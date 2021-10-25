Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Window shopping is up on Healthcare.gov

Healthcare.gov has released their window shopping option for the 2022 open enrollment period.

Open enrollment starts on November 1st and goes through January 15th.

There is a key intermediate deadline of December 15th to get coverage that starts on January 1st.

First thought as I am processing the data is that there is an incredible number of choices. Four counties, Harris County Texas (Houston), Miami-Dade, Broward and Seminole Counties Florida each have over 200 choices. 122 other counties on Healthcare.gov have between 100 and 199 choices.

My inkling is that this is a wee bit much.

More thoughts and maps later this week.

    1. 1.

      Ken

      My inkling is that this is a wee bit much.

      I remember something about the Trump administration allowing new categories of insurance plans that didn’t meet the ACA requirements for coverage, pre-existing conditions, etc. IIRC many of the companies offering these plans are “faith-based”, whatever that means. Are those still allowed, and if so are they listed on healthcare.gov?

    5. 5.

      Jesse

      Thanks David for all your consistently high-quality research and writing on these matters. The title really got me: I’m an American abroad contemplating a move back to the US in the next year or two. So I do window shopping using Health Sherpa. Punching in ZIP codes for places gives back often quite a lot of results. In an earlier post you’ve talked about “competing” in the market by flooding it with near-equivalent (if not substantially identical) options from a single  provider. I can say that this definitely causes my eyes to glaze over. It will probably lead to a less-than-optimal choice when the time comes for me and my family to get insured.

