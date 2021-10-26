Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Onward

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Onward

by | 30 Comments

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 1

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

From last week’s town hall broadcast:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Was just reading an article in HuffPo about an attack ad released by the Youngkin campaign featuring a concerned mom/GOP activist Laura Murphy, whose son allegedly had night terrors after reading “Beloved,” which was assigned in his AP English class. “Terry McAuliffe doesn’t think parents should get a say” blah blah blah. Anyhoo, interesting post-script:

      Murphy’s son, Brett, was later a White House intern during Donald Trump’s administration. He is now a lawyer for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

      LOL!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty Cracker:

      I thought I read somewhere that he was a senior in high school when he was subjected to this traumatic material. The horrors

      ETA: Yep, the Daily Beast says he was a senior in high school, and this was reading for an AP English class.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      The right all babbles on about how Biden is senile and even Lefty doomglomers do that, but Biden is just talking and acting like old person who still sharp. Sure, moves  bit slow, but he’s making eye contact with the people he is talking to, pausing to short threw what is about to say (like someone who is making a point does and not just spewing BS) and his hands aren’t shaking or he’s overly excited. The whole thing is just BS.

      This came up because on twitter they were talking about watching politicians speak without the sound on and it seemed like few conservatives who replies were stunned that someone would pay attention to body language. I guess it all sound bites and slogans too them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      germy

      anti-masker threatens a woman, pushes an older guy, all while threatening to “fuck them up,” then gets punched in the face and cries about “assault” – very satisfying 🤙 pic.twitter.com/9idiEXN5oq

      — your friend (@debdrens) October 25, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geo Wilcox

      You know what gave me nightmares as a kid? A short story about a young man who comes home to find his whole family gone and the TV on with the word FED on the screen. The cops show up to the house, turn the TV off then on again and it says FEED. It’s a prolog to Fox News is all I can think… Oh and to this day (I am 63 and read that story in my early teens) I cannot have a TV in my bedroom.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy: Gets even better, this is over something that happened seven years ago.  Oh yes, and the kid in question GOP staffer now.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      Here’s some stuff from the February 7, 2013 issue of the WaPo:

      Murphy’s campaign began last spring after her son, Blake, then a Lake Braddock senior, told her “Beloved” disturbed him.

      <snip>

      Now a freshman at the University of Florida, Blake Murphy, 19, recalled reading the book before bed and having night terrors after he fell asleep.

      “It was disgusting and gross,” he said. “It was hard for me to handle. I gave up on it.”

      School officials point out that AP English is a college-level class that often involves discussions of adult topics.

      If you can’t deal with college-level material, stay out of college classes until you’re ready. Duh.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @lowtechcyclist: Oh gross, the budding fascist went to my alma mater?!? (Not that that’s unusual — UF turns out more than its share of fascists. Still, the academic standards have risen since they let me in…)

      Reply

