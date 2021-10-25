Ron Klain may not care about your opinion, but we do!

Can we get your input on the 2022 Pets of Balloon Juice Calendar?

Cafe Press has raised the cost of printing the calendars, so we are looking at the sale price of the calendar. Would the difference between $25 and $27 for each calendar make a difference in your decision whether to buy a calendar?

Also, if you haven’t contacted me yet, please send an email to watergirl or to pet-calendar (at balloon-juice.com) and let me know the name of the pets you want to have in the calendar. The sooner you do that, the sooner we will know whether there will be one calendar or two.

I thought last year’s calendar was especially nice because with two calendars, each pet got more calendar space. Feel free to weigh in on that, too.

Also, the Washington Post doesn’t have even one story today about the two bills, unless you count one more breathless story about the senator from Arizona. No, not the good one. I saw at least one at the NYT, but the media really doesn’t seem to be talking about this at all today. Does that mean we’re close? Because really, who would want to read about it if the horserace appears to be over, or close to it?