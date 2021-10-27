Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Props to Terry McAuliffe's Campaign

Anecdote: I got the Book-of-the-Month-Club edition of Beloved when it first came out. My co-worker, another library clerk, borrowed it after I finished reading. She liked it so much she asked if she could pass it on to her ‘not a big reader’ husband… whose reported opinion (it took him some time to get through it) was ‘I didn’t know books could be good.’

      Villago Delenda Est

       At least back in the distant past, the AP exams were the same all across the country in each school year. Like in 1975 when I took AP European History and AP German. Wound up not doing that much good at the University of Oregon, I didn’t get credit for Fives on either test, just a “pass” for the college courses they replaced.

      Elizabelle

      Brilliant!  Go, Terry Mac.  I wish he would give me a copy of Beloved, too.

      I hope that Concerned Troll Laura Murphy ad backfires so damn hard.

      Villago Delenda Est

      BTW, Not having nightmares is probably not a good sign after you’ve read Beloved and your a pasty white descendant of monstrous slaveholders.

      AirSpencer

      Yes, the College Board test you take at the end of the class to submit to higher ed is standardized. Any tests that are administered by the high school aren’t.

      (I’m curious how the AP program would function without a standardized curriculum and final exam.)

      Or what Villago Delenda Est said.

      rikyrah

      UH HUH
      UH HUH

      Why is the press rooting for a Democratic loss in Virginia?
      Thumbs on the scale

      Eric Boehlert

      Sticking close to the media’s preferred script, Axios this week reported that the walls were caving in on Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who’s caught in a surprisingly close race in Virginia’s governor’s race. “It was clear the McAuliffe campaign has taken on an air of tension — bordering on panic,” Axios announced.

      Proof of the “panic” attack? “McAuliffe cut off one television interview last week,” the outlet claimed. That seems like thin confirmation, considering candidates juggle media interviews all the time. Plus, the Democratic did no such thing — he agreed to a 10-minute interview with a local Sinclair TV station and actually gave them 11 minutes.

      Is McAuliffe’s campaign in a state of “panic”? Axios provided no tangible evidence that it is. But the press seems to be rooting for a Democratic loss in Virginia, so the “panic” claim gets widely aired. Eager to portray Joe Biden’s presidency as on the verge of collapse, the press is excitedly pushing the governor’s race across the Potomac as a potentially cataclysmic event for the entire Democratic Party.

      “Virginia’s gubernatorial election is more important than ever as a national barometer” a CNN headline announced this month. What CNN and everyone else covering the race means is that if Democrats lose, the Virginia race will function as a national barometer. If Republicans lose, it won’t mean a thing. Note there’s a governor’s race in New Jersey this year as well, and a Democrat is expected to win with ease. For some reason, that’s not a “barometer” of anything.

      geg6

      All AP courses have standardized tests for students who wish to use them as college credit. I forget the exact score you must make to have it count, but you have to take the test for the college credit. Otherwise, it’s just another honors course on your high school transcript and doesn’t carry any college credits.

      Leto

      Sen Lee (R-Shitbird) grilling Garland over the same thing Cornyn did: why is the DoJ even looking at those school board meetings? Why are they partnering with local/state law enforcement in trying to tamp down threats of violence to school board members, teachers, principals, etc? Why, they’re chilling free speech! Lee just asked, “Is intimidation and harassment federal crimes?” Garland, “Yes. And here’s the list of federal statues (lists a ton of them), as well as the Supreme Court has ruled that it’s a federal crime.” These fucking people.

      SFAW

      @rikyrah:

       If Republicans lose, it won’t mean a thing.

      Not true — it will mean Demon-craps stole the election via election fraud, by letting “those people” vote.

      geg6

      That’s true for all transfer credits, which is basically what AP credits are. If accepted by the school, they are noted as passed and never counted in the institutional GPA. But it does usually mean that the credits go toward, say, general education or language or math requirements for the degree.

      Elizabelle

      More (good) news out of Virginia:  from the Richmond Times Dispatch. This hearing will be Monday.

      Ex Rocky Mount police officer charged in Capitol riot seeks release from jail

      A former Rocky Mount police officer charged with joining a mob of Donald Trump supporters that assailed the U.S. Capitol says he has learned his lesson after spending nearly four months in jail.

      Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, whose bond was revoked July 7, is asking a judge to place him on home detention pending his trial.

      “The duration of time he has served has taught him to comply with all court orders strictly,” stated a motion filed Monday by Robertson’s attorney … But his conduct after Jan. 6 is what placed him in a solitary confinement cell in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

      Federal authorities arrested Robertson on charges of violating the conditions of his personal recognizance bond after learning in early July that he had placed online orders for what prosecutors call an “arsenal” of more than 30 firearms.

      U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered him held without bond until his trial, which is likely not to be scheduled until early next year. [Happy holidays, dude.]

      Because he is a former police officer, Robertson is segregated from the jail population and spends 23 hours of each day in his cell, according to a motion filed by defense attorney Mark Rollins.

      “This matter has taken its toll on his mental and physical health because of the level of incarceration,” the motion stated. The 48-year-old’s father died earlier this month, Rollins wrote.

      …. According to court records, Robertson ordered 34 “military-style assault weapons” from an online dealer and arranged for a Roanoke gun store to hold them because he was not allowed to possess the firearms in his home.

      When federal agents searched the Ferrum home over the summer, they found an M4 rifle on a bedroom dresser, a partially assembled pipe bomb in the garage and fuses to hand grenades, court papers state.

      In asking that Robertson’s bond be revoked, prosecutors also pointed to the statements he has made on social media since Jan. 6.

      In June, Robertson wrote in an online gun forum that federal authorities were trying to teach him a lesson. “They have,” he wrote. “But it is definitely not the intended lesson.”

      And then he went to jail, in July. The lesson commenced anew …

      His father went to his eternal reward with his son, the former police officer, fired and caged like a zoo animal. No idea what Dad thought about that …

      Leto

      Republicans stated position is threats to kill school board members, administrators, principals, local/state/federal officials is just perfectly normal speech protected by the First Amendment. Anything to stop that is just “chilling free speech”. They are definitely the party of law and order. Run those clips as ads, “Senator X believes it’s perfectly fine for teachers and school board members to receive death threats. Candidate Y will stand up for teachers and educators!” I’m sure something could be generated to great effect.

      Elizabelle

      @rikyrah:   Good on Boehlert.  The press does indeed have its thumbs on the scale, and it absolutely seems they are rooting for a Dem loss, or at least cage match.  At a time when the GOP is screaming about stolen elections, no matter what the outcome.

      The press is not always an honest broker.  They can manufacture the aura of a loser.  Emails!  Collapsing at an event!

      Alexandra Petri shamed the press for covering the infrastructure bill like a horse race, too.  Her term.

      Villago Delenda Est

       It’s nice to have an expert on these things around. I didn’t know that about AP credits. Oh well, still have bragging rights, I guess. My AP European History teacher loved to point out those graduates who scored Fives as “A living Five!” when they visited.

      Elizabelle

      @Villago Delenda Est:   Pretty much.

      This slow learner might end up in more trouble over ordering the hidden “arsenal” while he was out on bond than he faced for the first offense.

      No nonsense judge. More of this, please.

