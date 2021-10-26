Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID childhood vaccine passes FDA hurdle

by | 25 Comments

Now I need to tell my nine year old that he needs to make a very important decision — ice cream or pancakes after vaccination?

My daughter went double pancakes.

There is another meeting next week that will be required before kids start getting vaccinated. But right now, my son will be mostly vaccinated by Thanksgiving and fully vaccinated before he sees his grandparents in December.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Nicole

      I’ve never listened to an FDA vote live and I was getting really anxious while the doctors were expressing concerns. But all yes with one abstention was a relief to hear.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      We called the pediatrician yesterday to find out if they are booking appointments in advance. They are not. I want Spawn to get one Day 1.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Nicole

      @Suzanne: Our pediatrician office already emailed families to let us know they’ll start with appointments after the CDC meeting next week.  But they’ve put in the order already.  I hope yours has too!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      different-church-lady

      I was just glancing at LGM’s post about the Herman Cain Awards on Reddit, and it’s just heartbreaking. People dying because they think being a smartass on the internet will save them from a virus that in reality just doesn’t give a single shit how clever they are.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Arclite

      Hey, did y’all talk about this RS story?
      EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

      The two sources, both of whom have been granted anonymity due to the ongoing investigation, describe participating in “dozens” of planning briefings ahead of that day when Trump supporters broke into the Capitol as his election loss to President Joe Biden was being certified.

      “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically,” the organizer says. “I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      That meeting probably isn’t technically needed for ad-hoc cases. Once the regular course FDA approval was given for adults, doctors could start using the vaccines off label, so they can already give it to people under 12. If you have a relationship with your pediatrician, you might want to call them up and ask if they can get the shot now, especially if you are trying to get things done before specific holidays.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nicole

      @different-church-lady: The Atlantic, I think it was (maybe New York or the New Yorker) ran a piece on Covid orphans and it was just gutting to read.  I lost a parent as a child (to cancer), and I can’t fathom what it would be like to grow up knowing your parent could have prevented dying, and willfully chose not to.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      I know what a joyous relief it was for my wife and me when we got our kid (13 at the time) vaccinated back in May and June.  So I know how you parents of younger kids must feel right now.

      So enjoy getting your kids ice cream or pancakes afterwards, and give yourself a nice adult beverage when you get back home!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      That is wonderful news – though of course the places where adults are refusing the vaxx will very likely allow the refuseniks to also keep their kids from getting the shots.  We already saw some of that with teens.

      But every step forward is a step forward, so I’m very happy to hear this.

      In related news, I am fresh back from getting my booster!  No side effects at all, at least not yet.  My second vax shot back in January, I felt slightly flu-ish that evening.  So maybe something will develop in the next few hours.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      burnspbesq

      @Arclite:

      There was a lot of completely understandable skepticism expressed in yesterday’s discussion, given RS’ history. Personally, I found it plausible but needing a lot of blanks filled in.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: Yeah, I missed the target: they think pwning libs will make the virus laugh or something. It’s a completely humiliating way to die, and probably the only luck they have is not personally witnessing the internet laughing at their stupidity.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      GregMulka

      I know the youngest spawn’s school has already made arrangements with Mercy for an onsite vaccination clinic. I don’t know how far soon that will be, though. Now begins the obsessive checking with every health system in the area to see who will stick a needle in his arm first.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Lyrebird

      YES YES YES YES YES!!!

       

      Got multiple kiddos, thankfully all in range, and two weeks after their second shot we’re going glam camping (aka staying in a hotel with an indoor pool) overnight somewhere!!!  And yes ice cream too!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      Very nice. 😻
      Oh, that shambolic Biden, he just can’t do anything.
      Can anyone remember how we were feeling in October 2020? Anybody’s memory go back that far? Looking at you, MSM.

      Reply

