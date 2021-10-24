Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Raising A Joyful Ruckus

Not saying it could happen in today’s political environment, but if any former President were to follow John Quincy Adam’s example by going (back) into Congress after leaving the White House, I can see President Obama doing so… and enjoying the campaign, too.

(Pretty clearly Michelle doesn’t feel the same fondness, and besides, Chicago already has skilled deep-blue representation, but in political terms Barack Obama is still a young man… )

In any case, I’m truly grateful that he’s using his gifts to keep fighting for the Democrats and for our country, even those citizens who don’t deserve his assistance.

      With Obama’s many gifts, I don’t see why he would want to go back to elected politics. There is a world of opportunity for him. And Michelle is definitely done with that.

