Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The willow is too close to the house.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Just a few bad apples.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Evening Diversions Open Thread: All We Can Do Is Dance…

Tuesday Evening Diversions Open Thread: All We Can Do Is Dance…

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • hueyplong
  • TheOtherHank

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: Most realistic portrayal of a 400 meter long worm that I’ve ever seen…

      (Saw the film over the weekend, in an actual theater. Visuals are gorgeous; some of the story will be a bit difficult to follow without either having read the book or a guide of some sort, but most of it is pretty clear. Will see Part 2 when it comes out in 2 years)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      My question: is the movie worth going to a theater to see?  I do want to see it, but am inclined to wait until it’s available for streaming.  OTOH, I keep hearing raves about the cinematography.

      @debbie:  I was in a state of disbelief for days afterward at how awful the Lynch version was.  I went to see it with a bunch of friends, and we all wound up sneaking out and down to the hall to see Terminator.

      The SciFi mini-series, on the other hand, was quite good.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      None of it is believable.  A sandworm would need enormous amounts of food to move with such speed and force.  No explanation in the books for how that happens.  And if the “sand plankton” of the book were the source, then the desert would be covered with them.

      Stillsuits *especially* are ridic.  If they condense the H2O out of your sweat, they need a power source to move the excess heat.  If you had that, you could just aircon the wearer instead.  And in any case, such a stillsuit cannot be powered by the wearer.  As they say about wet/dry-suits, you can overheat and die, if you’re not in sufficiently cold water.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.