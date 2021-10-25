Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I really should read my own blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This blog will pay for itself.

Everybody saw this coming.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

This fight is for everything.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

What fresh hell is this?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I Feel Personally Attacked

By the title “Cold, wet, and no energy.” That is all.

In a post the other day, someone asked if Steve was still using the wool cat cave, the round ball with a hole for him to climb into. All I can say is he still loves it and is all over it.

I Feel Personally Attacked

I mean I will call him an idiot, but the dude pays no bills, always has the best seat in the house, eats when he demands, grooms himself but if he doesn’t get it done well enough gets a free spa trip, and shits in a box and it magically disappears, so who is really the idiot in this relationship.

I’m watching a show on Hulu called Y: The Last Man, the premise of which is every male of every species dies except one dude, which sounds like a dream until when you realize you are the only person with any sperm, you’re not on the top of the world, you’re a commodity. I’m only three episodes in, hear it has already been cancelled, but am going to finish it anyway. The Agent is a top notch character.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      SiubhanDuinne

      If you can track it down, John, get hold of a copy of The Disappearance by Philip Wylie. It’s decades old, and I haven’t read it since probably the mid-1960s so I’m not sure how well it’s held up, but I remember it as a really fascinating book. The premise is that in one sudden instant, all the males in the world are stranded in their own masculine universe, and all the females are in their own parallel universe. Even women who were pregnant with boy-children suddenly become unpregnant in that flash-moment. Anyway, if you enjoy that kind of speculation, you might enjoy checking it out.

      Leto

      The graphic novel series that Y: The Last Man is based on is pretty good. I’m sure they’re collected in some omnibus collection, so if you get a chance you should check it out

      Edit: Y: The Last Man Omnibus from Amazon. It’s a little pricey ($100) but it’s 60 issues collected into a single volume, so it’s the entire series run in one place.

      It’s currently raining, and has been since about 7pm. I’m sitting in our sunroom with some of the windows open, the screen door open, just listening to it. So amazingly calm and soothing.

      Winston

      Almost Famous  Prime Video. 2000

      The early 1970s. William Miller is 15-years old and an aspiring rock journalist. He gets a job writing for Rolling Stone magazine. His first assignment: tour with the band Stillwater and write about the experience. Miller will get to see what goes on behind the scenes in a famous band, including the moments when things fall apart. Moreover, for him, it will be a period of new experiences and finding himself.

      Tag line: If you think Mick Jagger will still be out there trying to be a rock star at age fifty, then you are sadly, sadly mistaken

      This is the Pirate version; 160 minutes.

      satby

      @RedDirtGirl: 😂 I thought John had written it too. And I have to eat some crow (nomnomnom) because I said some of my circle of  frozen northerners engage in a competition to see who can hold out the longest before finally turning on the heat. I thought I’d make it to November again this year, but three days of rainy 40°s as a high and I folded last night when it hit 59° in the house.

      I know it’s dumb, but we do it every year.

      CaseyL

      @SiubhanDuinneThe Disappearance has not held up particularly well in some ways, but remains one of my favorite novels ever – because some of its insights are eerily, scarily accurate even now. (And also because I first read it when I was pretty young, so the novel had that much more of an impact on me.)

      FlyingToaster

      The Hulu series sounds like Harlan Ellison’s A Boy and his Dog, and of course, the movie starring Don Johnson as the Boy.

      Martin

      Apparently the Facebook earnings call was a complete shitshow. The sense from someone I know who listened in is that beyond the bad PR which they are not equipped to address, there are serious financial issues looming from the loss of revenue due to iOS security changes that they are unwilling to explain. I think they are completely dependent on the market collusion with Google and know it can’t hold, and there’s no plan B.

      My prediction is that the whistleblowing increases. Facebook is in the spotlight. They can’t retaliate.

      Ohio Mom

      @satby: I only turned on the heat last week, and it’s not because I was waiting for a specific date, I hate, hate, hate being cold. It was just that warm around here (admittedly I am south of you).

      The leaves are almost all still green, only some have just started to turn. In previous years, they’ve been at least half gone by Halloween. 

      Gravenstone

      I’m watching a show on Hulu called Y: The Last Man, the premise of which is every male of every species dies except one dude, which sounds like a dream until when you realize you are the only person with any sperm, you’re not on the top of the world, you’re a commodity.

      So, you’re already set for World’s End Harem, assuming it actually airs this January. Since it already got pushed back from what supposed to have been an October start. Not the first time a streaming service/network has gotten an anime that turned out to be spicier then they expected, and ended up bailing on it.

      Suzanne

      “Cold, wet, and no energy.”

      Like your mom.

      Steve is such a marvelous floof. Is he affectionate? My dearly departed Nico, who was half Maine Coon, was the type of cat who would snuggle next to you, but would never actually sit on you.

