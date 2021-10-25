It’s the most wonderful time of the year…
This infestation has gotten out of hand pic.twitter.com/u5oJpQpg1a
— jg33x (@jaygx2) October 15, 2021
Lifted from a comment thread last night, a note from our beloved asiargrrlMN:
Hello, Balloon Juicers! *waves vigorously*
I wanted to stop in and thank everyone who sent good vibes, positive thoughts, and prayers my way while I was in the hospital. I read the posts about me after I was home from the hospital a few weeks (which is a strange experience, believe you me).
I firmly believe that I made it through the dark times with the aid of three things (in addition to my kickass medical team): luck, Taiji, and love. Y’all were a big part of the last and I can’t tell you how touched I was when I realized how many Juicers helped carry me through the darkness.
I’m still recovering from my ordeal and I’m finding my way to a new normal. It’s not been easy, but it’s been quite the journey, let me tell you. I thank all of you for the reams of positivity you sent whizzing my way. I needed it as I fought my way back to life.
I raise my rusty pitchfork in tribute to you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart (which is doing great, by the way!) I will never forget the outpouring of love I received from y’all.
======
Elsewhere, the work goes on…
Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a social-spending bill that is a pared-down version of President Joe Biden's priorities, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi https://t.co/g8s5rZeMkm pic.twitter.com/yO34JkKep5
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021
Pelosi saying there may be a deal as soon as Monday seems like a big deal https://t.co/aKKrQ6CiFq
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 24, 2021
Important perspective from a former House Ways & Means staffer. I’m far beyond annoyed w Manchin & Sinema. And I’m not convinced Sinema will ever agree to a deal. But even a third of Biden’s proposal would be transformative.
And don’t write off 2022 https://t.co/3nDEL6IZ98
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 24, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings