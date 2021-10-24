Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: 'Potty Mouths'

Joe Biden is of an age and a tradition where words had weight. Acknowledging that weight, there were some words one didn’t use around strangers, children, or (at the intersection of those classes) the press.

Our failed modern press treats words as bulk-rate trinkets from a kiddy-party goody bag, to be snatched at and discarded. Blake Hounsell has just been promoted from Politico to the NYTimes on the strength of his word-pinata game…

Of course, the pundits are *much* more sympathetic to the rightwing’s gleeful group embrace of a toddler-level attempt at shocking the grownups…

    47Comments

    3. 3.

      Betty

      I guess I am naive because I am still amazed that people like Blake and Ashley keep getting promoted by the big media houses.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anne Laurie

      @Burnspbesq: Who the fuck is (or was) Brandon? And why should I give the first flying fuck?

      IIRC, there was a race-car event where a Brandon Someone-or-Other was getting his award, when the Trump-Toddlers’ group-chant F*ck Joe Biden got picked up on the international broadcast.  Some well-meaning soul tried to convince listeners it was really Let’s go Brandon, and the Toddlers found this so funny they’ve taken it up as another clan marker.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      @Burnspbesq: I guess people were chanting Fuck Biden at some sporting event, and the commentator said, “It sounds as if they’re chanting Let’s go, Brandon,” so now the trumpanzees use “Let’s Go Brandon” as code for Fuck Biden. Yes, it’s just as stupid as you expected.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      @Betty:

      The big media houses need people who will write whatever, however the boss wants written. They want yessir boss folks writing for them. So that the stories promote their view point. They pay, they get no one to argue with them and write dreck.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      opiejeanne

      @Ruckus: This got started when a reporter was doing a live interview with a race car driver named Brandon something. The reporter waved it off as the fans saying, “Let’s go Brandon”, and now the morons on the right think it’s cute.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Burnspbesq

      @Ruckus:

      I speak fluent Jersey; lived there from 1964-86.

      And just so we’re fucking clear, it’s called Taylor ham. Get outta here with that “pork roll” shit. Mouth-breathing, inbred South Jersey assholes …

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mallard Filmore

      so would he accurately call blake a dumbass or a dipshit?

      Is “dumbass” a potty mouth word?  It was used by Red on That 70’s Show.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike in NC

      @Burnspbesq:  A buddy from Hoboken took me to a diner there years ago. Everybody in NJ calls it Taylor ham. However, I have some in the fridge and it says “pork roll” on the box.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lollipopguild

      @RandomMonster: Conservatives ARE funny because they keep “owning” themselves. Bush jr spent 3 of his 8 years in office at his ranch in Texas (Sold the ranch as soon as he left office), trump could have spent all 4 years in Florida and the conservatives would have been ok with it, but Biden goes back to Delaware and he needs to resign.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NotMax

      @Mallard Filmore

      Strangely enough, it likely wouldn’t have passed muster with Standards & Practices during the actual 70s.

      Not sure about it but Hot l Baltimore in 1975 may have been the first regularly scheduled network TV show to include a “mature audiences” disclaimer. And just for kicks, a promo spot for it, because Conchata Ferrell’s laugh is positively infectious.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      zhena gogolia

      Has anyone read Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen? It’s pretty funny satire of TFG. I can’t believe I’m enjoying it, since I’m so sick of TFG, but he weaves it into an engaging plot.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      James E Powell

      I don’t think I ever heard of Taylor Ham or pork roll till I read this thread. So I looked it up and according to wikipedia, which is never wrong, old Mr Taylor had to drop the ham from the name in 1906. So it’s one of those things that got lodged in the language and won’t come out.

      Like tinfoil.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RevRick

      My response whenever I see a dumbass meme on Facebook that amounts to little more than insults is to ask the poster, “What are you, like eight?”

      Since they were expecting outrage, that usually effectively shuts them up.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      There go two miscreants

      @Burnspbesq: I read the article at your link, and one statement that jumped out at me was: “It has even popped up in Pennsylvania and Maryland. ”

      More than “popped up”. I am 71 and I grew up in Baltimore eating Taylor’s Pork Roll. We had it often when we were kids!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve mentioned in a couple of other threads the extraordinary opera I saw yesterday, Fire Shut Up in My Bones. I hadn’t really anticipated ever hearing the words “motherfucker” or even “shit” from the stage of the Metropolitan Opera House, but in context the terms were appropriate, and no one batted an eye. In fact, any language less earthy would have come across as inauthentic.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ken

      @Anne Laurie: the Toddlers found this so funny they’ve taken it up as another clan marker.

      Ah, like that scene in Brave New World where they visit the Savage Reservation and see their rituals, except in this version the savages are wearing red billed headdresses, painting their faces with ivermectin, and chanting “Locker locker lockeroop, Leggo Leggo Leggo branding.”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      NotMax

      Sitting here half-watching a 70-year-old amateur detectives TV series, which is (and was) decidedly average*. Still and all has not aged irredeemably badly and today provides a sharp focus snapshot of what defined gender roles were then. Mr. and Mrs. North, on Tubi.

      *Certainly as compared to the radio series from which it sprang.

      Reply

