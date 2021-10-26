APNEWSALERT: WASHINGTON (AP) — FDA advisers endorse Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. — Michelle L. Price (@michellelprice) October 26, 2021

Now I need to tell my nine year old that he needs to make a very important decision — ice cream or pancakes after vaccination?

My daughter went double pancakes.

There is another meeting next week that will be required before kids start getting vaccinated. But right now, my son will be mostly vaccinated by Thanksgiving and fully vaccinated before he sees his grandparents in December.