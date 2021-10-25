Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ron Klain May Not Care About Your Opinion (Open Thread)

Ron Klain may not care about your opinion, but we do!

Can we get your input on the 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar?

Cafe Press has raised the cost of printing the calendars, so we are looking at the sale price of the calendar.  Would the difference between $25 and $27 for each calendar make a difference in your decision whether to buy a calendar?

Also, if you haven’t contacted me yet, please send an email to watergirl or to pet-calendar (at balloon-juice.com) and let me know the name of the pets you want to have in the calendar.  The sooner you do that, the sooner we will know whether there will be one calendar or two.

I thought last year’s calendar was especially nice because with two calendars, each pet got more calendar space.  Feel free to weigh in on that, too.

Also, the Washington Post doesn’t have even one story today about the two bills, unless you count one more breathless story about the senator from Arizona.  No, not the good one.  I saw at least one at the NYT, but the media really doesn’t seem to be talking about this at all today.  Does that mean we’re close?  Because really, who would want to read about it if the horserace appears to be over, or close to it?

 

      TMinSJ

      I’m fine with $27 per calendar, I’ll still buy 4 (one for each of the family pets I submit).

      I did like having bigger pictures in the 2021 calendar.

      Thanks for putting this together every year! My family now expects it as one of their x-mas gifts.

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s not a huge difference, and I’ll buy in any case — but psychologically, I have to say $27 feels a lot higher than $25! One of those odd mental manipulations, I guess.

      ETA: I like having two calendars.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax:

      I understand Manchin dug in his heels and will not agree to a penny over $25.50.

      Really?  I heard that he didn’t want us to include the months of February and November – I’ve heard it’s because he has family investments in March and December, but I don’t know for sure.

      Baud

      Cafe Press has raised the cost of printing the calendars

      I blame Biden.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax@jeffreyw:

      Sadly, neither of those works with Cafe Press.  We wanted to offer Calendar A + Calendar B combo last year, but that wasn’t possible.

      So I think a thing costs what it costs, and that’s it.

      If you wanted to pay more, you would have to donate directly (referencing balloon juice, of course)

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Speaking of paying more — thank you for getting rid of whatever ad was causing all the slowdown and automatic reload problems. Things are much better! But does BJ need to put up the thermometer for a day or so to offset that lost ad revenue? Please let us know.

      SixStringFanatic

      I also buy 4 calendars, one for each family member who contributes pictures, and I also will not be dissuaded by an additional $2 per.  I also also liked two calendars with bigger pics in each one although, tbh, I thought calendar A had a cuter cover pic (my critters were in calendar B) but how often do you look at the cover?  I would bet I saw more of that cover looking at the pic online than people who actually had  that version. (Please don’t take this to mean that I think both calendars should have the same pic. I do not.)

      Betty Cracker

      I’ve been too busy today to follow news developments closely, but I am pleased to see that Facebook is still getting dragged.

      Reply

