Obama: Apparently, Phil’s opponent supported an effort to ban swearing. Now I’m not from Jersey but I know that’s a bad idea. If we didn’t have any cameras around, I’d tell you just how bad an idea that is…. New Jersey come on. That’s not serious pic.twitter.com/fl475WP7KN — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2021

so would he accurately call blake a dumbass or a dipshit? https://t.co/yEgDbH8t9U — Jean-Michel Connard ? (@torriangray) October 21, 2021

Joe Biden is of an age and a tradition where words had weight. Acknowledging that weight, there were some words one didn’t use around strangers, children, or (at the intersection of those classes) the press.

Our failed modern press treats words as bulk-rate trinkets from a kiddy-party goody bag, to be snatched at and discarded. Blake Hounsell has just been promoted from Politico to the NYTimes on the strength of his word-pinata game…

Not only does this not in any way shock me but anyone attempting to feign shock at this is committing the most overt attack on the global Irish diaspora and its culture in the post-Good Friday Accords era — Cmdr. Overbite (@cmdroverbite) October 21, 2021

Of course, the pundits are *much* more sympathetic to the rightwing’s gleeful group embrace of a toddler-level attempt at shocking the grownups…

The conservatives being super edgy, with a thing that means "Fuck, you Biden" (Don't ask). Meanwhile beware of some libs boo their reality star God emperor. pic.twitter.com/rcDvfYZvTc — max weber stan account (@Convolutedname) October 24, 2021

Well, now the Post is on it and frames it in the worst possible way https://t.co/xBDgkIrIPG — max weber stan account (@Convolutedname) October 24, 2021

Gonna frame "Biden critics hurl vulgar taunts" — max weber stan account (@Convolutedname) October 24, 2021