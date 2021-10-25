Healthcare.gov has released their window shopping option for the 2022 open enrollment period.

Open enrollment starts on November 1st and goes through January 15th.

There is a key intermediate deadline of December 15th to get coverage that starts on January 1st.

First thought as I am processing the data is that there is an incredible number of choices. Four counties, Harris County Texas (Houston), Miami-Dade, Broward and Seminole Counties Florida each have over 200 choices. 122 other counties on Healthcare.gov have between 100 and 199 choices.

My inkling is that this is a wee bit much.

More thoughts and maps later this week.