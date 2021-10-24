“There are some things more important than getting elected, and maybe American democracy is one of those things.” https://t.co/wMNQC6gHQc — BloodSugarSethMasket 🎃 (@smotus) October 24, 2021

Not saying it could happen in today’s political environment, but if any former President were to follow John Quincy Adam’s example by going (back) into Congress after leaving the White House, I can see President Obama doing so… and enjoying the campaign, too.

(Pretty clearly Michelle doesn’t feel the same fondness, and besides, Chicago already has skilled deep-blue representation, but in political terms Barack Obama is still a young man… )

In any case, I’m truly grateful that he’s using his gifts to keep fighting for the Democrats and for our country, even those citizens who don’t deserve his assistance.

Obama: We can’t afford to be tired. I remember in 2016, folks said “I’m not inspired, Obama was ok but we didn’t get everything I wanted so I’m just sit…” and you all know how that turned out. pic.twitter.com/HXZm4tF6D6 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2021

Obama scared the sh*t out of the right but he REALLY frightened the far left. The idea that the Black base would be activated and not just be participants but leaders in the political process was never their preference. They see Kamala in the same vein, which is why they hate her — Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred (@groove_sdc) October 24, 2021