By the title “Cold, wet, and no energy.” That is all.

In a post the other day, someone asked if Steve was still using the wool cat cave, the round ball with a hole for him to climb into. All I can say is he still loves it and is all over it.

I mean I will call him an idiot, but the dude pays no bills, always has the best seat in the house, eats when he demands, grooms himself but if he doesn’t get it done well enough gets a free spa trip, and shits in a box and it magically disappears, so who is really the idiot in this relationship.

I’m watching a show on Hulu called Y: The Last Man, the premise of which is every male of every species dies except one dude, which sounds like a dream until when you realize you are the only person with any sperm, you’re not on the top of the world, you’re a commodity. I’m only three episodes in, hear it has already been cancelled, but am going to finish it anyway. The Agent is a top notch character.