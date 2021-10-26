Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 25-26

BBC’s China correspondent:

The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.

The AU’s doses will be delivered over the coming months, with 15 million arriving before the end of 2021, 35 million in the first quarter of next year and up to 60 million in the second quarter.

“This is important as it allows us to increase the number of vaccines available immediately,” AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa said in an email. “We urge other vaccine producing countries to follow the lead of the (U.S. government) and give us similar access to buy this and other vaccines.”…

The new shipments of vaccine are well below what Africa needs to vaccinate its 1.3 billion people, who have had far less access to the life-saving vaccines than more prosperous parts of the world. Getting access to Moderna vaccines adds diversity to the AU’s vaccine supply with different storage requirements.

The Biden administration is deferring delivery of 33 million doses it had bought from Moderna to give the AU its “spot in line” to make a purchase, according to Natalie Quillian, the White House’s deputy coordinator for COVID-19 response…

The United States, which has seen more than 700,000 people die from COVID-19, is flush with vaccines. The delayed Moderna deliveries will not have an impact on efforts to provide booster shots to already inoculated Americans, Quillian said…

Facebook and YouTube have removed from their platforms a video by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which the far-right leader made a false claim that COVID-19 vaccines were linked with developing AIDS…

According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), COVID-19 vaccines approved by health regulators are safe for most people, including those living with HIV, the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, known as AIDS…

In addition to removing the video, YouTube has suspended Bolsonaro for seven days, national newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo and O Globo reported, citing a source familiar with the matter…

Left/Right horseshoe politics in action:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      136 new cases yesterday
      The most cases last week were among the 20s age group, then
      the 30s and kids from 10 to 19.
      9 more deaths over the last week, total at 1435 now.
      69.2% of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated now.

      BC in Illinois

      I got a tweet from a twitter-friend this morning:

      Sometimes I just can’t get over all of this nonsense over basic preventative public health measures.

      Things like masks, social distancing and vaccines….

      Soon people will be protesting washing their hands.

      I am getting the fvck out of here when that happens. It’s over then.

      Mary G

      I feel like I’m going to have to keep isolating myself as I live north of that San Diego map, and in my zip code vaccinated over 65s are quite high, but under 65 about as low. So infuriating.

      The OC’s numbers were up slightly over the weekend, both new cases and hospitalizations. Weekly updates of % positivity in tomorrow.

      Reply

