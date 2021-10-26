TPM’s David Kurtz and Zainab Shah noted that as the BBB bill negotiations wind down, talk about the next big topic on the horizon — passing legislation to protect voting rights — is increasing. Passing a voting rights bill will require at least reforming the filibuster because the likelihood of finding 10 Republican votes is about on par with the chance that I’ll become a billionaire because my dogs start pooping Unobtainium. Here’s how Kurtz and Shah lay out the stakes:

It’s hard to maintain a hair-on-fire sense of urgency for years on end, but coming out of the Trump first term breaking the back of the filibuster remains the single most urgent piece of business for Congress. It will enable passage of the democracy reforms that will blunt the entrenchment of minority white rule. And, depending on how far-reaching the filibuster reforms are, it could also unleash myriad possibilities for new legislative initiatives and has a decent chance of changing the incentive structure for Mitch McConnell’s brand of burn-it-all-down conservatism.

That sounds about right to me, and I also agree that if Dems can’t take away the authoritarian cult party’s legislative veto power, there will be a “generations-long reckoning for the failure to tackle it.” That said, I just don’t see how the president plus the 95% or so of the Democratic Party caucus in Congress that supports filibuster reform can budge the fringe outliers who oppose it, even on an existential issue like voting rights. Do you think it’s doable?

