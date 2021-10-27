Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Oct. 26-27

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

Despite all the encouraging news, one shadow still hangs over the U.S.: The pandemic does not need to be nearly as bad it is.

About 1,500 Americans have died of Covid every day over the past week. For older age groups, the virus remains a leading cause of death. And the main reason is that millions of Americans have chosen to remain unvaccinated. Many of them are older and have underlying medical conditions, leaving them vulnerable to severe versions of Covid.

For older people, the effects of vaccination are profound. In late August, near the height of the Delta wave, 24 out of every 10,000 unvaccinated Americans 65 and above were hospitalized with Covid symptoms, according to the C.D.C. Among fully vaccinated Americans 65 and above, the number was 1.5 per 10,000…

The low vaccination rate in the U.S. is another consequence of our polarized politics and our high levels of socioeconomic inequality. Only 67 percent of American adults without a four-year college degree have received a shot, compared with 82 percent of college graduates, according to the most recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. And only 58 percent of self-identified Republicans are vaccinated, compared with 90 percent of Democrats.

It’s a triumph of misinformation. Offered a lifesaving drug to counteract a highly contagious virus, many Americans are instead choosing to take their chances.

======

Australian:

======


Read the whole (substack) thing:

This was a much anticipated meeting for two reasons:

– Originally, the FDA hinted they would not consider an EUA for kids <12 years. But, Delta and pandemic resurgence caused the FDA to change perspectives. - The VRBPAC step was not conducted for the adolescent Pfizer vaccine; VRBPAC doesn’t have to be called for an EUA amendment. But they were called for the vaccine for 5-11 year olds. So, today 18 members of VRBPAC met to discuss hundreds of pages of data. These members are a mix of pediatricians, immunologists, virologists, epidemiologists, and other scientists across the nation. There were also presentations from the sponsor (Pfizer), FDA, and the CDC. Here was the agenda. Here are all the powerpoints…

======

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 10/26 China reported 50 new domestic confirmed (6 previously asymptomatic) & 4 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region reported 32 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 110 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic suspect cases in the region.

      • Ejina Banner in Alxa League reported 31 new domestic confirmed (all at Dalaihob Township; 6 are traced close contact already under centralized quarantine, 2 from voluntary testing, 1 from screening at hospital intake & 22 from mass screening). There currently are 89 active domestic confirmed cases there. The Dalaihob Township remains at High Risk.
      • Alxa Left Banner in Alxa League did not report any new domestic positive case. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in there, at Bayanhot. 1 sub-district of Bayanhot Township remains at Medium Risk
      • Erenhot in Xilingol League reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/24. There currently are 16 active domestic confirmed cases there. 3 communities are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Hohhot did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 1 active suspect cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Ejin Horo Banner in Erdos did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the banner.

      Xi’an in Shaanxi Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 14 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Ningxia “Autonomous” Region reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. There currently are 22 active domestic confirmed cases in the region.

      • Wuzhong did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 10 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Yinchuan reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases, both traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine since 10/17 & 10/20, respectively. There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhongwei did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city

      Gansu Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 1 moderate). There currently are 55 active domestic confirmed cases in the province.

      • Lanzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 1 moderate), 1 a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/25 & 2 are found via the 2nd round of mass screening conducted in the city (both having tested negative during the 1st round). There currently are 42 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Zhangye did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Jiayuguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Longnan reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/21. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed case in the city.
      • At Tianshui there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was previously reported as a case in Lanzhou.

      Hebei Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case. There currently are 3 active confirmed & 3 active asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Shijiazhuang reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 10/23. There currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Xingtai did not report any  new domestic confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic). There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Baoding did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Hunan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Changsha did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Zhuzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases, There currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.

      Zunyi in Guizhou Province reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic). There currently are 11 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Beijing Municipality reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic, 1 mild & 2 moderate), both new positive cases are traced close contacts. There currently are 20 active domestic confirmed (2 mild, 14 moderate & 1 serious) & 1 asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 community remains at High Risk. 1 community is currently at Medium Risk.

      Rizhao in Shandong Province reported 4 new domestic confirmed (2 mild & 2 moderate)) & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all traced close contacts of the domestic confirmed case reported on 10/25 (who had returned from travel in Yinchuan in Ningxia). One of the new cases has spent the past 3 days care for spouse in a hospital, hopefully this case has not seeded a nosocomial cluster. There currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 residential compound has been elevated rot Medium Risk.

      Haidong in Qinghai Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case in the city.

      Tianmen in Hubei Province did not report any new domestic positive cases, both tourists who had visited Gansu & Ejina Banner in Inner Mongolia in the 1st half of Oct., & were driving through Hubei on their way home in Guangdong.

      Dehong Prefecture in Yunnan Province reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases (all at Ruili, found from screening of persons already under centralized quarantine). There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 25 active domestic asymptomatic cases at the prefecture.

      At Fujian Province 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 8 active domestic confirmed cases remaining in the province, all at Xiamen.

      At Heilongjiang Province the domestic confirmed case at Harbin recovered.

      At Henan Province there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed cases remaining, all at Shangqiu.

      Imported Cases

      On 10/26, China reported 9 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 22 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Italy (via Vienna) & Mali (via Paris CdG)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Benin (via Abidjan & Dubai); 2 asymptomatic cases,1 Chinese national each returning from Thailand & Saudi Arabia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from the UAE; 1 asymptomatic case, coming from Guinea; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national coming from Japan
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Burmese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in South Korea
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the Ukraine (via Amsterdam Schiphol)
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 10 asymptomatic case, 9 coming from Russia & 1 from Mexico
      • Ruili in Dehong Prefecture, Yunnan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, all coming from Indonesia

      Overall in China, 19 confirmed cases recovered, 9 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 9 were reclassified as confirmed cases (3 imported), & 429 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 643 active confirmed cases in the country (379 imported), 27 in serious condition (1 imported), 392 active asymptomatic cases (359 imported), 4 suspect cases (3 imported). 36,743 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 10/26, 2,251.339M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 2.651M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 10/27 Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from Pakistan & Singapore).

      Reply

