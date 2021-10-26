“If you don’t like it – you can leave.” This is perfection…pic.twitter.com/nC2tznAWYg — Rex Chapman???? (@RexChapman) October 25, 2021





Children ages 5 to 11 could begin getting Covid vaccines in early November, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. These younger children could be fully immunized by the holidays, if an FDA panel approves Pfizer’s application on Tuesday.https://t.co/YW8AfW0ZQ5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2021

This whole thread of @IHME_UW COVID19 projections. Every policy maker needs to read. They are predicting a surge in the US this winter. No surprise as the country is basically wide open and only 7 states have mask mandates. The cases prevented by wearing masks are staggering. https://t.co/SwFMf2NoRg — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) October 25, 2021

Biden admin today released its rules, which kick in Nov. 8, for foreign citizens traveling to US by airplane. People from countries with low supplies of vaccines who aren’t traveling on tourist visas will be exempt from coronavirus vaccine requirement. Kids under 18 exempt, too. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 25, 2021

Unvaccinated foreigners will be generally barred from flying to US. A notable exception is for those from ~50 countries with insufficient vaccine supplies. If they aren’t on a tourist visa, they’ll be admitted with proof of neg test within 1 day of flight.https://t.co/KjtQRKWlt3 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 25, 2021

======

BBC’s China correspondent:

There are now new travel restrictions for the Chinese capital following the recent #coronavirus #Delta outbreak in #China. Internal travel into #Beijing has been banned for anyone coming from another area which has #covid infections. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 25, 2021

The number of new infections being added each day to the official figures is not great but it’s spread to many places. Most clusters of infections are being traced back to groups of people travelling in #InnerMongolia and #Gansu Province. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 25, 2021

The authorities are saying people will be charged if they deliberately risk exposing others to the #Coronavirus. In one example some people reportedly didn’t declare they’d been to a high-risk area, didn’t get tested but instead organised a mahjong game infecting other players. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 25, 2021

Most observers here are not expecting officials in #China to change the "back to zero" #covid19 elimination strategy to a "living with #covid" policy until at least October 2022 (as a minimum) because that is when the 5-yearly Communist Party Congress will be held in #Beijing. — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 25, 2021

South Korea unveiled on Monday a three-phase strategy to get back to normal from the coronavirus with all limits on gatherings and distancing gone by February, after it achieved a goal of vaccinating 70% of its people on the weekend. https://t.co/zvsDnpBdoQ — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 25, 2021

Russia reported a daily record for coronavirus cases, nearly 38,000, as six regions with particularly bad outbreaks told most businesses to close and workers to stay away from job sites. The whole country is set to follow suit starting Saturday. https://t.co/VHnk7l0LdX — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) October 25, 2021

Just how bad is COVID in Russia right now? While official figures report 1,000 daily deaths, the actual number is closer to 3,000. One independent demographer tells @tvrain that he expects a death toll of nearly 90,000 in October. A rate not seen since the Second World War. — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) October 25, 2021

With a new lockdown on the horizon, Russians who had the jab — and businesses who vaccinated their workers — say they are being punished for the country’s low vaccination rate, @JakeCordell and @PjotrSauer report https://t.co/g7TA0aLLXw — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 25, 2021

#UPDATE The EU's drug watchdog approved booster doses of Moderna's #Covid19 vaccine for all over-18s, amid concerns that protection levels dip after initial jabs. Spikevax is the second booster to be given the green light after Pfizer/Biontech's Comirnaty jab earlier this month pic.twitter.com/XjPKKbJ6cU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 25, 2021

EXCLUSIVE African Union to buy up to 110 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines -officials https://t.co/gfQ5BTkQP0 pic.twitter.com/5FlJInvFtn — Reuters (@Reuters) October 26, 2021

The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters. The AU’s doses will be delivered over the coming months, with 15 million arriving before the end of 2021, 35 million in the first quarter of next year and up to 60 million in the second quarter. “This is important as it allows us to increase the number of vaccines available immediately,” AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa said in an email. “We urge other vaccine producing countries to follow the lead of the (U.S. government) and give us similar access to buy this and other vaccines.”… The new shipments of vaccine are well below what Africa needs to vaccinate its 1.3 billion people, who have had far less access to the life-saving vaccines than more prosperous parts of the world. Getting access to Moderna vaccines adds diversity to the AU’s vaccine supply with different storage requirements. The Biden administration is deferring delivery of 33 million doses it had bought from Moderna to give the AU its “spot in line” to make a purchase, according to Natalie Quillian, the White House’s deputy coordinator for COVID-19 response… The United States, which has seen more than 700,000 people die from COVID-19, is flush with vaccines. The delayed Moderna deliveries will not have an impact on efforts to provide booster shots to already inoculated Americans, Quillian said…

Facebook takes down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim https://t.co/tzkJU8HKvq pic.twitter.com/PXurByl2JI — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

Facebook and YouTube have removed from their platforms a video by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which the far-right leader made a false claim that COVID-19 vaccines were linked with developing AIDS… According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), COVID-19 vaccines approved by health regulators are safe for most people, including those living with HIV, the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, known as AIDS… In addition to removing the video, YouTube has suspended Bolsonaro for seven days, national newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo and O Globo reported, citing a source familiar with the matter…

======

The Biden administration announced additional steps on Monday to increase the availability of rapid at-home coronavirus tests and bring down their cost.https://t.co/7u0PCSYj31 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 25, 2021

Can intranasal vaccines stop breakthrough #Covid? Vaccine injections are necessary— and extremely important— but may not be sufficient for those at high risk. Intranasal vaccines would fill a gap by generating local tissue immunity https://t.co/sFgE8CwFFz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 25, 2021

CDC now reports Covid cases & deaths by vax status using a new interactive tool. It also reveals data on each of the 3 approved vaccines. Users can parse the data by vaccine product. Unsurprisingly, the unvaccinated have the highest rates of cases & deaths https://t.co/ZHE6ce0M1h — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 25, 2021

======

One thing stands out for me in this San Diego County #COVID19 #vaccination data — Oceanside is where Camp Pendleton Marine Base is located, and is heavily populated by current and retired military personnel. Some 30% of Marines have refused vax, despite USMC mandate. https://t.co/IwUV8qh926 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 25, 2021

Covid is No. 1 killer of police over last two yrs these are exactly the type of people who should not be wearing badges https://t.co/8r0ueSVSni — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 25, 2021

this strikes me as desantis being very desperate to stay in the limelight https://t.co/350RU0ah7P — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 25, 2021

Left/Right horseshoe politics in action: