On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
🐾BillinGlendaleCA
After the turn off to North Lake, the highway continues west for about 2 miles ending at Lake Sabrina. This is a man made lake built in the early 1900’s by damming the Middle Fork of Bishop Creek. It was named for the wife of the construction supervisor and the locals pronounce the name Sa-br-eye-na while there is no evidence that the woman who it is named for pronounced her name that way. The lake is part of a power generation project and is usually not full during the fall months. I shot a few photos from the dam and then headed into the lake bed to get some shots closer to the water to enhance the reflection of the mountain peaks with spots of fall color along the banks. Most of the fall color was along the road below the dam and I walked about 1/2 a mile down the road in search of interesting compositions.
Looking down the Middle Fork of Bishop Creek from the dam, White Mountain Peak(a 14,000 foot volcano) can be seen in the distance.
View across Lake Sabrina towards the peaks of the eastern Sierra. Fall color dots the landscape.
The creek flows down from the dam with several pools along the way.
This pool nicely reflected the fall color and the mountains behind it.
This was shot from one of the bridges that cross the creek.
This is one of the larger pools along the creek.
Aspens and the sky.
Nice fall color along the creek with the green pines in the background.
