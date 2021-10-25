Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Every MSM headline appears to be written by DougJ. i hope he’s getting paid.

The willow is too close to the house.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Consistently wrong since 2002

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Women: they get shit done

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

We still have time to mess this up!

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Reality always wins in the end.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country – Week 1

On The Road – Albatrossity – Fall in Flyover Country – Week 1

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

It must officially be fall if we are heading into Fall in Flyover Country with Albatrossity!  For the rest of the week we have Le Comte de Monte Cristo, BillinGlendaleCA, and the final two frosty posts from his months-long travels to parks all over the country.  Thanks, frosty, for all the trips to the parks!

Albatrossity

September brings a plethora of birds to Flyover Country, with summer residents heading out, winter residents settling in, and arctic passage migrants working their way to warmer and more hospitable climes. Here’s a selection of some of those.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 9
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 6, 2021

One of the more spectacular birds in North America is the Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus). With its crimson, white, and glossy black coloration, it is nearly the Platonic ideal woodpecker, and readily identifiable whenever or wherever it is seen. But the young birds can be a puzzle for birdwatchers, since they have a gray, rather than red, head. Here is a comparison shot, with an adult bird chasing a youngster away from its preferred perch on a dead cottonwood branch.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 8
Manhattan KSSeptember 6, 2021

Hummingbird migration through Flyover Country peaks in September, and most of our migrants are young birds, which are not as flashy as the adults. But some of them are adult males, like this Ruby-throated Hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) ,who dominated our feeder for a couple of days.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 7
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 7, 2021

Swallow-tailed Kites (Elanoides forficatus) are not found in Kansas, if you follow the maps in the field guides, but in recent years we have had numerous sightings in the August/September time frame. This bird was one of a pair that hung around for a few days in a rural area near my home, snagging cicadas and dragonflies over the grasslands there.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 6
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 10, 2021

September is also the time when the first Merlins (Falco columbarius) appear in Flyover Country. These northern falcons are often just passing through, but many will stay for the winter, harassing the blackbird and Horned Lark flocks that winter on the native prairies and agricultural fields of the region.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 5
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 10, 2021

I’ve shared photos of our most common migrant Empidonax flyctacher here already, but this adult Least Flycatcher (Empidonax minimus) perched and posed so sweetly for me that I thought you all needed to see it as well. I wish we had them here all summer; their visits in spring and fall are too short!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 2
Near Manhattan KSSeptember 14, 2021

Wilson’s Warblers (Cardellina pusilla) are more common in the western part of North America than they are in the east, but birders across most of the continent have a chance to see them in the fall. This one was unusual in that she had a single white tail feather, which attracted my attention as she hid in the underbrush and flicked and flipped her tail repeatedly. This odd feather coloration can result from an injury or infection in the feather follicle as the new feather is growing out, and often the feather will be normally colored after the next molt.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 3
Quivira National Wildlife RefugeSeptember 17, 2021

Mixed flocks of swallows patrol the Quivira marshes in the fall, feasting on the abundant mosquitoes and midges. So I made a composite image of some swallows in flight, with a Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica) at left and Tree Swallow (Tachycineta bicolor) at right.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 4
Quivira National Wildlife RefugeSeptember 17, 2021

Northern Harriers (Circus hudsonius) return to my patch of Flyover Country in September, and young birds like this one (distinguished by the bright rufous underside) practice feeding on their own during the fat months of September and October, hoping to make it through to the other side of the leaner months of January and February.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1 1
Quivira National Wildlife RefugeSeptember 17, 2021

Ducks often are in what is called “eclipse plumage” at this time of year, exhibiting patterns and colors that sometimes don’t find their way into the field guide illustrations. This Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata) male does not have the white breast or shiny green head that he will sport later in the winter, but thankfully he still has that big schnozz that says he is truly a shoveler.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Fall in Flyover Country - week 1
Quivira National Wildlife RefugeSeptember 17, 2021

Another eclipse-plumaged duck, this male Blue-winged Teal (Spatula discors) lacks the blazing white crescent at the base of the bill, which is replaced with a duller and less sharply-delineated white patch. But he still has his eponymous blue wing patches!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.