meaning amateur to do justice!

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Workers at the leading U.S. meatpacking plants experienced cases and death from COVID-19 that were up to three times previous estimates, according to a report by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis seen by Reuters.

The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee surveyed major meatpackers Tyson Foods (TSN.N), JBS USA (JBS.UL), Cargill (CARG.UL), National Beef (NBEEF.UL) and Smithfield Foods (SFII.UL), which together control over 80% of the beef market and 60% of the pork market in the United States.

At those companies’ plants, worker cases of COVID-19 totaled 59,147 and deaths totaled 269, based on counts through January of this year, according to the report which was released on Wednesday ahead of the subcommittee hearing on the pandemic’s impact on meatpacking workers…

Cases were especially high at certain plants, including JBS’s Hyrum, Utah, beef plant and Tyson’s Amarillo, Texas, beef plant, where around 50% of workers contracted the virus, according to the report.

The subcommittee’s findings also included new details of lax safety protocols at some of the plants.

In May 2020 at Tyson’s Amarillo plant, for instance, workers wore masks “saturated” with fluids, were not socially distanced, and were separated by “plastic bags on frames” instead of CDC-compliant barriers, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) memo obtained by the subcommittee.

Both Tyson and JBS said in statements on Wednesday that they have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on COVID-19 health and safety efforts…

I’m guessing, from my reading back in May 2020, that a substantial percentage of that ‘hundreds of millions’ was divided between sending professionals to intimidate workers who complained / lawyers to bullyrag covid victims & their families / lobbyists to convince local & national political leaders that, hey, it wasn’t that bad, you know how those people like to whine, always looking for a free ride… just incidentally, do you know how much Tyson / JBS donated to your last campaign local tax base?

Also, I don’t think those stats include the infections & deaths among the meatpackers’ families, or their neighbors, because a lot of the reports I remember from that period included horro stories about entire extended families sickened, with the oldest and most vulnerable members most likely to die.

The subcommittee report also suggested that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had not done enough to protect workers in the meat industry from the virus.

OSHA staff told the subcommittee that under former President Donald Trump, the agency’s leadership made a political decision not to issue an emergency temporary standard (ETS) that would have required meatpackers to take certain safety precautions, the report said.

“Without being held to any specific standard, meatpacking companies were left with largely unchecked discretion to determine how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, to the detriment of meatpacking workers,” the report said…

One key factor this particular article doesn’t stress: Many, if not most, of the affected workers were people of color and/or immigrants. Again, this was a common thread to the media reports at the time; ‘nobody’ (who had the power to do anything about it) cared that the Somali / Hispanic / African-American workers were getting sick, bringing infection home to their families & (‘ghetto’) neighborhoods, dying out of all proportion to their numbers. The few politicians who *did* raise their voices were met with indifference or threats — We never wanted Those People here in the first place, undercutting wages & stealing jobs from us Real Americans!

Yes, it’s a good thing that the statistics are being parsed for the permanent record. But none of this is *new* information — just facts that were inconvenient to acknowledge during a period of product scarcity, under a Republican kakistocracy administration.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      CarolPW

      The stuff you did include in the daily covid posts made it pretty clear meat packing plants were fucked. It helped explain why eastern Washington got hit so badly early on. I suspect the french fry plants are not a lot better.
      I’m glad I can afford to buy what meat I eat from people I know at the farmers market.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      laura

      Waves wand and confers citizenship on every single immigrant worker and their families in every type of work in the US and its territories- that’s what this daughter/granddaughter/ niece of a butcher and meat cutter would do if I was in charge.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dan B

      For more than a decade I’ve shopped at a small local butcher and at a big co-op grocery that offer locally owned and operated farms. We don’t get the “Portland” story about our chicken but we regularly hear about the owners and the conditions of the animals. For instance our chickens roost in teepees on a farm about 5 miles from our house. We can hear them clucking and quaking in the evenings – nevermind, that’s the neighbors who have ducks and chickens in a greenhouse in their front yard. My partner buys deep fried chicken from a local Chinese deli counter in a Japanese grocery so he’s bringing the agri-business food into the house. We’re lucky to have small local businesses that source their meats from small farms. In the back of my mind is the huge hatchery in the town we lived in in Arkansas. It was a nightmare right on the river, probably Tyson before they became a corporate behemoth.

      The local butcher has chicken in many sizes, no factory farmed identical birds,, and until I patronized them I thought I was losing my sense of taste. Chicken with flavor was a revelation. So we’re chicken thighs bug enough to feed two adults easily. And it feels good to spend a few pennies more to support a business that cares about its customers and suppliers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shana

      There’s been a movement within the kosher community to include safety standards for the workers at kosher meat processors, both beef et.al. and poultry in addition to the condition of the animals in order for it to be considered truly kosher. I don’t know how successful they’ve been.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Seems meat packing is farrrr more dangerous than LE, but Blue Lives Matter.  USA, USA, USA.  ‘Merica, fuck yeah.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @West of the Rockies: Also, Blue Lives don’t sufficiently Matter for cops to get vaccinated. And God forbid the various local governments mandate that, because as we all well know, cops are paragons in the field of respecting people’s rights and freedoms and therefore deserve the same for themselves.

      Reply

