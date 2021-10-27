ICYMI:

FDA Panel: High marks for Pfizer's kid-dose #Covid vaccine. The advisory panel recommended emergency use authorization— EUA— of a 2-dose regimen (10 μg each) of Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine, administered 3 weeks apart https://t.co/HlgD3RqCoL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 26, 2021





“The number of new daily Covid-19 cases has plunged 57 percent since peaking on Sept. 1. Almost as encouraging as the magnitude of the decline is its breadth: Cases have been declining in every region.” https://t.co/oGsCwFuyGU — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 26, 2021

… Despite all the encouraging news, one shadow still hangs over the U.S.: The pandemic does not need to be nearly as bad it is. About 1,500 Americans have died of Covid every day over the past week. For older age groups, the virus remains a leading cause of death. And the main reason is that millions of Americans have chosen to remain unvaccinated. Many of them are older and have underlying medical conditions, leaving them vulnerable to severe versions of Covid. For older people, the effects of vaccination are profound. In late August, near the height of the Delta wave, 24 out of every 10,000 unvaccinated Americans 65 and above were hospitalized with Covid symptoms, according to the C.D.C. Among fully vaccinated Americans 65 and above, the number was 1.5 per 10,000… The low vaccination rate in the U.S. is another consequence of our polarized politics and our high levels of socioeconomic inequality. Only 67 percent of American adults without a four-year college degree have received a shot, compared with 82 percent of college graduates, according to the most recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll. And only 58 percent of self-identified Republicans are vaccinated, compared with 90 percent of Democrats. It’s a triumph of misinformation. Offered a lifesaving drug to counteract a highly contagious virus, many Americans are instead choosing to take their chances.

“More than 130,000 American lives could have been saved with swifter action and better coordinated public health messages after the virus’s first wave, Birx told investigators.” https://t.co/8axHUAF7Ws — Dean Haddix (@doctor_eon) October 26, 2021

======

it detracts sharply from our credibility as opponents of the CCP – especially to one of the most important audiences, the Chinese public – if we don't also acknowledge when it's successful. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 26, 2021

I've also recently been frustrated with people, none of them living here, who seriously argue that China is hiding massive numbers of deaths from Covid-19. If you live in China you just know this isn't true, regardless of your political stance. https://t.co/v2Civlc3Lf — Gabriel Corsetti (@GabrielCorsetti) October 27, 2021

Covid: Australia to end ban on citizens leaving country https://t.co/lsxWfUwlis — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 27, 2021

After two years of stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns Australia is ready to party, but venues from restaurants to sporting stadiums are facing a difficult summer after a huge exodus of holiday workers and foreign students https://t.co/9SFBFGeXks pic.twitter.com/oGkBQBoqQu — Reuters (@Reuters) October 27, 2021

Australian:

I don’t want to tell Nazis how to Nazi, but you’re not meant to be *saving* Jewish lives. Anyway, yes, Jews go get the covid vaccine. Thanks Nazis! pic.twitter.com/yYWeYbdQ0c — John Safran (@JohnSafran) October 27, 2021

The announcement comes a week after Putin insisted he would never support mandatory vaccination. https://t.co/9AgSxCvKY4 — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) October 26, 2021

Wednesday's increase brings the official death toll to 233,898 — Europe’s highest — though authorities are accused of drastically downplaying that figure https://t.co/tz9JyiM7e5 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 27, 2021

Low vaccination rates have allowed the coronavirus to roar back in Eastern Europe. Bulgaria, Russia and Ukraine all reported record numbers of daily COVID-19 deaths. https://t.co/ip3GXwwN2Y — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 26, 2021

Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries, which local officials call a breakthrough on the world’s least vaccinated continent. https://t.co/9r3AN2hI38 — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) October 26, 2021

A Brazilian Senate committee is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted for allegedly bungling the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether to file charges would be up to Brazil's prosecutor-general, a Bolsonaro appointee. https://t.co/MNOdv7dM7N — The Associated Press (@AP) October 26, 2021

Province of British Columbia to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all residents https://t.co/QhhkwrDTWy pic.twitter.com/VhXWMbxKo4 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 27, 2021

======

The vaccine clinical trials for kids had 5 adverse events, none of them related to the vaccine. One kid swallowed a penny, which is exactly (and hilariously) what you'd expect during a trial that includes 5-year-olds. https://t.co/W22vIlN0l4 pic.twitter.com/laihy499kP — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 26, 2021



Read the whole (substack) thing:

… This was a much anticipated meeting for two reasons: – Originally, the FDA hinted they would not consider an EUA for kids <12 years. But, Delta and pandemic resurgence caused the FDA to change perspectives. - The VRBPAC step was not conducted for the adolescent Pfizer vaccine; VRBPAC doesn’t have to be called for an EUA amendment. But they were called for the vaccine for 5-11 year olds. So, today 18 members of VRBPAC met to discuss hundreds of pages of data. These members are a mix of pediatricians, immunologists, virologists, epidemiologists, and other scientists across the nation. There were also presentations from the sponsor (Pfizer), FDA, and the CDC. Here was the agenda. Here are all the powerpoints…

'The benefit of a third [booster] dose in reducing transmission is sizeable and increases with vaccine coverage and contact rates among individuals."https://t.co/oFqrOMzbOZ by @billy_gardner_ and @DiseaseEcology pic.twitter.com/zAZcJgF1nJ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 27, 2021

Accuracy of Covid screening can vary w/ the body's circadian rhythms. People are more likely to have an accurate positive test if taken at midday. Circadian cycles are known to impact the activity of infectious bacteria & other viruses, studies also show https://t.co/OCO22VUeGS pic.twitter.com/Khkn47Z1BK — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 27, 2021

======

.@Facebook researchers showed they could reduce COVID disinfo by 38% & Zuckeberg nixed it cuz it would hurt engagement: “We wouldn’t launch if there was a material trade-off with MSI.”https://t.co/QHG8jAq6qj pic.twitter.com/1FmgJ0ud1v — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 25, 2021

30,000 people died this summer in Florida. For weeks it was the deadliest place on the planet. Florida now has a low infection rate because SO MANY people were being infected every day. The policies of @GovRonDeSantis led to the needless deaths of thousands of Floridians. https://t.co/NOCUhYufEk — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) October 26, 2021

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey directed state agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate https://t.co/0GtQMmxuN3 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 26, 2021

Masks will be required in Mass. schools through at least Jan. 15 https://t.co/lfxW2xbvpi — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) October 26, 2021

State Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, who is undergoing chemotherapy to treat uterine cancer, gave all House Finance Committee members a mask and asked they wear one during Tuesday’s executive session. All GOP members of panel were not wearing masks. #nhpolitics — Kevin Landrigan (@KlandriganUL) October 26, 2021