Hey- Sunshine Here, Checking In

Every day for the last couple of weeks I have started to write a post and stop because I just don’t want to bring everyone down, but I’m not gonna lie, the constant deluge of negativity in the media is fucking killing me. I know not all of you feel this way and I get a lot of shit every time I write one of these posts, but I really think the state of this country is far more dire than people either believe or want to believe. I firmly believe we are on the fucking brink.

Yes, things are better right now in one regard because Biden is President and Trump is not. And yes, it is better with good people running things in all of the government agencies. But shit is tenuous, and basically, it boils down to this.

We need a fucking win. We need this BBB bill to pass, and not only that, we can not fuck around and let the Republicans frame it as shitty and terrible like they did with the ACA. We got killed in the 2010 election, and now, if you tried to take the ACA away from people they would go ballistic and probably the entire health care system would collapse.

So we need a fucking win, and we need it to be viewed as a win, and we need to be rewarded on election day for that win. Otherwise, the Republicans will have no incentive to do anything other than keep trying to burn it all down, and the “Fuck Around and Find Out” blue dogs will never go along with anything again.

And it is right fucking there in our hands, and could be followed by the Infrastructure Bill.

I need this. The Democrats need this. The country needs this.

We need fucking results that lead to meaningful changes in people’s lives that can be seen immediately. We need to give people a reason to vote for us. We need to bring back the time when doing the right fucking thing also came with a political reward. For the last 20 years the Republicans keep getting rewarded for burning shit down. That has got to stop.

And sorry to bring you all down again, but that is where I am.

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I think it’s gonna get done but you are right that we need to trumpet this shit from the mountaintops and drive the narrative.

      PS I think we are all a bit terrified for our country.  This is a very dark and fucked up time.

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      “I really think the state of this country is far more dire than people either believe or want to believe. I firmly believe we are on the fucking brink.”

      Me pretty much every damn day now. I know in recent threads a fair number of regulars are grumpy about the doomsaying. But it’s bad.

      When my partner writes one of his Sunday talks for his congregation (asst minister, so it’s once a month) and he keeps circling back to tough topics and worries to me that he’s overdoing it, I say “Your audience is feeling the same impending threats and unravelling. You’re affirming that they’re accurately perceiving the situation. You’re not hopeless, and you give them actions they can take. But happy talk isn’t useful in a crisis.”

      eta: His audience is a progressive, educated congregation of UUs. So they are both working for justice and feeling the intense strain.

    4. 4.

      Leto

      @UncleEbeneezer: One of the things that needs to happen is that people need to start talking about what’s in the damn bill. We know everything that’s being taken out, but nobody is talking about what will be in it. Rep Jayapal has been on many, many talking head shows and she says the same thing, “As progressives, we’ve kept our five items…. *talking about other stuff*… but we’ve kept our five items…” aaaaand she never says what they are. Never. If they’re so damned important, 1) wtf are they and 2) you should be selling this shit every chance you have.  I mean, if she can’t list them because then Manchinima would come after them like Trumpov to KFC, ok, I get that. But if it’s not that, then it’s a continual messaging blunder. Normies ain’t gonna go out of their way to look up what those 5 might be. It’s why they’re Normies. The media isn’t reporting it, so Dems need to be screaming it every chance they’re in front of a microphone.

    7. 7.

      RaflW

      OK, so in the arena of doing something, are there grassroots groups doing the ground game organizing slog right now to press Joe in by god West Virginia?
      I’m so far past angry at a him, but he relishes in seeing the out of staters in a fury. So. Links where I can see how to help (mostly $$ at this point probably) would be grand.
      TY

    9. 9.

      dnfree

      I’m with you.  I met someone new recently.  He’s Jewish and lost family in the Holocaust. He told me he feels a constant sense of concern that more Americans don’t recognize how bad things are.  I told him I do.  Republicans who defend Trump are a huge part of the problem, but so are Manchin and Sinema for failing to recognize what you and I can see.  And so are the news media who play it for the drama.  Sometimes I feel like a voice crying in the wilderness. It’s like watching an accident unfolding and seeing no way to stop it.

      This doesn’t mean I’ve given up but it does mean that in some way I feel helpless.

    10. 10.

      brendancalling

      I won’t lie, one reason I’m staying in Vermont is an escape route (in just a few months my kid can sponsor me into Quebec). I also believe we’re on the brink of really bad shit happening.

    11. 11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Leto: I assume they are holding off for precisely that reason.  Manchinema is a hell of a weight around the necks of every Dem.  As long as something passes we’ll have a year to sell it to voters.  But we need to do that with the same relentless zeal that the GOP will in demonizing it.

    12. 12.

      Starfish

      Agreed, John. I have had to step away from my volunteer stuff because having problems that I could not fix in my face all the time was exhausting.

      The anti-mask and anti-vax loons are trying to recall our school board members, and there is so much racist garbage in the next school district over that no one can help us by showing up to oppose the anti-mask and anti-vax bozos.

      These are smaller local problems– unlike the gerrymandering that is going to have us living under minority rule.

      I have seen so many people write about how bad it is to tax billionaires. I hope the people writing those articles are getting paid a lot of money by billionaires. There are other ways to solve that problem. If you are a billionaire, you have one at capitalism, therefore any company that you are the CEO of or on the board of gets no money from federal programs. That would kill a lot of the billionaire space race to do things that we have already done before.

    13. 13.

      AliceBlue

      I’m right there with you John.  And I’ll be so glad when this Virginia election is over.  CNN, MSNBC and all the rest are salivating over a possible Dem loss and it makes me want to throw things.

    15. 15.

      H.E.Wolf

      @dnfree: Helplessness is a terrible feeling. A small, concrete thing done is a path toward lifting that sense of doom, if only a little bit.

      You’ll know yourself better than anyone else can – one option is to take a few minutes this week, and figure out a 5-minute commitment of time between now and the November election. Make one small $ donation? Call/fax one Congressperson? Sign up for one volunteer activity?

      The smaller, the better. :) Leave something for the rest of us!

      Sending you good wishes, too. Collectively we’re a mighty force for good, when we get going.

    17. 17.

      debbie

      When I see what’s going on nationally and then also in my state, and knowing other states must be dealing with similar problems, it’s clear things have been ratcheting up for a very long time. We’ve got a lot of catching up to do to free our country from this pestilence.

    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      I think we’re sinking back into what used to be the status quo, before FDR electrified the South: an enormous gap between prosperous, educated urban enclaves and rural areas that were, to put not too fine a point on it, right out of the 17th Century.

      That’s what this country was for most of its history.  There was a brief time when prosperity reached enough people that there could be dreams of a liberal democracy stretching from sea to shining sea, but that ended when Reagan and his wreckers had 12 years to dismantle the structure of shared prosperity. Clinton almost got it going again, but, well…. SCOTUS gave the WH to the GOP in 2000, and once again the clock got turned back.

      I can think of a few ways to salvage some part of what we could have been.  None of them are pretty.

    19. 19.

      eclare

      @AliceBlue:  I have seriously curtailed news watching and checking.  A friend of mine texted me with the latest assholery of Manchin, and I told him I can’t even read about it, veins in my neck will explode.

      I have to trust that Joe, Chuck, and Nancy will do their best.  I’ll pay attention again when the sausage is on the grill.

    21. 21.

      guachi

      I’m basically where you are. I’m at 19y 10m in the military and it certainly feels like the biggest threat to American democracy is right there in the Republican party.

      I’d feel better if, say, Ds gerrymandered as ruthlessly as Rs do (I’m looking at you, CA and VA). At least IL and NY seem to have gotten the memo.

    25. 25.

      laura

      I stopped watching the news in April of 2020. I feel dread about those gun fuckers who want so very bad to start shooting us and pretending that we’ve forced their hands.

    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      This may come as a surprise to many, but I agree with Cole’s general point.*  We need a win.  And when we get it, we need to talk about it like it is the best thing since sliced bread or oral sex (take your pick).  Any BBB that we get is better than anything the GOP would put up and, when combined with the Infrastructure bill, will do a lot of good.  Anything that gets left out can be moved to next time, because passing these make a next time more likely.

      *I wouldn’t have said it the same way, but then I am focused on the opportunity that passing these bills will give us rather then the shit show that failing would bring.

    30. 30.

      Motivated Seller

      Wish I could disagree with you, but I don’t. So long as Republicans collect political advantage for stymying Democratic governance, there will be no governing. What remains will be a shell of democracy.

      The two party system has failed.

    32. 32.

      Tazj

      The relentless media negativity is killing me too, even from people supposedly on our side. The media couldn’t wait a second today to say that paid family leave was dead. It’s not, it may be an hour from now but could they wait and get it right?

      John Harwood is complaining that he’s never seen such a bad negotiation for a bill in his life. That’s such BS!
      I know everyone is frustrated now, I can’t understand why we can’t have decent infrastructure and help people when billionaires are going to space but can everyone in the media just calm down a second before they declare that there’s no difference between the parties again?

    33. 33.

      Starfish

      Oh, hey, I do have a positive thing to add to this thread.

      If you are a working person, you know that this is the time of year when we pick insurance for next year. I work with a bunch of young people, so there were all these people turning 26 asking if they needed to sign up yet or if they could wait until their birthday.

      Obama and the ACA made it so these young adults could stay on their parents’ plan and not run around uninsured if they did not have a job. When they do switch over to our plan, as younger adults, they will still be generally healthy and keep our employer health insurance cost down.

    44. 44.

      Leslie

      Everything you said is true, John. We need to get a win and milk it for all it’s worth in hopes of surviving the midterms. I think we will, but that’s because 1) if anybody can get it done, it’s the trio in charge of making it happen, and 2) I prefer optimism, however cautious, to paralyzing despair.

