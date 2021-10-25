Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy News to Start the Week

Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy News to Start the Week

by | 7 Comments

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

Lifted from a comment thread last night, a note from our beloved asiargrrlMN:

Hello, Balloon Juicers! *waves vigorously*

I wanted to stop in and thank everyone who sent good vibes, positive thoughts, and prayers my way while I was in the hospital. I read the posts about me after I was home from the hospital a few weeks (which is a strange experience, believe you me).

I firmly believe that I made it through the dark times with the aid of three things (in addition to my kickass medical team): luck, Taiji, and love. Y’all were a big part of the last and I can’t tell you how touched I was when I realized how many Juicers helped carry me through the darkness.

I’m still recovering from my ordeal and I’m finding my way to a new normal. It’s not been easy, but it’s been quite the journey, let me tell you. I thank all of you for the reams of positivity you sent whizzing my way. I needed it as I fought my way back to life.

I raise my rusty pitchfork in tribute to you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart (which is doing great, by the way!) I will never forget the outpouring of love I received from y’all.

======

Elsewhere, the work goes on…

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I firmly believe that I made it through the dark times with the aid of three things (in addition to my kickass medical team): luck, Taiji, and love

      And Ivermectin.

      Congrats on the speedy healing.

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Wonderful to hear from asiangrrlMN. I missed seeing whatever thread her comment was in, so I’m especially thankful to AL for reposting it this morning.

    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      It’s good to start the BJ day with good news.

      I opened twitter, saw that Gosar promised a blanket pardon for Jan 6, and then saw that Mandel says Ohio should close govt schools and move all education to churches and synagogues. Then I closed twitter and ran away. How can this be reality?

    7. 7.

      SFAW

      And today’s least-surprising headline (so far) goes to the WaPo:

      “Insiders say Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg [spit] chose lining his own pockets growth over safety”

      (Of course, the bracketed word was not in the original headline.)

