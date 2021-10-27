Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

I really should read my own blog.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Everybody saw this coming.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

It might be fine, or it might be a clusterfuck.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

“But what about the lurkers?” 😉

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This fight is for everything.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Lake Sabrina

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Lake Sabrina

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

After the turn off to North Lake, the highway continues west for about 2 miles ending at Lake Sabrina. This is a man made lake built in the early 1900’s by damming the Middle Fork of Bishop Creek. It was named for the wife of the construction supervisor and the locals pronounce the name Sa-br-eye-na while there is no evidence that the woman who it is named for pronounced her name that way. The lake is part of a power generation project and is usually not full during the fall months. I shot a few photos from the dam and then headed into the lake bed to get some shots closer to the water to enhance the reflection of the mountain peaks with spots of fall color along the banks. Most of the fall color was along the road below the dam and I walked about 1/2 a mile down the road in search of interesting compositions.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 7
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

Looking down the Middle Fork of Bishop Creek from the dam, White Mountain Peak(a 14,000 foot volcano) can be seen in the distance.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 6
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

View across Lake Sabrina towards the peaks of the eastern Sierra. Fall color dots the landscape.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 5
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

The creek flows down from the dam with several pools along the way.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 4
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

This pool nicely reflected the fall color and the mountains behind it.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 3
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

This was shot from one of the bridges that cross the creek.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 2
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

This is one of the larger pools along the creek.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina 1
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

Aspens and the sky.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Lake Sabrina
Lake Sabrina, CAOctober 2, 2021

Nice fall color along the creek with the green pines in the background.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.