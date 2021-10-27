On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

After the turn off to North Lake, the highway continues west for about 2 miles ending at Lake Sabrina. This is a man made lake built in the early 1900’s by damming the Middle Fork of Bishop Creek. It was named for the wife of the construction supervisor and the locals pronounce the name Sa-br-eye-na while there is no evidence that the woman who it is named for pronounced her name that way. The lake is part of a power generation project and is usually not full during the fall months. I shot a few photos from the dam and then headed into the lake bed to get some shots closer to the water to enhance the reflection of the mountain peaks with spots of fall color along the banks. Most of the fall color was along the road below the dam and I walked about 1/2 a mile down the road in search of interesting compositions.