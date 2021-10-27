Terry McAuliffe’s staff, at Joe Biden rally in Virginia, are passing out Toni Morrison books to the press pic.twitter.com/NAHjDFQV3z — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 26, 2021

Anecdote: I got the Book-of-the-Month-Club edition of Beloved when it first came out. My co-worker, another library clerk, borrowed it after I finished reading. She liked it so much she asked if she could pass it on to her ‘not a big reader’ husband… whose reported opinion (it took him some time to get through it) was ‘I didn’t know books could be good.’

If you’re wondering why this ad never mentions what the scary book was that she wanted to ban or what course it was used in, well, it was Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel Beloved and the class was senior-year AP English. https://t.co/UVRH7my7Fb — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 25, 2021

A lot of people are embarrassed for her son, but (unless I’m mistaken) he seems to be a 27-year-old Republican Party lawyer so he’s probably fine with all this? https://t.co/tR4nDXQxFThttps://t.co/uKPOwUkc0p pic.twitter.com/04riASidKB — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 25, 2021