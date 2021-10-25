Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, former NYC police chief Bernard Kerik, conservative lawyer John Eastman, One America News reporter Christina Bobb, retired Army colonel Phil Waldron, Boris Epshteyn, and others met in a “war room” to overthrow the election. https://t.co/JE2UEfbX0v
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 23, 2021
Hunter Walker is a reputable reporter, and I truly hope his latest scoop results in further investigation and meted consequences. But let’s not overlook the investigation the Washington Post dropped over the weekend — “Ahead of Jan. 6, Willard hotel in downtown D.C. was a Trump team ‘command center’ for effort to deny Biden the presidency”:
… The Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse and the ensuing attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob would draw the world’s attention to the quest to physically block Congress from affirming Joe Biden’s victory. But the activities at the Willard that week add to an emerging picture of a less visible effort, mapped out in memos by a conservative pro-Trump legal scholar and pursued by a team of presidential advisers and lawyers seeking to pull off what they claim was a legal strategy to reinstate Trump for a second term.
They were led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani. Former chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon was an occasional presence as the effort’s senior political adviser. Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik was there as an investigator. Also present was John Eastman, the scholar, who outlined scenarios for denying Biden the presidency in an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4 with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
They sought to make the case to Pence and ramp up pressure on him to take actions on Jan. 6 that Eastman suggested were within his powers, three people familiar with the operation said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Their activities included finding and publicizing alleged evidence of fraud, urging members of state legislatures to challenge Biden’s victory and calling on the Trump-supporting public to press Republican officials in key states.
The effort underscores the extent to which Trump and a handful of true believers were working until the last possible moment to subvert the will of the voters, seeking to pressure Pence to delay or even block certification of the election, leveraging any possible constitutional loophole to test the boundaries of American democracy…
In seeking to compel testimony from Bannon, the congressional panel investigating Jan. 6 this week cited his reported presence at the “ ‘war room’ organized at the Willard.” The House voted Thursday to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with the committee’s subpoena.
The committee has also requested documents and communications related to Eastman’s legal advice and analysis…
The three people familiar with the operation described intense work in the days and hours leading up to and even extending beyond 1 p.m. on Jan 6, when Congress convened for the counting of electoral votes.
In those first days in January, from the command center, Trump allies were calling members of Republican-dominated legislatures in swing states that Eastman had spotlighted in his memos, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, encouraging them to convene special sessions to investigate fraud and to reassign electoral college votes from Biden to Trump, two of the people familiar with the operation said.
On Jan. 2, Trump, Giuliani and Eastman spoke to 300 state legislators via a conference call meant to arm them with purported evidence of fraud and galvanize them to take action to “decertify” their election results. “You are the real power,” Trump told the state lawmakers, according to a Washington Examiner report. “You’re the ones that are going to make the decision.”…
After the violence began, Trump used his Twitter account to ask his supporters to “Stay peaceful,” but notably did not tell them to go home until 4:17 p.m., when he tweeted a video of himself addressing the Capitol rioters. “I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” he said. “We have to have peace. So go home. We love you, you’re very special.”…
The Willard isn’t cheap & this story reports the campaign paid $55K in bills for the Trump war room. This is campaign activity, not covered by executive privilege unlike the work of the presidency. The Jan 6 Comm is entitled to info about who knew/who paid https://t.co/UdcGIssCF4
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 23, 2021
Additionally at the Willard Hotel, InfoWars and Roger Stone both booked suites with large common rooms. Both of these photos are from the suites they booked on January 5th and 6th.
In attendance: Michael Flynn, Owen Shroyer, Roger Stone, among others. pic.twitter.com/jXF30DSIhG
— The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) October 20, 2021
Two sources who planned the Jan. 6 rally in DC and related events say members who participated in "briefing" conversations or had staffers join included Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Greene, Andy Biggs, and Louie Gohmert https://t.co/HfpcnB1TwN
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 25, 2021
“anonymous goon says they talked to paul gosar who said maybe he talked to trump about pardons” is a game of idiot telephone that all very well may be true but is effectively useless information in the absence of many layers of difficult to obtain corroboration
— kilgore trout, defective towel (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 25, 2021
