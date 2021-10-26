On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Le Comte de Monte Cristo

We’ve been lucky over the years to experience some wonderful travel opportunities around the world. With COVID, our wings were clipped not only financially, but also logistically, constraining our choices due to budget, time, medical requirements and availability of everything from flight routes to restaurant to entertainment.

After a long set of discussions, we ended up planning one big trip this year, to Crete. It’s a large Greek island, reaching down to become the southernmost point in Europe, about halfway between Peloponnesus and Libya. We had mikes to fly for free. We had initially considered confining our stay to Chania, Rethimno, Iraklio and Elounda in the north (with a lot of museum calls), but on reflection, that seemed kind of sedentary for our physical condition and desire to mentally check out.

We ended up deciding on an itinerary that included Chania with some private touring of food/wineries/culture, various landmarks and beaches, and a seldom used (in Greece, anyway) Orthodox marriage blessing. Following that was the lucky find of a really nice, fun and inexpensive naturist resort for four nights in the southern city of Chora Sfakion, a few nights in the adorable port of Loutro (Phoenix) and a final night in Old City Chania before an overnight in Athens and then to home.