CLIP: Denim vest presiding in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/4Yx02nOlCg — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 26, 2021

Credit where due, she did (barely) avoid taking a selfie.

This is the best attempt at explaining Sen. Sparkles I’ve seen (and, yes, there are too many people like that in my ‘friend’ circle):

my unifying theory of kyrsten sinema is that she's a particular type of very intelligent person who feels like their unconventional path to success was exclusively the rest of their own work, and who reacts very badly to even the mere suggestion that this might not be accurate. — ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 21, 2021

in other words, she's basically a small business tyrant who went into government instead of business. on earth-2, she's running a successful realty business with uniformly nightmarish employee reviews. — ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 21, 2021

notably (and depressingly) these types of people are absolutely immune to pressure and criticism, and the more of it you attempt to apply to them, the more hostile, stubborn and reactionary they become. — ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 21, 2021

the democratic party (by it's nature as a coalition party) doesn't normally elevate people like this to this level, unless they get through in a fluke, and, welp — ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 21, 2021

this also kind of explains why she's been so enthusiastic about meeting with lobbyists, who are singularly gifted at flattering people who are enraging and exhausting. — ?? ?? GHOSTLIKEHELLMACHINE ?? ???? (@golikehellmachi) October 21, 2021