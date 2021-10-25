Boomer humor!

I just got this book from the library. pic.twitter.com/jBnJOrZizb — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) October 24, 2021





Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November https://t.co/lsUYC3A2K5 pic.twitter.com/FdTxRaIaZb — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

The United States is now reporting 72,961 new coronavirus cases per day, the lowest seven-day average since July 29, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 24, 2021

What previous Covid waves tell us about the virus now https://t.co/SRgMROkaWx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 24, 2021

The US and Israel were early world leaders on vaccinations. Now, both are trailing in the global race to vaccinate people against SARSCoV2. The problem? Anti-vaxxers. https://t.co/Jp02WhtwRq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 24, 2021

======

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the WHO now estimates that by May of this year, 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers have died of Covid worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said health care workers needed to be among the 1st immunized https://t.co/IkQrqYhe5R pic.twitter.com/tNtMPwGAGb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 24, 2021

WHO head Tedros Ghebreyesus:

Covid will end when "the world chooses to end it."

"We have all the tools we need, but the world has not used those tools well." — Michelle Kosinski (@MichLKosinski) October 24, 2021

China expects its new SARSCoV2 outbreak to widen over the coming days. A wave of infections has spread throughout 11 provinces, and most of the infected have cross-regional travel histories https://t.co/3PHCeEvHAo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 24, 2021

China is still pursuing a zero Covid policy, but there have been dozens of new cases in 11 provinces in recent days https://t.co/4gHkYlisQT — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 25, 2021

A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites after finding new COVID-19 cases. Gansu is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites. China had 35 new cases, four in Gansu. https://t.co/UUBPuDOoXU — The Associated Press (@AP) October 25, 2021

A financial industry group warned that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travelers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub https://t.co/gkSgcm6lnY — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic https://t.co/tbq0QKJ4O3 pic.twitter.com/a5ROTOTJMc — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

Red Cross urges action for Papua New Guinea as COVID-19 overwhelms health system https://t.co/gBPYPs63O1 pic.twitter.com/HBj1WOhuW8 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

⚡ Russia on Monday confirmed 37,930 new Covid-19 infections, a new pandemic record, and 1,069 deaths https://t.co/m2MhLzOyYP — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) October 25, 2021

#COVID19 cases in eastern Europe will soon surpass 20 million, as the region grapples with its worst outbreak since the pandemic started. The region has the lowest vaccination rates in Europe, with < 1/2 of the population having received a single dose.https://t.co/W3rs8ofAwc — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) October 24, 2021

Poland may tighten COVID-19 curbs if cases keep growing, says minister https://t.co/veaYomwmgC pic.twitter.com/S3Mr7wjYph — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

UK likely to force NHS staff to have COVID shots, Javid says https://t.co/wGImiEEvkV pic.twitter.com/8J0MsqXk9G — Reuters (@Reuters) October 25, 2021

======

We will have a large number of disabled people in the near future. We don't know what the long-term effects will be. We still see effects from polio. https://t.co/RNFRkWhbos — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) October 24, 2021

Given the percentage of Americans with untreated gum disease… maybe Covid just exacerbates an ongoing process?

According to a French publication a puzzling new Covid symptom has been discovered in American patients: tooth loss. It joins the long list of well-known Covid symptoms: Fever, cough, body aches, fatigue, headaches, breathing difficulties and loss of taste & smell. https://t.co/3dszfYh1fi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 24, 2021

Worth pointing out that this is in line with what many scientists expected: Delta arose independently of Alpha and replaced it.

But Delta is so transmissible that it seemed likely any new successful variant would evolve out of Delta.

AY.4.2 may be that variant — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 24, 2021

Precisely! — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) October 24, 2021

======

My assessment: by the end of 2021 my state of Texas will lose the ultimate race, by eclipsing California as the state with the highest death toll from COVID19. The worst humanitarian tragedy in our 185 year history. https://t.co/o6ZTLnhdNX — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) October 25, 2021

here in this diner, 96% of the people are the minority https://t.co/FiFpkFO921 — kilgore trout, defective towel (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 24, 2021

Who really forced the mask mandates? pic.twitter.com/UbooxOtZm7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 24, 2021

Most of these politicians do, in fact, trust the science behind vaccination, and are vaccinated themselves. They just believe there are votes to be had in feeding the fears of people who don’t, sometimes at the cost of their lives. https://t.co/S7cYmsYjlA — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) October 24, 2021

A lot of people just spreading an article with an extremely misleading headline, explicitly designed to do more "Fauci" boogeymaning. Maggie exists to help push RW narratives. https://t.co/y1nOuePKaD — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) October 24, 2021