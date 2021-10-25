Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Keep Smiling — It Confuses Them

… Which *never* happened during TFG’s administration. The ‘smiling’ part, at least.

Appropriate framing, IMO:

    1. 1.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      With public defenders as judges, Biden quietly makes history on the courts

      Overall, Biden is outpacing every other president since Richard Nixon in confirming circuit court judges, who have the last word in most federal cases.

      ***Overall, Gelpi is Biden’s eighth new judge with experience as a public defender. That is as many as presidents Donald Trump, Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton landed in their first years combined, said Chris Kang, the chief counsel of Demand Justice.

      “It really is amazing how far Biden has shifted the paradigm,” Kang said. “This is going to be an important part of his legacy.” (link)​

       Biden once worked as a public defender.​

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cermet

      And if a deal is finally reached and passed the headline will read that dems failed in their efforts to achieve a major infrastructure deal … bah, bah, bah. Even if “just” 1.5 trillion with the 1 trillion already that 2.5 trillion infrastructure deal is soooo unimportant. That, you will see, will be the major media take over and over; how the dems failed on their original 3.5 trillion dollar bill.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      laura

      More hot fresh garbage from the high school girl’s bathroom that has I F Stone, Ben Franklin and Tom Paine rolling in their respective graves.
      In addition to burning the patriarchy down to the fucking ground, I’d also like to see the concentration of news media broken into a million little pieces and the growth of a million local newspapers, but mostly burning the patriarchy to the fucking ground.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike E

      Visually obscured videos of Fcuk Biden flags and sparsely attended “rallies” tell me how far reporters have to dig to keep up their bothsides charade.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      burnspbesq

      Mother Jones is speculating that Sinema may be on board with Wyden’s unrealized-appreciation tax as an alternative to raising corporate rates.

      That’s probably going to suck, for many of the same reasons that Warren’s wealth tax proposal sucks, but the thinking apparently is that when the targeted population realizes how much it sucks they will beg for corporate rate increases instead.

      Whatever works, I suppose.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sab

      @laura: When I was in high school these girls didn’t get much shrift–maybe in Hollywood because it is weird there and their people were weirdos who came from elsewhere. I didn’t hang with the  cheerleaders but they wete uniformly very nice girls who happened to be pretty and athletic.

      The jocks not so much. We had two guys who went NFL pro and they were mean and huge and nasty and scary and if they die of cerebral medical issues I won’t bat an eye.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SpaceUnit

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden padded that original $3.5 trillion figure, knowing that Showboat Joe Manchin was going to climb onto the stage and do his usual obstruction act.

      This ain’t Biden’s first poker game.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: You had a stray 4 in front of your nym, and a stray 4 as the second character in your email address.

      WordPress will remember that, so you will want to correct that and post another comment so it can remember you correctly.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      JPL

      @Omnes Omnibus: Cold and dark I can believe, but basements don’t have a lot of hallways.   It’s just open space with support poles.  Anyway I’m not going.

      but not all basements  just sayin

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sdhays

      It’s breathtaking how “time away from the White House” is equated with TFG’s “golfing on his own crappy golf courses, doing shit all for the country”.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      burnspbesq

      I love The Economist about 95 percent of the time, but then they do shit like coming to the defense of Dave Chappelle.

      ”Gender realism?” Get that shit out of here.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Leto

      @debbie@Omnes Omnibus: Here’s some numbers for all us to work off together. Because we all like facts/figures:

      How Trump compares with other recent presidents in appointing federal judges

      Donald Trump leaves the White House having appointed more than 200 judges to the federal bench, including nearly as many powerful federal appeals court judges in four years as Barack Obama appointed in eight.

      Trump, the nation’s 45th president, worked closely with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans to reshape the federal judiciary – particularly the appeals courts – for decades to come. Federal judges have lifetime tenure and typically remain on the bench long after the presidents who nominated them have left office.

      As his administration comes to an end, here’s a look at how Trump compares with his recent predecessors in the overall number and demographic characteristics of the judges he appointed. All findings are based on a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Federal Judicial Center, the research and education arm of the federal judiciary.

      1. Trump stands out for the large number of federal appeals court judges he appointed in only four years. Not surprisingly, the overall number of judges appointed by Trump in his single term (226) is well below the totals of recent two-term presidents, including Obama (320), George W. Bush (322) and Bill Clinton (367). But when it comes to the nation’s 13 federal appeals courts – which have the final word on most legal appeals around the country – Trump’s influence is clear. (Bold is mine)
        Trump appointed 54 federal appellate judges in four years, one short of the 55 Obama appointed in twice as much time. In the process, Trump “flipped” the balance of several appeals courts from a majority of Democratic appointees to a majority of Republican appointees.
      2. More than a quarter of currently active federal judges are now Trump appointees. As of Jan. 13, there were 816 active judges serving acrossthe three main tiers of the federal court system: the Supreme Court, 13 regional appeals courts and 91 district courts governed by Article III of the U.S. Constitution. Trump appointed 28% of those judges. That includes three of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices, 30% of the nation’s active appeals court judges and 27% of active district court judges. (The number of active federal judges changes regularly because of retirements, resignations, new appointments and other reasons.)
        Obama appointed the largest share of currently active federal judges at 38%, while George W. Bush named 20% of the total. Clinton appointed 11% and George H.W. Bush and Reagan each appointed 2%. One active federal judge,Carmen Consuelo Cerezo of the District of Puerto Rico, was appointed by Carter.

      Lot of other information at the link, as well as graphs and stuff. It’s def important that Biden has appointed 8 people. But Trumpov/Turtle packed so much destruction in 4 years that Biden pretty much needs to have at least 4-5 confirmed nominations, per month, to potentially equal out the damage. And there’s less appointments for Biden to fill than Trumpov had. Anyways, here you go

      Edit: and just for comparison’s sake, list of federal judges appointed by Biden. Yes he’s only been in office for 9 months. Proceed.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      burnspbesq

      Governor Slaughterhouse signed off on the Legislature’s racial gerrymander.

      Time for DOJ to step up to the plate.

      Reply

