It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

Lifted from a comment thread last night, a note from our beloved asiargrrlMN:

Hello, Balloon Juicers! *waves vigorously*

I wanted to stop in and thank everyone who sent good vibes, positive thoughts, and prayers my way while I was in the hospital. I read the posts about me after I was home from the hospital a few weeks (which is a strange experience, believe you me).

I firmly believe that I made it through the dark times with the aid of three things (in addition to my kickass medical team): luck, Taiji, and love. Y’all were a big part of the last and I can’t tell you how touched I was when I realized how many Juicers helped carry me through the darkness.

I’m still recovering from my ordeal and I’m finding my way to a new normal. It’s not been easy, but it’s been quite the journey, let me tell you. I thank all of you for the reams of positivity you sent whizzing my way. I needed it as I fought my way back to life.

I raise my rusty pitchfork in tribute to you all and thank you from the bottom of my heart (which is doing great, by the way!) I will never forget the outpouring of love I received from y’all.