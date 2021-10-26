Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Reality always wins in the end.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Consistently wrong since 2002

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Busting the Filibuster (Open Thread)

Busting the Filibuster (Open Thread)

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , ,

TPM’s David Kurtz and Zainab Shah noted that as the BBB bill negotiations wind down, talk about the next big topic on the horizon — passing legislation to protect voting rights — is increasing. Passing a voting rights bill will require at least reforming the filibuster because the likelihood of finding 10 Republican votes is about on par with the chance that I’ll become a billionaire because my dogs start pooping Unobtainium. Here’s how Kurtz and Shah lay out the stakes:

It’s hard to maintain a hair-on-fire sense of urgency for years on end, but coming out of the Trump first term breaking the back of the filibuster remains the single most urgent piece of business for Congress. It will enable passage of the democracy reforms that will blunt the entrenchment of minority white rule. And, depending on how far-reaching the filibuster reforms are, it could also unleash myriad possibilities for new legislative initiatives and has a decent chance of changing the incentive structure for Mitch McConnell’s brand of burn-it-all-down conservatism.

That sounds about right to me, and I also agree that if Dems can’t take away the authoritarian cult party’s legislative veto power, there will be a “generations-long reckoning for the failure to tackle it.” That said, I just don’t see how the president plus the 95% or so of the Democratic Party caucus in Congress that supports filibuster reform can budge the fringe outliers who oppose it, even on an existential issue like voting rights.  Do you think it’s doable?

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Brant
  • Brantl
  • Brendan in NC
  • Cameron
  • CaseyL
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • geg6
  • germy
  • guachi
  • jeffreyw
  • Just Chuck
  • Keith
  • Leto
  • marklar
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • Raoul Paste
  • sdhays
  • SFAW
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • terraformer
  • The Lodger

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      geg6

      I’m probably wrong, but I think requiring the talking filibuster might work for Manchin and Sinema. Both have seemed a bit open to it in past discussions of this.

      I dunno though. I can’t get into the heads of those two idiots.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      guachi

      No, the filibuster will not be changed in any way. It won’t even be changed to force people to talk on the floor or for 41 votes to be present.

      If we get 52 D Senators in 2023 (lol no) then I see movement on the filibuster happening.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Keith

      This is arguably the Dems last chance to save the country from the fascists. If they fail to do so, they deserve to be tossed onto the ash heap of history.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brendan in NC

      It is doable. However, it will require spines of steel. And hard deadlines from Schumer, that are followed through on. With promises made in public that they can’t back away from. That also means that Manchinema needs to know that Schumer will send the Sergeant at Arms to drag Sinema off the plane as she tries to escape; and that Manchin’s chairmanship(s) will be pulled if they try to pull out of any deal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      It has to be done, but I just cannot bear to read threads about it on this blog.  Too many doom and gloomers.  Hard pass.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      The local Giant supermarket has Christmas candy set out alongside the remaining Halloween candy. Is it wrong of me to hand out Christmas tree-shaped candy bars on Halloween?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      @Keith:

      This is arguably the Dems last chance to save the country from the fascists. If they fail to do so, they deserve to be tossed onto the ash heap of history.

      Fuck you, no.  If the Democrats fail, it will not be for lack of trying.  Maybe you personally belong on the ash heap of history.  I don’t and they don’t.

      Did I already say “fuck you?” Yes.  Well.  Fuck you.

      Can you count?  Do you remember John Lewis?

      Had not even read your comment before putting up my own about I cannot stand these filibuster threads.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brendan in NC

      @geg6: They keep saying that’s an option. But then their paymasters remind them that it makes it tougher on them when they want to use it. I’m also starting to think that those we will need don’t care, because they’re in safe seats. Manchin thinks he is; and I think Schumer’s there as well.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      Do you think it’s doable?

      Sure, but only via questionable/illegal tactics (e.g., threatening various unspecified acts of retribution [“nice company you got here, Heather, be a shame if anyone decided EpiPens were a critical Defense commodity, and decided Mylan had to give them away, i.e., for free,” telling Sinema that she could only wear the same styles and colors as Speaker Pelosi or Emily Litella]).

      And I am less than sanguine about the Dems retaining their hold on the Senate, but sure do hope I’m worng.

      On the other hand, maybe Republican moderates like Lisa Murkowski or Susie Collins will vote for filibuster reform/changes, because they think their Party is being unreasonable.  [I swear, I crack myself up sometimes.

      ETA: To be a little more serious: I think it’s possible, but I have no idea what it will take for Manchin and Sinema to wake up and do the right thing. No idea if it’s quasi-bribery (e.g., carve-outs), or threats (which I doubt would work on Manchin), or something else that Chuck Schumer has in his back pocket.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brantl

      They need to light a fire under these people IN THEIR HOME STATES. If the party starts talking trash about them IN THEIR HOME STATES, it will come to their attention, rapidement. They need to be looking for a Cinema replacement RIGHT NOW. They need to start talking Manchin replacement RIGHT NOW. We can find another blue dog, just as blue as Manchin, and less of a dog. We can find a reasonably middle-of-the-road democrat in Arizona, that isn’t doing her Helen Keller impression.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Just Chuck

      Do you think it’s doable?

      Sure, in a functioning country.  I’m still alive because I haven’t held my breath.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      piratedan

      @geg6:  I just think that they’re human, I don’t want to assign anything special to their supposed motivation other than the usual human frailties, greed, vanity, selfishness.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      geg6

      @Brantl: ​
       
      I think you’re right about finding an easy replacement for Sinema. However, I don’t know much about Arizona politics. But you are completely and absolutely wrong about Manchin. There is simply no other Dem in West Virginia who could be elected to that seat and I’m beginning to doubt that even Manchin can hold it. I’ve lived in extremely close proximity to West Virginia and know it quite well. I’m confident that I’m right about this.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Raoul Paste

      @SFAW: “telling Sinema that she could only wear the same styles and colours as Speaker Pelosi or Emily Litella”……

      I’d like to see it

      Reply
    21. 21.

      marklar

      @Elizabelle:  Thank you, Eilzabelle.

      If a person (e.g., Keith) is willing to toss out the entire Democratic Party because of the policy/procedural choices of a few outliers, that person may just as well join the Green Party and campaign for Jill Stein.  Or better yet, they could cut out the middleperson and just vote for Trump because both sides.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      H’mm.  I’ll be interested to see how the December debt ceiling vote goes.  If the GQP filibusters a vote again, as it will, and President Biden ultimately says, “Well, looks like we’re gonna default because of the filibuster,” maybe that’ll light a fire under S&M, if only because default threatens their own pocketbooks.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SFAW

      @geg6:

      I think you’re probably right re: Manchin. Despite how infuriating he can be, having him is better than an R-bot there. I hear “what if Manchin switches parties?” bandied about a lot; I freely admit that I’m not very savvy re: WV politics, but it seems like he’s not the kind of person to do that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      geg6

      @piratedan:
      Oh, I certainly don’t think they are special in any way in that they just are operating out of human motivations.  However, I think that, especially in Sinema’s case, there is a real puzzle as to what she understands is her best interests.  I totally get Manchin.  Doesn’t mean I don’t think he’s an idiot and impossible to deal with, but I get that he’s just dumb fuck greed head with an insatiable need to be in the spotlight.  Sometimes, with Manchin, you can give him some sop in a bill and lots of pats on the head and praise in MSM and he goes along with whatever.  Sometimes he digs in his heels like a stubborn toddler with no charm.  I can’t fathom which one will show up, which makes it impossible to know what he’ll agree to or not.  Sinema is like an alien from Mars to me.  The only thing I can possibly think of her is that she is a psychopath or sociopath.  Or has some sort of major personality disorder.  I find her a complete puzzle.​
       
      ETA: I am also very sorry for ever contributing the Sinema’s campaign. Won’t happen again, for sure.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      Yeah I do not think it’s doable.

      We don’t build things in this country, or take bold steps to do the right thing, well, ever.

      Sorry to be a bummer, but I honestly don’t see how this happens.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      @CaseyL: This is what I’ve been wondering. This is the primary reason, I think, that McConnell folded on the debt ceiling before. If Democrats don’t put it in the BBB, the debt ceiling is going to once again come under the filibuster. And Democrats will force someone to move – either the GQP blinks again or Manchinema blink and reform the filibuster so that there’s a mechanism for general bills to get past the filibuster, not just reconciliation wanking.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Fair Economist

      @Brendan in NC:

      And hard deadlines from Schumer, that are followed through on. With promises made in public that they can’t back away from. That also means that Manchinema needs to know that Schumer will send the Sergeant at Arms to drag Sinema off the plane as she tries to escape; and that Manchin’s chairmanship(s) will be pulled if they try to pull out of any deal.

      Schumer can’t force hard deadlines because either has the power to tell him to go pound sand, and caucus with the Republicans to get all their privileges back and then some.

      Right now the House Progressive Caucus *does* have something on them, the bipartisan infrastructure plan. But that deal is to get BBB and so once BBB is done that will be released and there’s nothing to hold over Manchin or Sinema.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Leto

      @CaseyL: unless their paymasters have bet on a short, in which case they’ll stick to their filibuster guns. Or do like what they did to the BBB and make sure that conservative interests are guaranteed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      terraformer

      I think if some high percentage, maybe 95%? of party members support legislation, then the holdouts’ votes are automatically “in support of”.

      Unless and until we have true campaign finance reform – i.e., government-funded elections, with sunshine on any and all outside contributions – we must have some capability to deal with intransigence, regardless of the underlying reasons, whether they be clear conflicts of interest (Manchin) or inexplicable (Sinema).

      There needs to be some ability to corral the process so two people (or whatever the percentage is) can’t stymie legislation the rest of the party wants.

      I mean, 90% of people want government to negotiate drug prices, but we cannot do that because of a few people (and we know why). If something can’t be passed with THAT level of support, there is a reason, and we must find a way to sidestep it

      Reply
    34. 34.

      MomSense

      @geg6:

      I can’t get into their heads either and I think it’s because their heads are just good old fashioned corruption.  Manchin doesn’t want climate change legislation or Medicare to negotiate pharmaceutical prices because of his family’s business interests.  Then there are the special interests in WV.  Sinema is literally raising money off of preventing the tax increases and blocking the provisions that affect her business donors.
      We’ll get some good things but I don’t think we will get the transformational change we want.
      I don’t think Manchin wants voting rights to pass.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Lodger

      I think requiring a talking filibuster makes for great theater, but probably won’t go. What might work is a variation on the old-school filibuster that requires only a proportion of those present and voting at any time to invoke cloture. That means the Senate no longer has to be controlled by 41 members who only have to show up once, throw their monkey wrench, and then break for lunch.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      I don’t see what the big mystery is about Sinema.

      Kyrsten Sinema takes thousands in campaign contributions from pharmaceutical giants while stalling prescription drug pricing reforms https://t.co/LK5B570Gyp via @Yahoo

      — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 26, 2021

      She grew up poor and she vowed never to be poor again. She ignores random constituents who approach her with honest questions, but she spends weekends with big donors.

      Manchin, we know he makes a fortune from extractive industries. Why would he vote for anything that would hurt the extractive industries.

      I really don’t see what the mystery is here.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.