Every day for the last couple of weeks I have started to write a post and stop because I just don’t want to bring everyone down, but I’m not gonna lie, the constant deluge of negativity in the media is fucking killing me. I know not all of you feel this way and I get a lot of shit every time I write one of these posts, but I really think the state of this country is far more dire than people either believe or want to believe. I firmly believe we are on the fucking brink.

Yes, things are better right now in one regard because Biden is President and Trump is not. And yes, it is better with good people running things in all of the government agencies. But shit is tenuous, and basically, it boils down to this.

We need a fucking win. We need this BBB bill to pass, and not only that, we can not fuck around and let the Republicans frame it as shitty and terrible like they did with the ACA. We got killed in the 2010 election, and now, if you tried to take the ACA away from people they would go ballistic and probably the entire health care system would collapse.

So we need a fucking win, and we need it to be viewed as a win, and we need to be rewarded on election day for that win. Otherwise, the Republicans will have no incentive to do anything other than keep trying to burn it all down, and the “Fuck Around and Find Out” blue dogs will never go along with anything again.

And it is right fucking there in our hands, and could be followed by the Infrastructure Bill.

I need this. The Democrats need this. The country needs this.

We need fucking results that lead to meaningful changes in people’s lives that can be seen immediately. We need to give people a reason to vote for us. We need to bring back the time when doing the right fucking thing also came with a political reward. For the last 20 years the Republicans keep getting rewarded for burning shit down. That has got to stop.

And sorry to bring you all down again, but that is where I am.